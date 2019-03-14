This Fairview Heights restaurant suddenly closed. Company hasn’t said why.

Smokey Bones Bar and Fire Grill in Fairview Heights has suddenly closed.
The restaurant was shutdown Monday without warning by the restaurant chain’s corporate office, according to a manager who answered the phone Thursday.
Smokey Bones isn’t the first popular Fairview Heights to suddenly close.
Logan’s Roadhouse in Fairview Heights suddenly closed its doors in 2015.
The western-style steakhouse chain had built and opened the restaurant in 2007 on an out lot of St. Clair Square at 51 Lincoln Highway.
