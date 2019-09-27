Hofbräuhaus in Belleville closes and will reopen under new management

The Hofbräuhaus in Belleville announced Friday that it will be closed this weekend and will have a grand reopening with new management at a date to be announced. News-Democrat file photo

The Hofbräuhaus in Belleville announced Friday that the German restaurant and brewery is under new management and will be closed over the weekend.

The restaurant said it will have grand reopening ceremony but a date was not announced.

“We will be closed this weekend but stay posted for exciting announcements coming early next week!” the Hofbräuhaus said on Facebook.

The announcement also was on a recording on the telephone for the Hofbräuhaus.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A representative from neither the new management nor the previous operators could be reached for comment Friday night.

Mayor Mark Eckert said he did not have any information about the new manager but he said someone from the Hofbräuhaus called his office Friday and wanted to contact City Attorney Garrett Hoerner.

The restaurant had been developed by the Keller family of Effingham and opened in March 2018, which was nearly two years later than when the Kellers first said the restaurant would open.

The Kellers have said the Hofbräuhaus cost $12 million to build.