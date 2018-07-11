13th Annual Tour de Belleville bike ride is Friday night

What’s Happening for July 12.
Noon Thursday, July 5, was the deadline to appear in today’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Heidi Wiechert at 618-239-2500.
Festivals
13th Annual Tour de Belleville bike ride — 8 p.m. Friday. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. An annual community bicycling event, raising funds for safety equipment and hosted by Belleville Parks and Recreation Department. The theme this year is "Life is a Journey, Enjoy the Ride." Cost is $18 per person until July 12. On the day of the event, the cost is $25. Family discounts are available. Pre-ride festivities and entertainment are from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Information: 618-233-1416 or www.tourdebelleville.com
Lebanon Firemen's Picnic 2018 — 4 p.m. to 1 a.m Friday and Saturday. Lebanon Emerald Mound Fire Department, 760 N. Monroe St., Lebanon. Live music, carnival rides, games, food vendors. Parade at 6 p.m. both nights.
23rd Annual Contemporary Indian Art Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site near Collinsville. Show and sale of fine art by Native American artists from 15 tribal affiliations across the nation. Preview reception from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets for reception cost $20 each or $17 for Cahokia Mounds Museum Society members. May be purchased in the gift shop or by calling 618-344-7316. Information: www.cahokiamounds.org
Jersey County Fair — Thursday, July 12, through Sunday. Jersey County Fairgrounds Grandstand, 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Jerseyville. The event features grandstand entertainment, 4-H shows, carnival rides, games and fair food. Carnival rides from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. For full schedule and grandstand ticket prices, go online to www.jerseycountyfair.com.
'Words and Wheels' Car Show — 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Central Park, Bethalto. First 25 cars get dash plaques. Event features 50/50, raffles, door and attendance prizes. Presented by the Bethalto Public Library.
Maryville Firemen’s Homecoming — 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Firemen's Park, 300 N. Donk, Maryville. Parade at 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Clinton County Fair — Saturday, July 14, through Saturday, July 21. Fairgrounds, Carlyle. Tractor and truck pulls, queen pageant, rodeo, antique tractor pull and more. Concessions, vendors, and carnival rides, 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Parade at 6 p.m. on Monday. For a full schedule of events, go online to clintoncofair.org.
Annual Block Party — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Grace Baptist Church, 2600 Edwards, Granite City. Free event features bounce houses, door prizes, live music with "The Joe Miller Band" and "Victory Shooz", and tailgate giveaways.
Hummingbird Festival — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, 1 Lewis and Clark Trail, Hartford. The Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders will be catching and banding hummingbirds. Information: 618-251-5811.
Events
Bastille Day event at the Jarrot Mansion — Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Illinois Route 157, Cahokia. According to organizers, the Jarrot Mansion is the oldest brick building in Illinois. It was built in 1810 by Nicholas Jarrot, a refugee from the French Revolution. Bastille Day commemorates the day revolutionaries stormed the Bastille, a prison in Paris.
Community Blood Drive — 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 18. St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O'Fallon. To donate, call 618-632-3562 or www.bloodcenterimpact.org, code 10841.
Cardinals and American Red Cross Blood Drive — 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 12. St. James Catholic Parish and School, 412 W. Washington Ave., Millstadt. Appointment: 800-733-2767 or go online to redcrossblood.org, code: StJamesMillstadt
Old Town Farmers' Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, baked goods, dog treats, plants and crafts.
Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 12. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
Maryville Farmer’s Market — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12. Drost Park, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville.
‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
Millstadt Farmer's Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt.
Food
Free lunches for children in Highland — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Sites across Highland. Provided by The Loving United Neighbors Crushing Hunger Bunch until Aug. 10. Also providing books and academic activities. For information on delivery sites, call 618-530-8410.
Summer Food Service Program — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Program ends July 27. MWR Community Development Center, 4321 State St., East St. Louis. The program is available to all eligible children.
Free lunches in New Baden — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Zion United Church of Christ, 406 W. Hanover, New Baden. Program ends Aug. 13.
"Donate While You Dine" — 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 18. Culver's, 100 United Drive, Collinsville. St. John's Community Care will receive 15 percent of all orders from 5 to 8 p.m. Event includes drive through customers. No coupon is required. 618-344-8780.
Food truck event at the Scottish Rite — 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Event includes "StLouisanaQ", winner of the Peoples' Choice Food Truck Award. Beer, soda and water will be for sale.
Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
O'Fallon Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O'Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O'Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
Turkey Hill Grange barbecue — 4 to 7 p.m. Every Thursday through Sept. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois Highway 15, Belleville. Featuring pulled pork, pork steak and brats. Proceeds benefit community service projects. Carryout or eat in.
Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Reservations required
Vacation Bible School — July 23 through 27. Grace Baptist Church, 2600 Edwards, Granite City. For ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Special guest, Gateway Grizzlies Mascot "Izzy" on July 27. 618-877-6672.
Shipwrecked Vacation Bible School — July 22 through July 27. Crossview Church, 915 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon. Check Facebook church page, call 618-624-6114, or email crossview915church@hotmail.com. Registration day from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 14.
"Keeping Construction Workers Safe When Working in Confined Space" presentation — July 25. Lewis and Clark Community College, Bethalto Education Center. Registration deadline for free presentation is July 20. Register: 618-468-5787 or www.lc.edu/safety
Community Luncheon Workshop — Noon, July 25. Fairview Inn, 5224 Commerce Parkway, Pontoon Beach. Presented by Albert Pelate with Medicap Pharmacy and Employers Committed to Control Health Insurance Costs, a professional cost management team. Learn how to lower group health benefit costs. Reservations: Call 314-997-8865, TheEcchicGroup@ecchic.com or by fax, 314-997-8016
SIUE Lovejoy Library "Night in the Stacks" Fundraiser — Aug. 11. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus, Lovejoy Library, Edwardsville. The evening will feature "Al Holliday and the East Side Rhythm Band", silent auction, and Sugo's Spaghetteria will provide dinner. Tickets: contact Erica Vandiver, ervandi@siue.edu or 618-650-2713.
