Edwardsville mall filling up with Chicken Salad Chick, Strange Donuts and Global Brew

2018 Metro-East restaurant openings and closings Some notable 2018 openings and closings of restaurants in Southern Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some notable 2018 openings and closings of restaurants in Southern Illinois.

A Chicken Salad Chick restaurant opened last week in the new Ironworks strip mall in Edwardsville, joining Sugarfire Smoke House, which opened June 5.

As the name implies, Chicken Salad Chick specializes in housemade chicken-salad sandwiches with choices of traditional, savory, fruity and nutty or spicy. It also serves BLT, egg salad, pimento cheese and turkey club sandwiches, as well as soups, salads and frosted flower cookies.

“We’re super excited to be in the community, and we’re coming to O’Fallon in 2020,” said Hannah Lukowski, owner of the Edwardsville franchise, noting that she plans to open another location in O’Fallon next year.

The Alabama-based restaurant chain has 126 locations in the United States. The Edwardsville location is the first in Illinois. There are two in Missouri (Chesterfield and Creve Coeur).

Chicken Salad Chick was founded in 2008 by Stacy Brown, a stay-at-home mom from Auburn, Alabama, who set out to come up with the perfect chicken-salad recipe, according to its website.

Brown had been selling chicken salad at teachers’ lounges, hair salons and other places around town until the county health department told her that it was illegal. That led her to open her first restaurant.

The local Chicken Salad Chick is at 2323 Plum St. in Edwardsville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information, call 618-238-2839.





The new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Edwardsville specializes in housemade chicken salad with choices of traditional, savory, fruity and nutty or spicy. Provided

Strange Donuts to open in July

The openings of Sugarfire Smoke House and Chicken Salad Chick have prompted metro-east residents to wonder what’s happening with the other two Ironworks tenants: Strange Donuts and Global Brew Tap House.

Strange Donuts is expected to open around the third week of July, according to owner Jason Bockman, who also has locations in Maplewood, Creve Coeur and Kirkwood, Missouri.

“(The Edwardsville location) will be almost exactly the same as our Creve Coeur location, which has seating and an expanded drink menu,” he said, speaking of coffee drinks. “The other two are grab-and-go.”

Strange Donuts always has traditional doughnuts, such as long Johns and glazed doughnuts, as well as gooey butter and maple bacon doughnuts.

Original creations are offered on a rotating basis, including lemon ade, cherry cola, French apple pie, mango tajin, strawberry jalapeno fritter and raspberry lemon cream.

“The menu changes every month,” Bockman said. “We make everything from scratch every single day. We use products (such as fruit and milk) from local farmers.”

Bockman, 37, of St. Louis, opened the first Strange Donuts location in Maplewood six years ago. He describes the doughnuts as “dense” compared to the “fluffy, airy” doughnuts at many other shops.

Jason Bockman is the owner of Strange Donuts locations in Maplewood, Creve Coeur and Kirkwood, Missouri. He expects to open a fourth location in Edwardsville by the third week in July. Provided

Global Brew to open in August

The last tenant to move into the Ironworks strip mall will be Global Brew Tap House, which is leaving its current Edwardsville location in Park Plaza at Vandalia and Buchanan streets.

Owners Ryan and Laura High, of Glen Carbon, expect to open in early August.

“It will be on the ground level,” Ryan High said, noting that the current location is on the second floor. “It will have an adjacent patio with a huge garage door that opens up to it, a water-and-fire feature and a small garden for growing hops and fresh herbs for our kitchen.”

Global Brew offers 50 beers on tap and another 200 craft beers in bottles. The Ironworks location will add hand-crafted cocktails on tap and food options, including brunch items such as chicken and waffles, as well as gourmet grilled-cheese sandwiches, meat-and-cheese boards, tater tots, seasonal salads and Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese.

There will be seating for about 100 people, similar to the Park Plaza location, but the total space will be 30 percent larger.

“We will have a golf simulator,” said High, 35. “It’s state-of-the-art technology. It also has a multi-sport feature so we can switch it to hockey, football, baseball and soccer.”

The Highs and a partner founded Global Brew in Edwardsville in 2011 and opened an O’Fallon location the following year. Since that time, they have contracted with four franchisees in Rock Hill, Missouri: West Des Moines, Iowa; and St. Charles and Schaumburg, Illinois.