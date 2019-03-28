New business will move into the vacant Gander Mountain store in O’Fallon this fall

The former home of Gander Mountain in O’Fallon will be transformed into a new Club Fitness location later this year.
A spokesperson for Club Fitness said the new gym is expected to open sometime in August. The fitness franchise will also open a new East Alton location in July.
More than a year ago, Gander Mountain CEO Marcus Lemonis took to Facebook to share the list of stores reopening as the company reemerged from bankruptcy. Temporarily closed stores, including the O’Fallon location, were to reopen in June 2018. That didn’t happen.
Club Fitness will take over the space at 120 Central Park Drive this fall.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Gym members who use the Fairview Heights location at 1953 W US-50 and the Alton gym at 1837 Homer M. Adams Parkway will access to the new gyms in the area. Those two existing locations will close when the new locations open.
Amenities at new locations will include: kids club, group exercise studio, tanning, massage chairs, smoothie bar, circuit equipment, strength equipment, cardio equipment, locker rooms, sauna, virtual cycle studio, personal training and pulse studio.
There will also be a women’s only studio with a variety of strength and cardio equipment in a separate space away from the main floor.
The St. Louis-based company has 23 locations in the region.
Comments