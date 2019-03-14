Food & Drink

This Fairview Heights restaurant suddenly closed. Company hasn’t said why.

By Cara Anthony

March 14, 2019 04:26 PM

2018 Metro-East restaurant openings and closings

Some notable 2018 openings and closings of restaurants in Southern Illinois.
By
Up Next
Some notable 2018 openings and closings of restaurants in Southern Illinois.
By

Smokey Bones Bar and Fire Grill in Fairview Heights has suddenly closed.

The restaurant was shutdown Monday without warning by the restaurant chain’s corporate office, according to a manager who answered the phone Thursday.

Smokey Bones isn’t the first popular Fairview Heights to suddenly close.

Logan’s Roadhouse in Fairview Heights suddenly closed its doors in 2015.

The western-style steakhouse chain had built and opened the restaurant in 2007 on an out lot of St. Clair Square at 51 Lincoln Highway.

Cara Anthony

Cara Anthony covers restaurants and retail for the Belleville News-Democrat, where she works to answer readers’ questions about restaurant openings, business closures and the best new dishes in the metro-east. She attended Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville and grew up in East St. Louis.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  