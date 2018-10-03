Belleville Chili Cook-Off, other fall events coming this weekend

James Berres, Brianna Berres and Brady Berres fill a quart container for customer at the O’Fallon Sportsmen’s Club chili booth at the 2016 Belleville Chili Cook-Off. The O’Fallon Sportsmen’s Club chili won 1st place ribbons in 2014 and 2015. The 2018 Chili Cook-Off takes place Friday and Saturday. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com