Mark Steines no longer hosts ‘Home & Family’ on the Hallmark Channel. Where’d he go?

Q: I love watching “Home & Family” on Hallmark TV. For several months, the host Mark Steines is absent with no explanation. I would like to know if he is coming back. — Susan, Freeburg

A: “Home & Family” is a two-hour lifestyle program that is shown at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday on the Hallmark Channel. It covers topics from cooking to shopping and crafts.

Each episode features a celebrity guest with hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and, formerly, Mark Steines. Executives from “Home & Family” say Cameron Mathison will now be Matenopoulos’ co-host.

Michelle Vicary, executive vice president, programming and network publicity for Crown Media Family Networks, said, in a press release, “Cameron Mathison, always a fan-favorite in Hallmark Original movies, brings his enthusiasm, zest and spirit to the liveliest how-to show in all of Daytime television.”

“TV viewers have come to know Cameron on ‘All My Children’ and as a correspondent on ‘Entertainment Tonight,’ and we cannot wait to welcome him to our ‘Home & Family’ family when season seven begins,” Vicary said.

Hallmark TV executives did not comment on Steines leaving the show.

According to TV Insider, Matenopoulos addressed Steines departure in a “Home & Family” episode aired in May 2018.

Matenopoulos said, “He’s (Steines) been here from the beginning and a lot of this show has Mark’s handprint on it, so we support him in everything he does in the future, his future endeavors. We will miss him dearly and we will think about him fondly and often and we thank you all at home for your kindness and understanding and your support and for being part of our family everyday.”

Clips from the show, recipes, photos and more can be viewed online at www.hallmarkchannel.com/home-and-family. If your cable provider participates, full episodes can be streamed online or in the “Hallmark Channel Everywhere” app.

Who is Mark Steines?

Through his publicist, Mark Steines declined comment about his departure from “Home & Family.” He had been co-host of the show since it began its run on the Hallmark Channel in October 2012.

Originally, he co-hosted with Paige Davis, who was replaced after a half dozen weeks by Cristina Ferrare. Ferrare was replaced by Matenopoulos in June 2016 in a similarly abrupt fashion to Steines.

(Ferrare is currently sharing her battle with cancer, lifestyle tips and her favorite recipes on her website, cristinaferrarecooks.com.)

Prior to co-hosting “Home & Family”, Steines was a correspondent and co-host on Entertainment Tonight. According to his professional website, www.marksteines.com, Steines “flew in private jets with John Travolta, toured with Cher, swam with dolphins next to Jenna Elfman,” among other achievements.

In addition to numerous television appearances, Steines was featured in 2008 Men’s Fitness Magazine’s “25 Fittest Men in America” and 2004 People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue.

Steines has been awarded three Emmys for his work as a journalist. An avid and published photographer, Steines shares his personal and professional life through photos on Instagram and Facebook.

Mark Steines is married to Julie Steines, a children’s book author. Their daughter, Parker, recently celebrated her first birthday. Steines shared a video compilation of memorable moments from Parker’s first year in a public Facebook post entitled, “Parker’s First Birthday Retrospective”.

He has two boys, named Kai and Avery, from a previous marriage to Leanza Cornett, who was Miss America 1993. They both make a brief musical appearance, playing guitars, in Parker’s birthday video.

In April 2018, Parade Magazine featured Mark and Julie Steines in its star-studded celebration of National Pet Day. The couple appears in a photo with Fred, their golden retriever, and Norbert, whom Steines describes as his family’s therapy dog.

Norbert has his own Instagram account and is followed by 630,000 people. By comparison, Steines’ Instagram account has only 23,500 followers.