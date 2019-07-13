Restaurant inside historic mansion announces it’s closing to public, but events will go on

The Grille at The Mansion Chef Jerry Conway talks about The Grille at The Mansion located in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chef Jerry Conway talks about The Grille at The Mansion located in O'Fallon.

The metro-east restaurant inside a 162-year-old mansion that was a stop on the Underground Railroad announced Saturday that it was closing its dining rooms to the public to become a full-time banquet facility.

The Grille at The Mansion in O’Fallon had offered fine dining for the last four years in addition to space for private events like weddings. It will continue to be a venue, but effective immediately, the restaurant known for serving seafood and steak is closed.

“Thank you for all your support,” The Grille at The Mansion wrote in the announcement on social media. “We do appreciate it!”

The mansion, at 1680 Mansion Way, was built in 1857, according to its website. Its history includes a visit from Abraham Lincoln when he was an aspiring senator. Then, it was a station on the Underground Railroad, with three removable stairs inside the home for people to hide on their way north to escape slavery in the southern states.

The mansion’s current owners, Kathy Cox and Jerry Conway, had opened their restaurant in the historic building in 2015.

Cox declined to comment further about what is ahead for the mansion when reached by email Saturday.