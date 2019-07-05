If you’re invited to a pool party, follow these simple etiquette guidelines

Q. If I am invited to a pool party, do I bring my own towels, or do I use theirs? Also, should I already have my swimming suit on under my clothes when I arrive?

A. The answer to the first question is, yes, unless told otherwise by the hostess. Here is the basic approach to answering a question like this yourself when I am not available to provide you with a quick answer:

Ask yourself: “Now if I am inviting 20 people over for a pool party, and none of them brings their own towels, I am looking at providing one big towel per person for putting on the concrete area around the pool or in a lounge chair; one big towel per person for drying themselves when they get out of the pool, and one towel per person to wrap around their shoulders or around their waist, like a skirt.

That equates to 20 people times three towels each which equals 60 towels. Wow! While I might have enough, I have to remember that I will also have to wash all those towels after everyone goes home. Not sure that would be much fun at all because it would take days to accomplish that little chore, and I have to go back to work the next day.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Now that I have explained the thought process involved here, I am certain, you have been able to answer this question yourself.

Your second question: Yes, wear your swimsuit under your regular clothes. By doing so, you are being considerate of the hostess’ dressing room space. But, remember to pack a swim bag with not only the towels we have already discussed, but also your underclothing, so that if you decide to shed the swimming suit, you will have what you need to get dressed.

Other considerate guest preparations:

1) Bring along your own suntan/sunscreen lotion and make sure it is in a non-breakable container.

2) Wear shoes that are “pool appropriate; i.e., flip flops or sandals.

3) Be certain to wear or bring a pair of sunglasses;

4) Add a couple of small plastic bottles of water in your swim bag;

5) Include a plastic bag large enough in which to place your wet suit and towels if you do decide to change;

6) Make sure your name is on your swim bag in case you accidentally forget it when you leave;

7) Include a cover-up in your bag so you have the option of putting it on rather than changing back into your other clothes.

8) Include a comb and/or brush; some basic makeup if you feel you will be self-conscious without makeup after a couple hours of swimming;

9) Include a water proof bag or container in which to place your cell phone while you are in the water;

10) Wear or bring a sun hat of some type to not only look glamorous but also to keep the sun off your face;

11) Leave all the unnecessary jewelry at home;

12) Leave the snacks at home as well because the host/hostess would be embarrassed to see any guest “eating what they brought along” instead of the food they provide for their party.

Have fun!