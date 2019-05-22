TBD restaurant that replaced Houlihan’s abruptly closes in Fairview Heights

File video: TBD Bar and Social in Fairview Heights Want to make your first date to TBD feel less awkward? Here’s everything you need to know about the indoor patio, drinks, food and games at TBD Bar and Social. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Want to make your first date to TBD feel less awkward? Here’s everything you need to know about the indoor patio, drinks, food and games at TBD Bar and Social.

The TBD Bar + Social restaurant that replaced Houlihan’s in Fairview Heights has closed.

“We made the difficult decision to close TBD Bar + Social Fairview Heights effective Tuesday, May 21. This decision was taken very seriously, and many factors were taken into consideration. We would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to the community and our loyal guests for their support and patronage over the past year,” the restaurant said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The parent company of Houlihan’s reinvented the space where customers could play oversized version of games such as Jenga, Connect Four and Battleship and order burgers, street tacos and drinks.

Just the day before, TBD was encouraging customers in a Facebook post to visit the restaurant because 20% of all food purchases would be donated to help pets in distress.

TBD fans lamented about the loss on Facebook, where the restaurant’s page had over 700 comments on the post about the abrupt closure.

TBD was at 15 Ludwig Drive and it opened last summer. Houlihan’s had been there for 24 years before that.

Here’s how a TBD spokeswoman described the new concept last year: “People often plan their socials with a TBD destination. They know they want to meet up with friends but don’t necessarily know where to go. We have the answer. We wanted to provide a laid-back place where every hour feels like happy hour.”