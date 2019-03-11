New Fairview Heights restaurant features all-you-can-eat Mexican buffet for under $10

How many handmade chicken burritos can you eat? A new Mexican restaurant in Fairview Heights features family recipes served buffet-style.
El Niño, located at 10616 Lincoln Trail, recently opened with more than a dozen authentic Mexican dishes on the menu.
From sweet corn cake and chicken burritos to Spanish pork served with squash, the buffet offers a variety of handmade dishes.
“Everything is made fresh everyday,” owner and operator Lorena Abraham said Monday as the restaurant prepped for lunch. “Everyone is so welcome.”
Abraham and her husband, Abdalla, opened the buffet last week. It replaced their popular Peruvian restaurant, Fairview Lounge. Lorena will manage the kitchen, but a Mexican chef will do the cooking this time around, giving the Abdalla’s more time to focus on family.
Lunch will be available for $8.95 per person from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Dinner will cost $13.95 per person and will be served from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The buffet will also offer wood-fired chicken, lamb and pork ribs to-go.
Late-night nachos will be served seven days while the bar is open. Bar and gas will continue to be available from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays.
Lorena Abdalla will offer Peruvian catering services by request.
For more information about El Niño or the couple’s catering business, call 618-394-8904.
