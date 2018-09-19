Belleville Oktoberfest and Collinsville Italian Fest are the big events this weekend

Noon Thursday, Sept. 20, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Festivals
▪ Belleville Oktoberfest — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Downtown Belleville. Three stages of live entertainment, authentic German cuisine, a children’s area, car show, games and contests and more. bellevilleoktoberfest.com
▪ ItalianFest — Friday and Saturday. Uptown Collinsville. Celebrate 35 years of food and fun with live music, Italian cuisine, games and more. Parade 4 p.m. Saturday. italianfest.net
▪ Apple Festival at Pere Marquette Lodge — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton. Warm apple pie, hand-dipped caramel apples, handmade crafts, live music, fresh produce and more. 618-786-2331.
▪ Lincoln Place Heritage Festival — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Lincoln Place Community Center, 822 Niedringhaus Ave., Granite City. Featuring immigrant cultures of historic Lincoln Place Neighborhood. Authentic ethnic foods and pastries, folk dancers, musicians and vocalists, activities, displays, vendors and more. Free admission. Free parking. Open to the public. 618-451-2611.
Events
▪ Square and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Doug Mallory calling Squares; Pat Hilton cuing Rounds. Theme: Go Cards! Night. 618-660-6030.
▪ Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis Fundraiser — 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Dewey’s Pizza, 425 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Eat some pizza to raise some dough. Present the event flyer available online at majorcasesquadstl.org/deweys-pizza-fundraiser/ for 20 percent of a food/beverage purchase to be donated to Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Good for dine-in and carry-out orders. 618-624-9535.
▪ Partners for Pets ‘Strut Your Mutt’ event — 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday. Tower Grove Park, 4256 Magnolia Ave., St. Louis. Join the Partners for Pets team, sponsor one of the walkers or donate to the team. facebook.com/events/228725967727392
▪ Nameoki United Methodist Church Barbeque Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Pork steaks, brats and hot dogs, homemade potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans. Plate lunches and sandwiches available. Delivery available in area with order of five or more plate lunches. To place an order or for information, call 618-877-1936.
▪ Kaskaskia College Cheerleading Tryouts — 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, and Thursday, Sept. 27. Kaskaskia College gymnasium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. All athletes participating must bring an up-to-date physical form and insurance forms. For more information: 618-322-5047 or 618-545-3372.
▪ Troy Family Summer of Fun Movie Night: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ — 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Tri-Township Park, Pavilion 10, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Food, music and vendors start 6 p.m. Movie begins 8 p.m. Lightsaber demonstration before the movie. Free and open to the public.
▪ St. Teresa Everything Under the Sun Rummage Sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. St. Teresa School Gym, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Dollar bag sale at noon. Donation drop-off only 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. 618-235-4066.
▪ 45th Annual Bernice Stumpe International Tea — 4 p.m. Sunday. Bishop Claude Ratliff Jr. Memorial Banquet Hall, 4321 State St., East St. Louis. Cost: $7. Theme: Celebrating Africa with a Salute to Young Leaders in Community Service. Featuring the food, culture, customs and dress of the continent. Sponsored by The United Methodist Women of Trinity United Methodist Church.
▪ 38th Annual Builders Home & Remodeling Show — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. St. Charles Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, St. Charles, Mo. With 200 companies in 300 booths, see, learn about and buy the latest home products and services in one place. Free admission. Free parking. stlhomeshow.com
▪ 2nd Annual Family Fun 3K Walk to Fight Childhood Obesity — 10 a.m. Saturday. Mary Brown Center, 606 South 15th St., East St. Louis. Register online and other information at eventbrite.com
▪ Special Olympics Region J Bowling — 11 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Support Special Olympics athletes throughout the weekend. 618-654-6680.
▪ HeARTS and Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. First United Presbyterian Church of Collinsville, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville. More than 20 vendors will be present. Quilt raffle. Proceeds will go towards a new roof for the church.
▪ Gateway to the Stars: Animals of the Park Stargazing Experience — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gateway Arch, St. Louis. Meet at the water feature at the west entrance, which faces Fourth St. and the Old Courthouse. Twilight, ranger-led interpretive talk followed by telescopic viewing of the moon and stars. Free and open to all ages. Telescopic viewing may be canceled if skies are cloudy. Call 314-655-1708 the day of the event for a weather update.
