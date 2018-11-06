Why giving to others makes us feel good

Whether it's for a birthday or Giving Tuesday, giving a gift to someone can feel great. It turns out there's a reason for that, and it starts with your brain.
Helping Others

BND is looking for local charities to feature for the holidays

By The News-Democrat

November 06, 2018 10:29 AM

If you know of or run a local nonprofit that helps metro-east residents during the holidays, we want to hear from you.

This holiday season, the Belleville News-Democrat will feature locally-run charities, including what they do and how people can donate, online at bnd.com and in the paper as space allows.

Send contact information for someone in charge of the charity to reporter Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com.

Leaders of the chosen charities will receive a form to fill out, which will be published by the BND from Thanksgiving until Christmas.

