Belleville Chili Cook-Off, other fall events coming this weekend

Festivals
▪ Lebanon 50th Annual Fall Fest — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Featuring more than 130 handmade craft and art booths. Entertainment, food, activities and more. facebook.com/events/233254907433502
▪ Fall Family Festival — 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Camp Wartburg, 5705 LRC Road, Waterloo. Food, games, arts & crafts, wagon rides, family photos, music and more. Free and open only to childhood cancer families. To RSVP: 618-654-4020 or jbellamy@hiskidsinc.org
▪ St. Michael Parish Octoberfest — 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. 415-419 E. Main St., Staunton. Live music, food and beverages, games, activities, auction and much more. Free and open to the public. stmichaelsoctoberfest.com
▪ International Mission Festival — 9 a.m. Sunday. First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. Two vendors: Hines Uganda Ministries and Fair Trade with items from Peru. Enjoy tasty treats and get a head start on Christmas shopping. 618-233-0295.
▪ 35th Annual Belleville Chili Cook-Off — 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Downtown Belleville. bellevillechili.com
Events
▪ Historic West Belleville Walk — 10 a.m. Saturday. Starts at 1106 West Main St., Belleville. Tour is approximately 16 blocks long and lasts about 60 minutes. $10 per person ages 12 and older. Benefit for Belleville Historical Society. Reservations required: 618-236-7481 or rdevb@earthlink.net
▪ Square and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Kate Garrison calling Squares. Jacqui Landau cueing Rounds. Theme: 53rd Anniversary Dance. Sponsored by Dandy Dancers.
▪ BBQ Fundraiser for Mitch Schuster — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Outside Grantfork Bowl, 302 E. Pocahontas Road, Highland. Mitch Schuster is a retired 20-year veteran with the Grantfork Volunteer Fire Department who is battling cancer. Event held rain or shine under tents and pavillion. Pork steaks, pork burgers, brats, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans. Raffles and 50/50. Carryouts or eat on site. Large pre-orders and deliveries within five miles can be requested by calling Peggy Korte at 618-444-2940 or Bob Buske at 618-593-8256.
▪ 2018 Autumn Dog Stroll — 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Washington Elementary School, 400 S. Charles St., Belleville. Event to raise awareness and supplies for shelter dogs and cats. Bring your dog on a leash for an October stroll through Belleville’s historic district. Water stations provided, treats made available, information offered describing the district and its notable homes. Donations accepted. 618-593-7554 or 618-233-5720.
▪ Essential Oils 101 workshop — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Featuring doTerra Essential Oils. Desireé Norberg, chiropractor, acupuncturist and wellness advocate/consultant, will cover what oils are, how to use them safely and effectively, and which oils may be helpful for your needs.
▪ ‘Tunes & Tires’ Bluegrass and Country Music Festival — 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Knights of Columbus, 8729 Lebanon Road, Troy. Accompanying classic car cruise. Food and drink available for purchase. Free admission – donations welcome. Proceeds benefit St. John the Baptist Chapel Foundation.
▪ St. Clair County Garden Club Plant Sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois, Swansea. Featuring large potted, mature house plants, hostas, irises, daylilies to plant now and enjoy next spring and summer.
▪ ‘Music is in the Air’ Luncheon — 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 10. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson, Belleville. Featuring Jewel Tones quartet. Speaker: Roger Bassett sharing “Finding My Way Home.” Reservations and cancellations essential by Monday. Call Sue at 618-567-3959.
▪ Sacred Heart Church Rummage and Bake Sale — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 S. 3rd St., Dupo. Admission: one item for Dukare, Food Pantry. Fill the bag for $1 beginning 7 p.m.
▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Dance — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Music by Alley Kats.
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Tri Township Library, 209 South Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on the day of the sale. 618-667-2133.
▪ Walk to Help Children with Dyslexia — 8 a.m. Saturday. Scottish Rite Building, Children’s Dyslexia Center, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. 618-234-9392.
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club Fall Plant Sale & Flea Market — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. 800 S. Lincoln - Corner of Highway 50 and Lincoln, O’Fallon. Mums, celosia, kale, pansies, dried herbs, pumpkins, decorative gourds, honey.
▪ Annual Camelot Dinner & Auction — 6 p.m. Saturday. St. Gregory’s Armenian Center, 3501 Century Drive, Granite City. First-class buffet dinner, silent auction, oral auction, special raffle. Sponsored by the Granite City Optimist Club. Tickets: $25 per person. All funds generated from the Camelot Auction are donated directly to Granite City youth and youth-oriented organizations. For more information: 618-797-0852, 618-304-9210 or 618-407-3011.