▪ Belleville Tractor Supply Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Belleville Tractor Supply, 1570 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Local farmers, crafters and artisans will sell homemade and homegrown goods. 618-355-9512.
▪ Taste of GGAR — 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Affiliates and local area businesses will be serving up snacks, various drinks, sampling of entrees, salads and desserts. Cost: $10 per person in advance; $12 at the door (under age 5 free). Proceeds to benefit local food pantries. 618-692-8300 or gatewayrealtors.com
▪ Elks Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. Elks Lodge #664, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Meat and cake raffles. Free food.
▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, baked goods, dog treats, plants and crafts.
▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
▪ O’Fallon Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Next to the caboose, west of First and Lincoln streets, O’Fallon.
▪ Maryville Farmer’s Market — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. Drost Park, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville.
▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah.
▪ Millstadt Farmer’s Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt.
▪ Carlyle Courthouse Square Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. 8th Street between Franklin and Fairfax streets, east side of Courthouse Square, Carlyle. Includes homemade soap and wine, baked goods, eggs. carlylelake.com
▪ ‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
Food
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinner — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Albers American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, slaw, applesauce, macaroni salad, bread and butter, coffee, tea, dessert. Cost: $9 adults, $4 kids ages five to 12. Ages five and under are free. Carryout available. Bingo players eat for $7. Benefits Albers and Damiansville schools. 618-248-5505.
▪ Scottish Rite Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Open to the public.
▪ St. Teresa, Marydale Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. St. Teresa of Avila Church, 18021 Marydale Road, Carlyle. Cost: $11 adult, $5 child. Featuring homemade dressing and desserts. Quilt raffle. Carryouts available.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken – 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Turkey Hill Grange barbecue — 4 to 7 p.m. Every Thursday through September. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois Highway 15, Belleville. Featuring pulled pork, pork steak and brats. Proceeds benefit community service projects. Carryout or eat in.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
▪ Bunco Party — 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. St. James Parish Center, 405 West Madison, Millstadt. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Games begin 7 p.m. Enjoy 50/50 drawing, homemade dessert buffet, prizes for everyone. Tickets are $8 and are available at the door. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. 618-476-3731.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner Night. 618-233-3370.
Reservations Required
▪ Emma L. Wilson King Foundation Gala — 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. The Regency West Conference Center, Tuscany Ballroom Hilton Garden Inn, 400 Regency Park Drive, O’Fallon. Cocktails: 6 p.m. Dinner and program: 7 p.m. Semi-formal attire. Visit emmalkingfoundation.org or call 866-766-1991 for gala and ticket information.
▪ 6th Annual Run for Rescues 5K/1 Mile Mutt Strut — 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Theme: Howl-O-Ween. Best costume prizes, best dressed dog contest. Fun Fest includes chili cook-off, bake sale, vendors, activities, doggy kissing booth, music, raffles and more. facebook.com/RunForRescue5K
▪ State of Illinois Old Time Fiddle Contest — 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7. Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt W., Effingham. Any fiddler living in Illinois can enter the contest online at illinoisoldtimefiddlers.org
▪ The Great Mississippi River Cleanup — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 29. Grand Staircase, below the Gateway Arch along Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd. Bags and gloves provided. Participants will receive a free T-shirt, breakfast bagels and coffee. Registration required at https://form.jotform.com/82283693734163
▪ 7th Annual Circle of Remembrance Dinner — 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. St. Matthew’s Banquet Hall, 1200 Mooreland Drive, Belleville. Dinner tickets are $30 for adults and $17 for children. 618-397-5994, ext. 138.
▪ Veterans Road Show — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26. Southwestern Illinois College, Liberal Arts Complex Room 2311/2312, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Complimentary continental breakfast and boxed lunch will be served. Free event. Sign in begins 8:30 a.m. For details and to register: goo.gl/3tb228
▪ Paralegal Services for Seniors — 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Need a power of attorney, DNR directive or updated will? To make an appointment, call 618-656-0300.
