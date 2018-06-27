Hear a patriotic concert in Millstadt or attend 'Love of Music' event in East St. Louis

What’s Happening for June 28.
Fourth of July
Millstadt Community Choir: Patriotic Concert — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Zion Evangelical Church, 117 W. White St., Millstadt. A patriotic selection of songs. Donations will be given to "K9s for Warriors." 618-660-5790.
4th of July Dance: Okawville Community Club — 1 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4. Okawville Community Club, 511 South Hanover St., Okawville. With music by the Rendition Band. Food, beer, wine and soda available for purchase. Admission $8.
Events
'Love of Music' event — 5:30 p.m. Saturday. East St. Louis Higher Education Campus, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd., East St. Louis. Celebrating the history of black music from the '70s to the present day. Free musical event features SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School students performing gospel, hip-hop and spoken word. Free food available after performance. Information: jotate@siue.edu
Square Dance: New Dancer Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Kate Garrison calling. No rounds at this event. All new and seasoned square dancers welcome.
Westminster Presbyterian Church: book club — 6:30 p.m. Monday. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1419 N. 17th St., Belleville. Discussing the book, "Educated" by Tara Westover.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Memorial Hospital, Belleville. Must be 16 years of age or older and photo ID required. Appointment: www.redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: MemorialBelleville or 800-733-2767.
Helping Henrietta: Blood Drive — 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 28. Highland Chiropractic, 206 Walnut St., Highland. Henrietta, who has been diagnosed with an immune disorder and has had blood infusions to help her stay healthy, is the 2-year-old granddaughter of Netia Krieter. Donate at this event to help Henrietta and those like her. redcrossblood.org or 800-733-2767.
Small Business Workshop in Spanish — 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28. Fairmont City Library, 4444 Collinsville Road, Fairmont City. Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center at SIUE will host a Spanish language workshop on "Starting a Small Business." Free and open to the public. Information: 618-650-2929.
Old Town Farmers' Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Locally-grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, baked goods, dog treats, plants and crafts.
Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 28. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
Maryville Farmer’s Market — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28. Drost Park, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville.
‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
Millstadt Farmer's Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt.
Food
Boy Scout Troop 622 BBQ — 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 4. Millstadt Community Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. Featuring pulled pork, pork steaks, brats and hamburgers, sandwiches and plates with choice of two sides.
Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
O'Fallon Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O'Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O'Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
Turkey Hill Grange barbecue — 4 to 7 p.m. Every Thursday through Sept. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois Highway 15, Belleville. Featuring pulled pork, pork steak and brats. Proceeds benefit community service projects. Carryout or eat in.
Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Club News
Illinois Bombers select baseball team: Tryouts for 12 age group for the 2019 season — 5:45 p.m. Thursday, June 28. Amelia Carriel Junior High School Baseball Field, 451 N. Seven Hills Road, O'Fallon. Arrive by 5:30 p.m. The Illinois Bombers is looking for players for their high AA/AAA team, 12u age group. Players may not turn 13 before May 1, 2019 to be eligible. Register at ilbombers@outlook.com or bombers11u@outlook.com. A second try out will take place at 5:45 p.m. July 9, at Shiloh Community Park, Field A, 7 Park Drive, Shiloh.
East St. Louis High School Class of 1959: 59th Reunion — Aug. 11. Knights of Columbus Hall, Collinsville. $20 per person. Reservations due to Jerry Vallina by Aug. 1. 618-416-3344 or mail to 2651 Meridian Lake Drive, Shiloh, IL 62221.
Polish American Ladies Society — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Theme is "The Dog Days of Summer." Brown bag, dessert and beverages provided by July hostesses. Food items or donations collected for food pantry and special collection for an animal organization. New members welcome. Carol Jenkins, 618-277-8950.
Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ support group — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 28. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. Viewing the video, "Caring for a Loved One with Alzheimer's: An Emotional Journey." Second half of the group will be for sharing. Information: 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.
O'Fallon Garden Club meeting — 6 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St., O'Fallon. Program is Josh Charles, a chef from St. Louis. Free event and open to the public. All ages welcome.
Granite City Senior Social Club bingo — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Granite City Township Hall, 2061 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Admission $1. Cards cost 25 cents each.
Reservations Required
18th Annual Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase — July 13-15 and 20-22. Washington University's Brown Hall, St. Louis. Tickets for the showings cost $13 each, $10 for students and Cinema St. Louis members. Full schedule of films available at cinemastlouis.org. There are 106 films in this year's event. No phone sales, but tickets can be purchased online at brownpapertickets.com. Closing-Night Awards Party from 8 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 22 at Blueberry Hill's Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. Free, donations accepted and sponsored by Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.
Mega Sports Camp Vacation Bible School — July 9 through 13. New Baden United Methodist Church, 107 W. Hanover St., New Baden. Camp will feature basketball instruction for students entering grades 1-6 and sports basics for ages 4-6. Register: newbadenumc.org or 618-780-8137.