▪ Zootoberfest at the St. Louis Zoo — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. St. Louis Zoo, Government Drive, St. Louis. Live music, kids’ games and crafts, German specialty food for purchase, German bars serving a variety of beers, root beer and other soft drinks. stlzoo.org/zootoberfest
▪ National Life Chain 2018 — 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday. In front of St. Boniface Church, 325 E. Vandalia, Edwardsville. Life Chain is a peaceful, pro-life prayer vigil. Signs will be provided. NationalLifeChain.org
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical observes Family History Month — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10. Belleville Public Library, second floor, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville. Teri Bromley’s talk, “Cemetery Myths and Symbolism,” ranges from tombstone placements to cemetery traditions, trees and stone carvers to tombstone designs and symbols. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org
▪ Madison County Home and Community Education International Night — 6:30 p.m. Monday. Edwardsville Farm Bureau, 900 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Doors open 6 p.m. Take a trip to Australia! Learn about the country and enjoy a meal of Australian cuisine. Admission: $5. To reserve your spot for for more information: elegreg@hotmail.com
▪ Girls Basketball Clinic — 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Vadalabene Center, Circle Drive, Edwardsville. Cost: The first 50 registrants are free. The fee is $10 for anyone after the first 50. Cost includes T-shirt, basketball, and pizza party at end of clinic. To register: 618-650-2791 or mgrothe@siue.edu
▪ Meat Shoot for USO of Missouri — Noon, Sunday. American Legion Post 1255, 201 Eiler Road, Belleville. Gun raffle, silent auction, 50/50, paddle wheel. 618-795-5454.
▪ Fall Nature/Culture Hike — 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Three-mile hike through grassland, marsh and woodland environments with explanation of how American Indians utilized plants and trees seen along the path for food, medicine, dyes, and construction materials. Free admission; donations suggested. cahokiamounds.org
▪ Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Twelve-gauge only, no chokes tighter than full. Cake, basket and meat raffles, refreshments available. 618-476-1891.
▪ Give Kids A Smile Day — 7:30 a.m. to noon Monday. Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine, Building 263, 2800 College Ave., Alton. Free comprehensive dental care for children eligible for free and reduced-price meal programs. Pre-registration is not required. 618-474-7200.
▪ ‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, baked goods, dog treats, plants and crafts.
▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
▪ O’Fallon Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Next to the caboose, west of First and Lincoln streets, O’Fallon.
▪ Maryville Farmer’s Market — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. Drost Park, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville.
▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah.
▪ Millstadt Farmer’s Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt.
▪ Carlyle Courthouse Square Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. 8th Street between Franklin and Fairfax streets, east side of Courthouse Square, Carlyle. Includes homemade soap and wine, baked goods, eggs. carlylelake.com
Food
▪ St. John UCC 69th Annual Wurstmarkt — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. St. John UCC, 21 N. Walnut, Trenton. Pork sausage and roast beef dinner served buffet style. Dine-in meals are $10 for adults, $4 for children 10 and under. All carry-outs are $10. For drive-thru call 618-224-9828 after 11 a.m. to pre-order. Homemade applesauce and uncooked pork sausage available for purchase. Quilt raffle and other items from the country store. Dining area is handicapped accessible.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat-in or carryout.
▪ St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Chili Dinner — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 153 E. Church St., New Memphis. Hot dogs, drinks and desserts available.
▪ Friedens Annual Sausage Dinner — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Friedens United Church of Christ, 207 E. Center, Troy. Includes dine-in, carryout, and curbside service. Phone in orders to 618-667-6535 to be delivered to your car. Menu includes grilled pork sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, sauerkraut, applesauce, dessert and beverages. Costs: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10, ages four and under are free. All carryouts and curbside will cost $10.
▪ Evening in Athens — 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Authentic Greek lamb shanks, chicken, gyro, salads and many Greek sweets. Carryout available. 618-277-0330.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings and burgers, sides and desserts available. Carryout available. No phone orders.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken – 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner Night. 618-233-3370.
