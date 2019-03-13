Here’s a cool guide to dairy-free and traditional ice cream stands in the metro-east

More ice cream stands in the metro-east are finding ways to serve children and adults with allergies.
Dairy-free ice cream is now available at Walton’s Ice Cream and More in Smithton. The ice cream, made in a separate soft-serve machine, is fat free, gluten free and has no cholesterol. It’s also made with all natural colors in a peanut free facility.
“We are so happy to be able to serve our customers who may have allergies or intolerance to certain foods,” the ice cream shop wrote on Facebook when its dairy-free ice cream debuted last summer. “Flavors won’t last long and will rotate out weekly!”
Walton’s isn’t alone. You can also find dairy-free frozen treats in O’Fallon.
Malaika Chavous and her husband, William, often receive words of gratitude from families who enjoy their lactose-free and dairy-free treats. Their shop, TC’s Treat in O’Fallon, offers 20 different flavors of water ice. The frozen dessert that’s shaped like a scoop of ice cream is also gluten free, fat free, soy free, cholesterol free and vegan friendly.
“Moms thank us all of the time,” Chavous said ahead of the dessert shop’s opening set for April 5. “People who are lactose intolerant can bring the whole family in.”
In addition to dairy-free options, TC’s Treats, and Walton’s both offer traditional ice cream options along with fun flavors made with dairy. The same goes for other ice cream shops in the metro-east. If you’re looking for a lactose-free option, there’s a good chance you’ll find a slush or different frozen on the menu. Don’t hesitate to ask the staff at your favorite ice cream stand.
Ready to sink your teeth into something sweet? Here’s a roundup of ice cream stand openings around the metro-east.
Belleville
- White Cottage — Now open. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Located at 102 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. 618-234-1120.
- Ice Cream Heaven — Now open. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Located at 913 Sherman St., Belleville. 618-698-4077.
- Pirtle’s Famous Ice Cream — Open year-round. Closed Monday and Tuesday during winter season. Open Wednesday through Saturday noon to 9 p.m. and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Fairview Heights
- Sheridan’s Frozen Custard — Open year-round. Hours of operation are noon to 10 p.m. daily. Located at 5326 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. 618-233-9694
Bethalto
- Weather Vane Ice Cream — Now open. Hours of operation are noon to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Located at 103 Bethalto Blvd., Bethalto. 618-377-8412.
Caseyville
- Dairy Haven — Now open. Hours of operation are noon to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Located at 112 N. Main St., Caseyville. Dairy Haven accepts cash only. 618-345-8866.
Collinsville
- Dairy Freeze — Now open. Hours of operation for the month of March are 3 to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Located at 250 St. Louis Road, Collinsville.
Edwardsville
- Annie’s Frozen Custard — Now open. Hours of operation are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Located at 245 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. 618-656-0289.
- Northside Dairy Haven — Now open. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Located at 1902 N. Main St., Edwardsville. 618-656-9233.
East St. Louis
- Mello Freeze — Opening March 18. Hours of operation are 1 to 7 p.m. , seven days a week. Located at 1437 Bond Ave.. , East St. Louis. 618- 874-5656.
- Pirtle Variety — Now open. Hour of operation, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Located at 2500 Ridge Ave., East. St. Louis. 618-874-2510.
