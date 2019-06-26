Chicken Salad Chick restaurant is open in Edwardsville, O’Fallon location in the works

Welcome to the Belleville News-Democrat The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois.

A Chicken Salad Chick restaurant opened today in the new Ironworks strip mall in Edwardsville.

As the name implies, it specializes in housemade chicken-salad sandwiches with choices of traditional, savory, fruity and nutty or spicy. It also serves BLT, egg salad, pimento cheese and turkey club sandwiches, as well as soups, salads and frosted flower cookies.

“We’re super excited to be in the community, and we’re coming to O’Fallon in 2020,” said Hannah Lukowski, owner of the Edwardsville franchise.

The Alabama-based restaurant chain has 126 locations in the United States. The Edwardsville location will be the first in Illinois. There are two in Missouri (Chesterfield and Creve Coeur).

The Edwardsville restaurant is at 2323 Plum St. It opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“We’re giving free Chicken Salad Chick for a year to the first 100 people in line, and there are already 100 people in line,” Lukowski said at 9:15 a.m.

The new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Edwardsville specializes in housemade chicken salad with choices of traditional, savory, fruity and nutty or spicy. Provided

Chicken Salad Chick joins the new Sugarfire barbecue restaurant in the Ironworks strip mall. Also, a Strange Donuts location is expected to open soon.

Chicken Salad Chick was founded in 2008 by Stacy Brown, a stay-at-home mom from Auburn, Alabama, who set out to come up with the perfect chicken-salad recipe, according to the website.

Brown sold chicken salad at teachers’ lounges, hair salons and other places around town until the county health department told her it was illegal. She opened a carry-out restaurant to meet the continuing demand.

Hours at the Edwardsville location will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information, call 618-238-2839.