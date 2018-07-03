Jersey County Fair begins this week and donate blood at the KSHE summer blood drive

What’s Happening for July 5.
Festivals
Jersey County Fair — Fair begins 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, through Sunday, July 15. Jersey County Fairgrounds Grandstand, 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Jerseyville. The event features grandstand entertainment, 4-H shows, carnival rides, games and fair food. Carnival rides begin Tuesday and continue through Sunday from 6 to 11 p.m. A free petting zoo starts Tuesday evening from 6 to 10 p.m. Parade at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For full schedule and grandstand ticket prices, go online to www.jerseycountyfair.com.
St. Michael's Paderborn Annual Picnic — 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Michael's Church Paderborn, 4576 Buss Branch Road, Waterloo. Sponsored by St. Michael Church. All-you-can-eat fried chicken dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. Quilt and cash bingo 6 p.m. Music by "Highway 15" Band. Masses at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Picnic includes raffle and usual attractions.
Events
34th Annual KSHE Summer Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Multiple locations. Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Lewis and Clark Community College, Hatheway Cultural Center, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Victory Lane Ford, 903 Old Route 66, Litchfield. There are more locations in St. Louis. To make an appointment, call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, 800-747-5401 or go online to www.bloodcenter.org/KSHE
Campfire Church — 5:30 p.m. Friday. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1419 N. 17th St., Belleville. Come to the field behind the church for games, food, stories and songs of faith around the campfire. Event ends around 7:30 p.m.
Old Town Farmers' Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, baked goods, dog treats, plants and crafts.
Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 5. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
Maryville Farmer’s Market — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 5. Drost Park, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville.
‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
Millstadt Farmer's Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt.
Food
Edwardsville Masonic Lodge Breakfast — 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, Glen Carbon. Eat in or carry out. Adults $7, children $3, ages 3 and under free. Information: 618-656-7137.
Evening in Athens — 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Home-baked Greek entrees, gyros, and pastries served. All are welcome. 618-277-0330
Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
O'Fallon Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O'Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O'Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
Quail Club Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp and more. Sides and desserts. Carryouts available. No phone orders.
Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod,walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
Turkey Hill Grange barbecue — 4 to 7 p.m. Every Thursday through Sept. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois Highway 15, Belleville. Featuring pulled pork, pork steak and brats. Proceeds benefit community service projects. Carryout or eat in.
Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Reservations required
Cooking and Nutrition Basics — Thursdays from July 26 through Aug. 30. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Program taught by the University of Illinois Extension's Illinois Nutrition Education Program. Learn cooking basics at this six-week course. Registration: 618-452-6238, ext. 785.
Family and Friends CPR class — 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 11. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Cost is $25. Presented by St. Louis Children's Hospital for parents, grandparents and child-care providers. Must be 10 years or older. Register: 314-454-5437.
O'Fallon Assembly of God: Vacation Bible School 'Time Lab' — 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 23-27. O'Fallon Assembly of God, 1400 N. Green Mount Road, O'Fallon. No admission fee. Children, ages 3 to 12, will learn about "who Jesus was in the past and who Jesus is in our future." The event includes crafts, snacks, science experiments, interactive music and more. For details or to register, call the church office 618-632-5584. Register online at www.ofallonassembly.com.
Youth Cheerleading Summer Camp — 9 a.m. to noon July 11-12. O'Fallon Township High School Milburn Campus, 650 Milburn School Road, O'Fallon. Camp is for girls and boys ages 4 and up. Cost for one camper from a family is $60, additional siblings are $50 each. To sign up, go to the OTHS Cheerleading's Facebook page. For information, email Twana Dollison at dollisont@oths.us
Games
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Partner night. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
Club news
St. Clair Women's Summer Club: luncheon — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Tim and Joe's, 6600 W. Main St., Belleville.
St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, July 5. St. Luke's Parish Hall, 225 N. Church St., Belleville. Bob Goode presents "Genealogy 101: Familysearch.org" The meeting is free and open to the public.
Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Guests always welcome. Speaker: Luke Naliborski, paranormal investigator and owner of "I Had That!" Shop on 125 E. Main St., Belleville.
Belleville Metro East Christian Women's Club: 'Legal Advice Luncheon' — 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, July 11. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson, Belleville. $13 inclusive. Feature: B. Marshall Hilmes, a local attorney. Speaker: Linda Howard will share "The Missing Piece of My Life Quilt." Reservations are required for the luncheon. Call 618-567-3959 or e-mail bellevilleCWCluncheon@hotmail.com
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1019: social — Buffet opens 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 11. Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road, Shiloh. No formal meeting this month. Instead, members are invited to a social. Guests are welcome. Chapter president Deane Richter, 618-526-7932 or www.narfe.org/chapter1019.
