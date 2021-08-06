A Madison County restaurant closes for repairs, but plans to be open again soon

Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co. at 1071 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville has temporarily closed for repairs to damage caused by a technical malfunction, according to a press release issued Friday.

“Yesterday we experienced a problem in the mechanical room at the restaurant,” said Michael Hussey, VP of Operations. “Thankfully, no one was injured, but there is damage to that area of the building. We will be closed for a few days until it is fully repaired, then we’ll get back to business.”

“The well-being of our guests and team members is our top priority,” said Matt Fox, president of Twisted Biscuit. “We are committed to Edwardsville; the support that has been provided by this community and by our neighbors has been absolutely amazing. We look forward to serving up great dining experiences to everyone again in the days to come.”

Repairs are expected to take an estimated few days, and the restaurant will reopen as soon as possible.

For more information about Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co., visit twistedbiscuitbc.com or the Facebook page.

