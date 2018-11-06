BND is looking for local charities to feature for the holidays

If you know of or run a local nonprofit that helps metro-east residents during the holidays, we want to hear from you.

This holiday season, the Belleville News-Democrat will feature locally-run charities, including what they do and how people can donate, online at bnd.com and in the paper as space allows.

Send contact information for someone in charge of the charity to reporter Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com.

Leaders of the chosen charities will receive a form to fill out, which will be published by the BND from Thanksgiving until Christmas.