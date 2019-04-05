Longtime Schnucks employee opened her own bakery. Now she’s serving lunch, too.

Ms. Angee’s Bakery in Caseyville opens for lunch Angela Buchanan talks about her popular Caseyville bakery. The bake shop now serves lunch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Angela Buchanan talks about her popular Caseyville bakery. The bake shop now serves lunch.

Construction workers come in for cupcakes, old friends travel for miles to pickup doughnuts and children in the neighborhood stop by with their parents for cookies and milk at Ms. Angee’s Bakery and Cafe.

And now it’s open for lunch.

It’s the kind of place that feels like home when you walk in the front door.

The Caseyville bake shop, located at 1101 Caseyville Road, Suite E, opened two years ago and has become a fixture in the community.

Angela Buchanan, an East St. Louis native and mother of two, owns the shop. The bakery also features gourmet cupcakes from Sweets Cafe owned by Alesia Smith.

“It’s a little a wholesome bakery,” Smith said. “My hope for both of us is to pack it out every day.”

Buchanan invited Smith to sell her cupcakes in the shop less than a month ago. The invitation was her way of supporting a fellow business women.

“She really has the passion,” Buchanan said. “We as women need to uphold one another.”





Buchanan worked as a bakery manager at Schnucks for more than 15 years. She trained bakers at Schnucks locations throughout the metro-east until she decided to step away from the position to focus on family. As children grew older, Buchanan decided get back to work, but this time she wanted to open a shop of her own.

“I love that fact that when people come in to pick up their cakes or doughnuts, they have a smile on their face,” Buchanan said. “I love all of the support that I get.”

Customers travel from across the region to visit Buchanan’s shop. She bakes before the sun comes and stays until the shop closes in the afternoon.

What’s in the on the menu?

A variety of doughnuts and pastries are made fresh daily at Ms. Angee’s. From maple bacon and classic doughnut holes to sprinkle doughnuts and her signature cinnamon rolls, Buchanan mixes and makes every item in the case.

Homemade muffins have also become a popular item at the bake shop. Chocolate chip, blueberry, lemon-filled, cream cheee-filled and crum muffins are available at the shop.

The muffins are popular, but Buchanan is best known for cakes. Her strawberry cheesecake cake, a combination of cheesecake and cake, has become a local favorite along with her caramel cake covered in caramel made from scratch. She also makes custom wedding cakes, birthday cakes and baked good for special occasions.

Hot lunch specials rotate daily at the bake shop near Collinsville High School. Teachers from the school stop in for lunch along with locals in the area. Ms. Angee’s offer vegan bowls, turkey sandwiches, salad, chicken salsa and smoothies.

Popular lunch specials include chicken and waffles and lobster and mac and cheese.

Hot breakfast items include hot sandwiches, pancakes and waffles.

Want to go?

Ms. Angee’s is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday. The shop is closed on Monday. For more information, call 618-365-6565. For more information about cupcakes from Sweets Cafe by Alesia Smith, call 314-532-3921.