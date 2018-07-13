Mission speaker will be at Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Collinsville this Sunday

Sue Hasselbring, a mission speaker, will lead Bible class at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 15, at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 305 Collinsville Ave., Collinsville. Hasselbring, a Collinsville native, will also share information about her missionary work during the 10 a.m. worship service at the church and at a fellowship hour afterwords. Lunch will be served during the fellowship hour and the public is invited.
Belleville church has ‘Food Truck Sunday’
The First United Presbyterian Church at 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville, will have three food trucks for food and fellowship from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 15. The event will also feature live music. The public is invited to bring a chair and a friend. For more information, call 618-233-0295.
Comments