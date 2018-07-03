Historic Collinsville bar and restaurant suddenly closes

A year after reopening under new ownership, an Uptown Collinsville pub and grill has suddenly closed its doors.
Fifth Quarter, located at 118 E. Main St., closed sometime in June, the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce confirmed. David Bookless, director of economic development for Collinsville, said “the city would like to see a new restaurant move in that location.”
For decades it's operated as a bar and grill.
Fifth Quarter Pub & Grill occupied a double storefront built in 1891. It was known as Bomber’s Fifth Quarter for about 30 years before Paul “Bomber” Schuerbaum sold it to his brother, Roger, and sister-in-law, Diana, in 2008.
The couple completed a major renovation, sandblasting plaster walls to expose original brick, replacing deteriorated portions of the tin ceiling and laying a rough-cut hardwood floor.
Owners of Reifschneider’s Grill and Grape in Freeburg and Columbia bought the business in 2015, operating under the name D. Boozers Food and Fire for about a year and a half.
Josh Miller and his uncle, Mike Miller, took over in March 2017. Josh Miller wanted the bar to become a destination for soccer fans.
The Millers could not immediately be reached for comment.
