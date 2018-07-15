This O’Fallon dog cried when owners gave her up. Now offers to adopt her are flooding in.

Bree is the eighth dog brought into the rescue at an O’Fallon kennel this week, but she was the first to cry at being relinquished and the only one to quickly become an Internet sensation.
A video of the mixed-breed dog’s crying at the door as her owner left quickly went viral on the Facebook page of Spencer Kennel, getting nearly 6,000 views within three hours Sunday afternoon. Bree’s physical response was unusual, said Michelle Parker, the kennel’s owner.
The video prompted an “overwhelming response” of calls and visits to adopt Bree, who already has an appointment with a veterinarian Tuesday to be checked out. Parker said Bree was returned with vet records, but her vaccinations had expired.
“People need to see what these animals go through” when they are relinquished, said kennel owner Michelle Parker, as they often appear sad or confused.
“Her (reaction) was beyond,” said Parker. “I’d never seen a dog actually cry.”
At nine years old, this is the third time Bree has been relinquished.
She and her pups were found abandoned in a hot garage in 2013, Spencer Kennel’s post says. She tested positive for heartworm and was successfully treated.
She was then placed with a family. When the family had a baby two years later, she went back to the kennel.
Then she was adopted by a single man. Two years later, on Sunday, she was returned because he had gotten married.
The married man and the previous family had done exactly what Parker wants, she says. In the kennel’s adoption contract, owners agree that they will return the animal to Spencer Kennel should the adoption not work out.
“I want them back,” Parker said, adding that a dog of Bree’s age and likely breed might be immediately euthanized at other shelters. Bree is a “Heinz 57” dog, she said.
Eight dogs being turned in within a one week is a very high number for the kennel, Parker said. She keeps 10 kennels available for found or relinquished dogs. This week, such dogs have included one that a pizza delivery man saw being pitched from a car, and two dogs brought in who had belonged to a drug addict.
“This week has been really bad,” Parker said.