O'Fallon Garden Club — Social hour 6 p.m., meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Rock Springs Rotary Park, 1428 E. 3rd St., O'Fallon. Program will be Josh Charles, a chef from St. Louis. Event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.
Gateway East Artist Guild: July meeting — 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 11. PSOP/SWIC Building, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. The meetings are open to the public. Members and guests are encouraged to bring 30 to 40 pieces of artwork produced in trading card size. Cards will be traded during the meeting. www.GEAG.net.
Addiction Loss Support Group — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Family Hospice office, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville. The Heartlinks Grief Center of Family Hospice hosts a monthly grief support group for parents and adult siblings grieving the death of a child or sibling due to addiction. Information: 618-277-1800.
The Wednesday Club — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 11. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program is "Musical Selections" by David Hechenberger.
Theater/Concerts
Free summer concert at Bellevue Park — 7 p.m. Thursday, July 5. Bellevue Park, Belleville. "Dave Sheppard Band" performing. Bring a lawn chair. 618-233-1416.
Free summer concert at the Public Square — 7 p.m. Monday. Public Square, downtown Belleville. "George Portz Band" performing. Bring your own seating. 618-233-1416.
Worth the Drive
Burgers and Brews — 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Goshen Market Green, downtown Edwardsville. The event, a slider contest between Edwardsville restaurants, benefits Edwardsville's Land of Goshen Community Market. Tickets can be purchased online at brownpapertickets.com, at the door of the event or at Goshen Market on Saturday.
Karaoke — 7 to 11 p.m. Friday nights until July 27. Okawville American Legion, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville.
Monroe County History Museum presentation — 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Monroe County History Museum, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. "The Forts of Illinois" by Kevin Kaegy focuses on the forts and block houses of Illinois during the War of 1812. Kaegy has been presenting on Illinois history for 35 years and is the current president of the Bond County Historical Society.
'Salute to the Troops' at Fair St. Louis — 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Gateway Arch National Park, Enterprise Rent-A-Car stage, St. Louis. The commemorative event honors more than 300 Missouri and Illinois military service members and their families. It includes the national anthem and a photo tribute.
Summer Social Event Preview — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 5. Kiener Plaza, St. Louis. Hosted by the Gateway Arch Park Foundation to give a sample of all of the activities held in the park throughout the year. Activities include yoga in the morning, storytelling festival, food trucks, live music, blues concert featuring "Jeremiah Johnson and Mr. Sipp" from 6 to 9 p.m. and fireworks following the concert.
Alton Open — 3 p.m. Friday. 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Andy Simpson Tennis Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. 314-884-1077
The Grand Cote Cruisers Car Club: Triple Cruise — 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Route 13 Auto, Coulterville. Event features employee's choice award, 50/50, music, door prizes.
Opening reception for art exhibition — 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. The exhibition, "Efflorescence," will be at the Jacoby Arts Center from July 5 through July 29. It is a group show by Nila Petty, Amy Bautz and Sharron Pollack and showcases the artists' love for plants. Information: www.jacobyartscenter.org or 618-462-5222.
Gateway Arch Park Foundation Summer Social — Begins 10 a.m. Thursday, July 5. Kiener Plaza, St. Louis. All events are free and open to the public. Events include yoga presented by Yoga Buzz, food trucks, live music, oversized lawn games, live blues concert featuring "Jeremiah Johnson and Mr. Sipp" at 6 p.m. and fireworks show following the concert.
31st Annual Bluegrass on the Farm — 7 p.m. Saturday. Suson Park, 6073 Wells Road, St. Louis. Cost $5 adults, free for children. Sponsored by St. Louis County Parks. Featuring George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass. 618-632-1384.
Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. www.goshenmarket.org
Litchfield Picker’s Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Live music and vendors.
Farmers' and Artisans' Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. www.downtownalton.com or 618-463-1016.
Music in the Park — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Grove Memorial Park, intersection of Main and Market Streets, Grafton. Free community concert. Bring lawn chair or blanket. 50/50 raffle to benefit the Jersey Community High School Band.
2018 Whitaker Music Festival: Free evening concerts — 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis.
Ameren Warm Neighbors Cool Friends Program — 10 a.m. to noon, Friday. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Make an appointment to talk to a representative from Ameren about the "Warm Neighbors Cool Friends" program. Must be 60 years or older, no bill over $750 or disconnect notice. Appointment: 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.
