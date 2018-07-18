Homecoming in St. Jacob and county fairs are this weekend

What’s Happening for July 19
Festivals
▪ St. Jacob Homecoming — Rides 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 19, 5 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, 5 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Jacob. Family Night is Thursday. Event features live music, rides, games, raffles, food and more. Outside alcohol and coolers not permitted. For more information, see the St. Jacob Homecoming Facebook page.
▪ Monroe County Fair — Sunday through the following Sunday, July 22-29. Monroe County Fairgrounds, 4177 Illinois Route 156, Waterloo. Fair exhibits, carnival rides, tractor pulls, annual Fair Queen Pageant and Little Miss contest and more.
▪ Madison County Fair — Tuesday, July 24 through Sunday, July 29. Lindendale Park, 2025 Park Hill Drive, Highland. Product displays, livestock, arts and crafts, carnival rides, food, live music. Parking fees and admission costs for some events. www.madcofair.com
▪ New Athens Homecoming — 6 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Sunday. New Athens. Live music 8 p.m. to midnight Friday by Smash Band, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday by Stump Water Shine. Food and drinks, carnival rides, parade and more.
Events
▪ Square and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by the Dandy Dancers. Ron Betzelberger calling squares. Jacqui Landau cueing rounds. Theme: “melon and fruit night”.
▪ Ballroom Dance — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St. Music by Mike Lacey.
▪ Polka Dance — 2:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by Dave Hylla. Admission $7. 314-867-7897 or folkfire.org/polka.
▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, baked goods, dog treats, plants and crafts.
▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 19. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
▪ Maryville Farmer’s Market — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 19. Drost Park, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville.
▪ ‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
▪ Millstadt Farmer’s Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt.
▪ Aid and Attendance Workshop — 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 19. Parkway Gardens Assisted Living, 379 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Free. Call 618-622-9940 to register.
▪ ‘Eville Writers’ Group Signing — 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Kool Beanz Cafe, 1316 Niedringhaus Ave., Granite City. Books and related artwork available for sale. 618-877-5730 or elizabeth@elizabethdonald.com.
Food
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Turkey Hill Grange barbecue — 4 to 7 p.m. Every Thursday through Sept. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois Highway 15, Belleville. Featuring pulled pork, pork steak and brats. Proceeds benefit community service projects. Carryout or eat in.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Partner night. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
Club News
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Guests always welcome. Program: “What We Do and How We Do It”. Speaker: Bernadette Schempp, Assistant State’s Attorney in the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office.
▪ Quail Forever, North Egyptian Illinois Chapter 3263: Membership Banquet — 5 p.m. Saturday. 3416 Hotze Road, Salem. Tickets cost $25 for singles and $45 for couples. $10 for ages 20 and under. Event features raffles, silent auctions and live auction. Information: 618-267-6286
▪ Metro East Social Single’s Red, White and Blue Dance — 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N Illinois St., Swansea. Members $7, nonmembers $9. Disc Jockey: Dr. Dee. Open to the public, must be 21 years and older. Cash bar, 50/50 and attendance prizes.
▪ Dupo Classmates and Friends — 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 19. Aunt Maggies Restaurant, Columbia.
Theater/Concerts
▪ Concert in the Park at Bellevue Park — 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 19. Bellevue Park, 401 Bellevue Park Drive, Belleville. Free concert. Music by “Jim Chadderton & Special Edition”. Bring a lawn chair. 618-233-1416.
▪ Free summer concert at the Public Square — 7 p.m. Monday. Public Square, downtown Belleville. “Mister T & The House Shakers” performing. Bring your own seating. 618-233-1416.
▪ ‘Cactus Moon Band’ — 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Free admission to a country music dance. Sponsored by the Swansea Improvement Association.
▪ Shiloh, Concerts in the Park — 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 25. Village Park, next to the watertower, Shiloh. Free admission. Featuring 8-year-old junior fiddler Quinn Cadieux and “George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass.”
Worth the Drive
▪ The St. Louis Jazz Club presents ‘The St. Louis Classic Stompers’ — 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Doubletree Hotel, 1973 Craigshire Road, St. Louis. Members $15. Non-members $20. Students with ID are free. Public is invited. Information: 314-972-8298 or www.stlouisjazzclub.org
▪ Paralegal Services for seniors at the community center — Appointment required. 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 25. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation will assist with power of attorney, do-not-resuscitate directive or updated will. To make an appointment: 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org
▪ ‘Roman Holiday’: Coffee and a Movie — Doors open 9:30 a.m. Movie 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 25. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. The Edwardsville Parks Department invites seniors aged 55 and older to see “Roman Holiday”. Cost is $7 at door. Movie sponsored by The San Gabriel Memory Care of Glen Carbon. Information: 618-692-7538
▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. www.goshenmarket.org
▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Schnucks parking lot at 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.
▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.
▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis Street, Nashville.
▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. Broadway and St. Louis Streets, Sparta. Visit the market’s Facebook page for updated information.
▪ Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. www.downtownalton.com or 618-463-1016.
▪ Music in the Park — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Grove Memorial Park, intersection of Main and Market Streets, Grafton. Free community concert. Bring lawn chair or blanket. 50/50 raffle to benefit the Jersey Community High School Band.
▪ 2018 Whitaker Music Festival: Free evening concerts — 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 25. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis.
▪ St. Louis Comic Book Show — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Shrewsbury American Legion Post, 7300 Landsdowne, St. Louis. Buy, sell and trade collectible comics, cards, toys and action figures. Refreshments available. 314-544-2812.
▪ “Gateway to Mars” — 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Arch Visitor Center, St. Louis. Indoor talk by Michael Bouchard about St. Louis’ role in past, present, future Mars rovers and explorations. Outdoor telescope viewing led by the St. Louis Astronomical Society, weather permitting.
▪ Bikes and BBQ Festival — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton. Hundreds of motorcycles on display. Music by SuperJam. Barbecue. General admission is free, VIP ticket and parking $25. 1-800-258-6645.
▪ Midsummer Night of Fright Tour — 7 p.m. Saturday. McPike Mansion, 2018 Alby St., Alton. Learn history of McPike Mansion and tour surrounding grounds and crypt. Tour lasts approximately 90 minutes. Adults $20, teens $10, children $5. 618-830-2179.
