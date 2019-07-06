Schnucks to close East Alton store, which it acquired last year

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

Schnucks plans to close its Wilshire Village location in East Alton, the grocery store chain said in a news release.

The 22,000-square-foot store at 634 Berkshire Blvd. is scheduled to have its last day of business on Aug. 4. In the news release, Schnucks said the store “has consistently suffered from poor sales.”

The location was acquired in September of last year when Schnucks purchased 19 Shop ‘N Save’s in Illinois and Missouri.





“We open stores only when we believe they will be both a preferred choice for shoppers and successful for our company, but in this instance, our customers are increasingly bypassing this store in favor of one of our three nearby stores instead,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck.

Schnucks said the store’s 27 employees will be offered transfers to nearby locations.

The company has stores in Wood River, Bethalto and Alton, which are within 4.5 miles of the Wilshire Village location.

As a way to lessen the blow for customers who shop at the East Alton location, Schnucks said in its news release it would deposit $15 in Schnucks Rewards points into the accounts of each rewards customer whose home store, as of July 3, is Wilshire Village. The points would be deposited on Aug. 4.