Club News
East St. Louis class of 1959: 59th reunion — Aug. 11. Knights of Columbus Hall, Fairview Heights. Reservations are due by Aug. 1. Cost is $20 per person. Information: contact Jerry Vallina at 618-416-3344.
Gateway East Artists Guild: 'Gateway to Art' show — Begins Sunday and ends Aug. 18. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. The guild's annual fine art show and sale begins July 15 at the shrine. Over 100 pieces of art will be on display and for sale. Awards presentation will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 15. www.geag.net
Turkey Hill Grange — Regular meeting, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Grange Hall, corner of Green Mount Road and Highway 15, Belleville. Program: Carolyn Hubler, executive director of the St. Clair County Child Advocacy Center. Refreshments will follow meeting. Guests welcome.
Serendipity Book Club — 11:30 a.m. Monday. Edwardsville Library, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Reading "Broken Angels" by Gemma Liviero. Bring a drink and brown bag lunch. All are welcome.
Parents Without Partners' — Monthly meeting 5 p.m., orientation for prospective members 6 p.m. Thursday, July 12. Shiloh Eagles, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Chicken dinner and monthly meeting. Information: Janet, 618-234-5937.
PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, July 12. PSOP Building, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Title: "A Man Called Ove" by Fredrik Backman. Discussion leader: Cathy Ingersoll.
Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Guests always welcome. Program: "Greenspace Your Wilderness Next Door". Speaker: Gary Green, president of the St. Clair County Greenspace Foundation, a group dedicated to conservation, education and recreation.
American Association of Railroaders, Inc. — Train excursion to Chicago, July 21. Leaving from downtown St. Louis Amtrak Station at 6:15 a.m. Non-refundable fares are $159 for adults and $149 for children ages eleven and under. Fares include rail travel, breakfast, bus transportation in Chicago and lunch at the Billy Goat Tavern. Information: 314-631-3131 or www.aarstl.org
Games
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
Theater/Concerts
Free summer concert at Bellevue Park — 7 p.m. Thursday, July 12. Bellevue Park, Belleville. "Alley Kats Band" performing. Bring a lawn chair. 618-233-1416.
Free summer concert at the Public Square — 7 p.m. Monday. Public Square, downtown Belleville. "Dave Willeford Band" performing. Bring your own seating. 618-233-1416.
'Concert and Coffee with Christ' — Doors open 5:30 p.m. Concert 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12. Coffee with Christ, 6 Wade Square, Belleville. Music by Minister Frank Wagner. Event features door prizes and give-aways. www.thecircleofremembrance.ning.com
'Annie Jr.' — 7 p.m. Thursday, July 12, Friday, Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Highland High School, 12760 Troxler Ave., Highland. Presented by Lee's Fine Jewelry and More, Rinderer Law Firm and Scott Credit Union in association with Hard Road Theatre. Ticket sales end about 30 minutes before show time. May be purchased online at hardroad.org, at the Highland Chamber of Commerce or at the door. Information: www.hardroad.org
'Rockin' with Robert' concert series — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Robert Wadlow Statue, 2810 College Ave., Alton. Enjoy a variety of music by the Robert Wadlow statue. All concerts are free.
Worth the Drive
Movies in the Park — 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Edwardsville City Park Bandstand, Edwardsville. Free family movie, "Nut Job 2," will be shown. Event is co-sponsored by Tot Spot Resale and Redhill Church.
Movie Nights at the Glazebrook Park — 8 to 10 p.m. Friday. Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Bring chairs and blankets to sit on. Information: 618-466-1483 or www.godfreyil.org
Free blood pressure checks — 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. No registration required or age requirement. Walk-in only.
Open House at Haskell Playhouse — 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday. Haskell Playhouse, 1211 Henry St., Alton. Take a tour of the historic playhouse. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. 618-463-2235
Monroe County History Museum presentation — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Monroe County History Museum, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. "Quilts: A Bed Turning" by Patti Rottler. Presentation telling the story and history behind a quilt collection.
Live music by Kevin Lucas — 7 p.m. Saturday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Lucas is an Illinois native who plays adult contemporary music on the marimba, a percussion instrument. For advance tickets, www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Information: 618-462-5222.
Grand Cote Cruisers: 2018 Dairy Queen Car Cruises — 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Dairy Queen, Coulterville. Employees Choice Award and attendance prizes.
Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. www.goshenmarket.org
Farmers' and Artisans' Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. www.downtownalton.com or 618-463-1016.
Grafton Music in the Park — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Grove Memorial Park, intersection of Main and Market Streets, Grafton. Free community concert. Bring lawn chair or blanket. 50/50 raffle to benefit the Jersey Community High School Band.
2018 Whitaker Music Festival: Free evening concerts — 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 18. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis.
Art Exhibit at Green Door Art Gallery — 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore, Old Webster Groves. The opening reception for “Water, Water Everywhere,” is Friday. The exhibit features the work of Steve McAlevey, Michael Aaron McAllister, Ana Sumner, Barbara Marshall, Mary Burns and the art of 30 resident artists. The exhibit will be on display until Aug. 29. Hours for the art gallery are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. www.greendoorartgallery.com.
