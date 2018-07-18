Carlyle church to host guest speakers from Burkina Faso, Africa

St. Felicitas Church will have an informational meeting and potluck event at 6 p.m. Monday, July 30, at the church, 13322 Church Road, Carlyle. Sarah Sensamaust and Pastor Gustave Diendere, two guest speakers from Burkina Faso, Africa, will speak with community members about conservation agriculture and how to help through financial support, prayer and ideas. The public is invited.
The event is made possible through Food Resource Bank, a Christian organization dedicated to ending world hunger through sustainable agriculture and community involvement, and one of its partners, Catholic Relief Services. For more information about Food Resource Bank, go online to foodsresourcebank.org.
