Hale Outreach Ministry’s free women’s conference to be held in East St. Louis

Hale Outreach Ministry is hosting a free women’s conference at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Bishop Claude Ratliff Jr. Memorial Hall, 4321 State St., East St. Louis. The event will feature Frances Washington, Denise Johnson, K’Andra Wright, Renee Smith and Terrie Powell.

A hot lunch will be served. Registration can be completed by email, HaleOutreachMinistry@gmail.com, or call Dorothy Hale, director, at 618-604-0970.

Informational event and concert

Matt Flynn, director of adult faith formation and mission at St. Clare Catholic Church, will present a free informational session to learn about the Catholic Church at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16. The event will take place at the church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. Information: matthewflynn5@gmail.com or 618-632-3562.

St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church will present “Sacred Sounds and Sights: A Concert Celebrating Beauty” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at the church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. The event will feature the St. Clare Church and St. Clare School choirs singing hymns and choral music. Admission is free. Information: www.stclarechurch.org