Blessed Savior Lutheran: "Super Heroes, S.T.E.A.M. camp" — July 30 through Aug. 3. Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 N. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon. This camp will explore the abilities, bodies and gadgets of superheroes and the science behind "super powers." A few scholarships will be available on a "need" basis. Cost of camp is $99. Register: mybslc.org. For questions, call Pastor Matt Kusch, 618-632-0126.
Edwardsville Parks Department: July Senior Citizen Trip — July 19. The Parks Department invites seniors 55 years and older to see the Sunken Cities exhibit at the St. Louis Art Museum. The cost is $65 per person and includes motorcoach, tour, admission and lunch. Registration deadline is Friday, June 29. Reservations: 618-692-7538.
5th Annual Butterfly Beginnings: A Style Soiree — Thursday, July 26. Lewis and Clark College commons, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. A event featuring cocktails, dinner, shopping, style show and more. Proceeds from this event benefit Wings, the BJC Pediatric Hospice and Supportive Care Program and the "Wings on Wheelssm" vehicle and mobile expressive music therapy program. Reservations: www.friendsofwings.org
The Larry DeLawder Family Variety Show — Dinner 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. July 13. The Gathering Place Off Broadway, 290 S. Burns, Sparta. Larry DeLawder, of Branson, Mo., and his two daughters show off their talents in this variety show. Tickets: 618-965-3726 or thegatheringplaceoffbroadway.com
Games
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. 618-476-3731.
Theater/Concerts
Roochie Toochie and the Ragtime Shepherd Kings concert and workshop — Workshop 5 p.m. Concert 7 p.m. Saturday. Espenschied Chapel, 317 N. County Road, Mascoutah. Hear American "old time music" performed and get a behind-the-scenes look at Roochie Toochie's "toy menagerie." Tickets available at the door or in advance at Bee Hollow Market, 217 E. Main, Mascoutah, or online at espenschiedchapel.org.
Concert and Coffee with Christ — Doors open 5:30 p.m. Concert begins 6 p.m. Thursday, June 28. Coffee with Christ, 6 Wade Square, Belleville. "The Singing Servant," Minister Frank Wagner, will perform. Event features door prizes and give-aways.
Free summer concert at Bellevue Park — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 21. Bellevue Park, Belleville. "Tommy Tunes" performing. Bring a lawn chair. 618-233-1416.
Free summer concert at the Public Square — 7 p.m. Monday. Public Square, downtown Belleville. "A Step Beyond" performing. Bring your own seating. 618-233-1416.
"The Complete Works of Shakespeare abridged revised" presented by Bankside Repertory Theatre Company — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, Friday, Saturday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Advance tickets available online at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door.
Worth the Drive
49th Annual Patriotic Independence Day Celebration at the Kaskaskia Bell State Memorial — 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 4. Kaskaskia Bell State Memorial, 302 1st St., Kaskaskia. Special guests for program include former Southern Illinois University president and congressman Glenn Poshard, and National Football League Hall of Famer Jackie Smith. Music will be provided by the Chester Municipal Band.
The National Park Service and Gateway Arch Park Foundation: Museum and Visitor Center Ribbon Cutting and celebration — 10 a.m. Tuesday. Gateway Arch, St. Louis. In addition to remarks by dignitaries, St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith will be master of ceremonies and Charles Glenn will sing the national anthem. The Museum at Gateway Arch will open at noon. The first 10,000 visitors will receive a special-edition commemorative coin. A family-friendly celebration with live music, food trucks, scavenger hunt, photo booth and more will follow the ribbon cutting.
Military personnel receive free park admission at Raging Rivers — July 1 through July 6. Raging Rivers WaterPark, 100 Palisades Parkway, Grafton. Veterans and active duty personnel who present a military ID receive free admission. Immediate family members will receive a reduced rate. www.ragingrivers.com or 618-786-2345.
Alton Muny Band: Riverview Park — 8 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 28. Riverview Park, Alton. Free concert and open to the public. Alton Muny Band also performing from 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Haskell Park, Alton.
Historic Alton Walk — 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. Riverfront Park, Alton. Sponsored by the Illinois Trekkers Volkssport Club. 5K, 11K, 15K and 22K routes available. Admission $3. Information: Len and Dee Wojtysiak, lpw466@gmail.com.
Trash to Treasure Yard Sale: Fundraiser for the Lincoln Place Heritage Association — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 2556 Stratford Lane, Granite City. Funds to be used for the Lincoln Place Heritage Festival in September.
Presentation at history museum — 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Monroe County History Museum, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. "The Village of Merrimac Awakened" by Judy Jennings and Tim Volluz.
Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. www.goshenmarket.org
Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Schnucks parking lot at 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.
Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.
Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.
Sparta Farmer's Market — 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. Broadway and St. Louis Streets, Sparta. Visit the market's Facebook page for updated information.
Farmers' and Artisans' Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. www.downtownalton.com or 618-463-1016.
Music in the Park — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Grove Memorial Park, intersection of Main and Market Streets, Grafton. Free community concert. Bring lawn chair or blanket. 50/50 raffle to benefit the Jersey Community High School Band.
2018 Whitaker Music Festival: Free evening concerts — 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 4. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis.