▪ Bible Study: Book of Exodus — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Edwin J. Guild Center, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. The challenge addressed in this series is how to move from the “facts” of the Exodus stories to the rich theological meanings contained in them. Cost: $10 per session. Later session dates to be determined. snows.org/programs
▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dearborn National Life Insurance Company, 7330 West Field Plaza, Belleville. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. VFW, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 12 to 4 p.m. Culvers, 1702 W. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 3 to 7 p.m. Senior Citizen Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
▪ Adult Maker Event: Terrariums — 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Six Mile Regional Library, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Create your own succulent terrarium. All materials provided. Space is limited. Call 618-452-6238, ext. 730, to register.
Club News
▪ Grief Support Group — 6 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 5. Sterling Baptist Church, 9204 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Help and encouragement after death of loved ones. 618-530-0338.
▪ Collinsville Senior Citizens Club meeting — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26. Senior Citizens Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. Installation of officers will be held. Entertainment to follow. Lunch will be served. Bingo after the meeting.
▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dance — 1 to 3 p.m. Monday. Granite City Township Hall, 2061 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Admission $5. Lunch available for $3 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
▪ Dupo Classmates & Friends meeting — 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. Eckert’s Restaurant, Route 15 and Green Mount Road, Belleville.
▪ Mid-Illinois Iris Society meeting — 7:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. 618-822-6584.
▪ O’Fallon Women Empowering Women meeting — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. wewillinois.com
▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One hour free lesson with paid admission. First-time guests get in free. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com
▪ TOPS IL592 weight loss group — 7 p.m. Every Thursday. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.
Theater/Concerts
▪ Troy Community Band – 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Balloons Over Marine, 155 N. Duncan St., Marine. Free and open to the public. Bring lawn chairs.
▪ Music in the Park: Rocktoberfest Edition — 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton. Live music, German-style food, beer and commemorative stein specials by The Old Bakery Beer Company. Cash-only event. oldbakerybeer.com/calendar/
▪ Hett Center Film Series: ‘I, Tonya’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26. Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 North Alton St., Lebanon. Free admission. thehett.com
▪ Monroe Actors Stage Company: Cara Reichel & Peter Mills’s “The Flood’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Historic Capitol Theatre, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. 618-939-7469.
▪ SWIC Chamber Music Recital — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America. swic.edu/swicarts
▪ Huntley Brown Concert — 3 p.m. Sunday. Sanctuary of St. Paul U.C.C., 115 W. B St., Belleville. Inspiring music performed by the ordained minister on the church’s Steinway Model B grand piano. Open and free to all. 618-233-3303.
▪ The Fabulous Motown Revue — 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Adult tickets in advance for $25, $30 at the door. Students with ID are $10. 618-468-4222.
▪ Faith Concert Series — 7 p.m. Friday. Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. The Big Little Big Bank presents big band jazz and vocals. Free-will offering and desserts following. 618-532-5562 or faith-online.org
▪ 29th Annual George Portz’s Festus, Mo., Traditional Music Festival — Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. West City Park, 2232 Old State Highway A, Festus, Mo. George Portz and Friends of Bluegrass, Howlin’ Brothers, Frank Ray & Cedar Hill Grass, Southside Creole Playboys, Thunder & Lightning Cloggers, Baker Family Bluegrass Band and many more. Craft show both days. Cost: $8. Children under 10 are free. Free parking. georgeportzbluegrass.com/festus
Worth the Drive
▪ Celebrate the Fall Equinox with Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance — 3 p.m. Saturday. Giant City State Park, 235 Giant City Road, Makanda. Gathering starts 3 p.m. Handfasting 4 p.m. Potluck 5 p.m. Ritual starts 7 p.m. All are welcome. 618-924-0263. www.sipagan.com
▪ Cyndee Schaffer: ‘The Journey to Mollie’s War: WACS and World War II’ — 6:30 p.m. Monday. Morrison-Talbott Library, 215 Park St., Waterloo. Presentation traces the footsteps of women who served in Europe and were stationed in Normandy, London, Paris and Frankfurt. Free and open to the public. waterloolibrary.org
▪ Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. Artist demo: Acrylics with Christina MacMorran. downtownalton.com or 618-463-1016.
▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. Schnucks parking lot at 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.
▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. goshenmarket.org
▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis Street, Nashville.
▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. Broadway and St. Louis Streets, Sparta. Visit the market’s Facebook page for updated information.
▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.
