Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Food & Drink

Belleville couple beats COVID blues popping prefect popcorn. Where can you get some?

Stephanie Williams was sequestered at home, toiling away at her desk job, free of COVID-19 but stricken with the pandemic blues.

That’s when an idea popped into her head. With the support of her husband, Eddie Williams, she’d open a popcorn shop.

Four months later, The Perfect Pop Gourmet Popcorn is serving up a full gamut of flavors from sweet to savory.

“I’ve always been a good cook,” says Williams, and “I’ve always wanted to do something more.”

She considered selling fried chicken plates, but Eddie was the “mastermind” behind her pursuit of The Perfect Pop. She new she found the right recipes when sampling among friends and employees at a local warehouse turned into requests for more.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A business was born.

Williams set up The Perfect Pop Gourmet Popcorn Facebook page in late June and started taking orders online. The page also allows customers to schedule free delivery appointments.

As business grew, so did the need for space to fill orders. The Williamses looked into setting up a booth at the Vine Street Market in O’Fallon, but ran into a conflict with another local popcorn seller, who is now their supplier. So they moved on to the Belleville Old Town Farmers’ Market in August, where they’ve been successful.

Stephanie Williams has since joined the Turkey Hill Grange, at the invitation of Charles Treser, who offered up the group’s industrial kitchen to The Perfect Pop’s use. They’ll be selling their gourmet popcorn from a trailer at the Grange on Saturdays, to coincide with Eckert’s Belleville Country Store and Farms next door.

You’ll may also find The Perfect Pop at other area vendor events. Williams also can fill orders for party favors and private events.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Business is “developing really, really well,” said Williams. “Really well.”

For now, the Williamses continue to work their full time jobs and raise their family in addition to their new venture. The goal, though, is a brick-and-mortar shop.

“We’re taking so much joy in [this experience], in our marriage,” Stephanie Williams said on the couple’s behalf. “It’s something we are doing together.”

About The Perfect Pop Gourmet Popcorn:

The Perfect Pop Gourmet Popcorn can be purchased in person from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays at Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. state Route 15 in Belleville. Online orders can be placed on The Perfect Pop’s Facebook page and newly launched website at www.theperfectpopgourmetpopcorn.com.

For more information, call 618-560-3328 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Jennifer Green
Jennifer Green has been with the Belleville News-Democrat since 2006. She covers restaurants and business openings/closings. Green is a 2001 graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with two bachelor’s degrees. Please share tips and feedback at 618-239-2643 or jgreen@bnd.com.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service