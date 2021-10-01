Swansea food truck park offering its guests some extra perks during grand opening

Soulcial Kitchen in Swansea is a base of operations for A Fine Swine BBQ and El Guaqo Taco food trucks. jgreen@bnd.com

Soulcial Kitchen is celebrating the grand opening of its two-plus-acre food truck park, located at 127 North Belt East in Swansea, on Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The “Soulcial Park Grand Opening Food Drive Fiesta” will feature “food, fellowship, fun, food trucks, games galore, live music, beer and more,” according to a release.

Guests will be able to enjoy “championship-caliber barbecue” from A Fine Swine BBQ and fare from a variety of other food truck partners, added the release. They also are welcome to bring their pets to play in the adjoining Soulcial Bark dog park.

In addition to the day’s festivities and culinary delights, Soulcial Kitchen is encouraging people to donate one canned good at the event, reinforcing the mission of their Currency of Caring program: to reduce food insecurity in St. Clair County and the metro-east.

Collected canned goods will be donated to several local food pantry partners.

Soulcial Kitchen currently features a fleet of mobile food trucks, catering and box lunches. It will soon allow customers to order from several virtual restaurants at once, with delivery and curbside pickup, the release said. Soulcial Kitchen expects to open an indoor dining and bar experience in mid-October.

“The team at Soulcial Kitchen has been working diligently to launch this one-of-a-kind hospitality venue. With multiple food trucks, multiple restaurant brands, indoor and outdoor bars, patio, an adjacent food truck garden and a dog park, our goal is to deliver remarkable food and service,” said Holly Michel, Co-Founder of Soulcial Kitchen.

“Whether it’s on property, in your home, office or around town, we aim to connect the community around great food, while fulfilling our mission to reduce food insecurity in St. Clair County and the Metro East through our ‘Currency of Caring’ initiative.”

Soulcial Kitchen held a preview party on Sept. 10 in preparation of the grand opening event. At that time, their new chef, Chris Stein, was introduced. A new food truck, El Guaqo Taco, made its debut earlier the same week.

Soulcial Kitchen is located at 127 North Belt East in Swansea. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information about Friday’s event, call Soulcial Kitchen founder at 719-338-1547.

For information about Soulcial Kitchen and its Currency of Caring program, visit soulcialkitchen.com.

