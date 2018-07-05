If you're looking for pizza, there's a new place coming to Edwardsville

The national franchise MOD Pizza is expected to open a new location in Edwardsville at the end of the year.





Charlotte Wayte, spokeswoman for MOD Pizza, said the company hasn't signed the lease yet, but they do expect to open a location in Madison County.

MOD Pizza was founded in Seattle in 2008 and has seven locations in the St. Louis metro area. The Edwardsville site, located at 2300 Troy Rd. Suite A, will be the chain's first location in the metro-east.

The franchise floated around the idea of opening a location at Belleville Crossing, but that plan hasn’t moved forward.

In Edwardsville, MOD Pizza will occupy a space previously occupied by Sears. The department store moved out of the strip mall in September 2016.

MOD Pizza has over 200 locations nationwide, including restaurants in Wentzville, St. Charles, Ladue, Kirkwood, Ellisville, Maryland Heights and Cottleville in the St. Louis metro area.

Reporter Mike Koziatek contributed to this report.