Reservations Required
▪ Gateway Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration — 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. Gateway Foundation, 600 W. Lincoln Ave., Caseyville. Recognizing Gateway Foundation’s history and legacy. Over 50 years of saving lives. Keynote Speaker: Brendan Kelly, St. Clair State’s Attorney and Congressional candidate. RSVP by Oct. 11 to 618-319-2065 or nxdavis@gatewayfoundation.org
▪ ‘Night of Rock Stars’ — 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. An evening dedicated to children with life threatening or life altering health issues. Nominated children will be treated like rock stars with a salon visit, limo ride, red carpet walk and an on-stage performance. This fundraiser will benefit Children’s Miracle Network & Kellsie’s Hope. facebook.com/events/293064094806527
▪ Racial Harmony October Dinner Meeting: ‘Finding and Leveraging Our Strengths’ — 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. Lindenwood University-Belleville, Dixon Center Banquet Room, 2600 West Main St., Belleville. Join the roundtable discussion to highlight successes, heighten awareness of unmet needs and connect with other organizations in hope of greater collaboration and effectiveness. If interested in attending: centerforracialharmony@yahoo.com or 618-234-0508.
▪ Families Run for Ovarian Cancer Annual ROC Star 5K — 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. Soldiers Memorial, 1315 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Registration starts 7 a.m. Registration information: sloca.org/familiesroc
▪ Good Samaritan House 20th Anniversary Gala — 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Gateway Convention Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Black tie event. Performances by Kim Massie and Granite City Swing Band. Wine pull, cash bar, 50/50 raffle and more. For tickets and more information, call 618-219-9513.
▪ Early Pregnancy class — 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Cost: $5, includes Understanding Pregnancy booklet. 618-234-2120, ext. 31260.
▪ Fall Retreat — 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19 through lunch Sunday, Oct. 21. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Sponsored by the Victorious Missionaries. For additional information: vmusa.org
Club News
▪ St. Clair Women’s Club meeting — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson, Belleville. Luncheon.
▪ PFLAG Belleville Chapter meeting — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 West B St., Belleville. Topic: “So You Think You Can Ally.” Open to the public. 618-977-5078 or pflagbelleville.org
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society meeting — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Program: Genealogy 101: Ask the Experts. Six special tables to answer questions one-on-one on Germany; England and Lorraine, France; Belleville Public Library Treasures in the Archives; Monroe and Randolph County Resources; St. Clair County Cemeteries and Church Records; Courthouse Research. Free and open to the public.
▪ Grief Support Group — 6 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 5. Sterling Baptist Church, 9204 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Help and encouragement after death of loved ones. 618-530-0338.
▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Granite City Township Hall, 2061 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:30 p.m. Admission: $1. Cost per card: 25 cents.
Theater/Concerts
▪ D.W. Gregory’s ‘Radium Girls’ — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Dunham Hall, 50 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. This first performance opens SIUE’s Theater and Dance Department’s 2018-2019 fall season. The production continues at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 11-13 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. General admission: $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, non-SIUE students with valid ID, SIUE faculty and staff. SIUE students are free with valid student ID. 618-650-2774.
▪ Spooktacular Festival —7 p.m. Nov. 2-3, 2 p.m. Nov. 4. St. Henry’s Parish Center, 5315 W. Main St., Belleville. Free registration now underway for boys and girls ages 4-17 who want to participate in the event, hosted by Rising Stars. For information or to sign up: 618-409-0015 or info@takeabowshowcase.org
▪ Songs4Soldiers Benefit Concert — 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and 2 to 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Bolm-Schuhkraft Memorial City Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Columbia. Doors open 6 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday. First Night featuring Granger Smith and Diamond Rio. Second night: Dazed n Confused STL, Whiskey Dixon, The Dave Glover Band, Steve Ewing. Veterans and kids under 12 get in free both nights. Ticket info: s4sstl.org
▪ Perseid String Quartet — 4 p.m. Sunday. Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Place, St. Louis. Ensemble comprised of violinists Hannah Frey and Manuela Kaymakanova, violist Eliana Haig and cellist Stephanie Hunt. 314-367-0367 or secondchurch.net
▪ Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan — 3 p.m. Sunday. Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 North Alton St., Lebanon. A mesmerizing, colorful journey filled with the vibrant music and dance of northern India. For ticket information: thehett.com
Worth the Drive
▪ Alton Architecture Exhibition — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 12 to 4 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 4. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Works celebrate the historic architecture of Alton. jacobyartscenter.org
▪ Buddhist Culture and Arts Day — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mid-America Buddhist Association, 299 Heger Lane, Augusta, Mo. Featuring demonstrations and instruction in Chinese calligraphy, acupuncture, archery, Chinese art, paper folding, Asian cooking, flower arranging, photography and a traditional Chinese tea ceremony. All are welcome. maba-usa.org
▪ Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. Live music from Jim on Keys. downtownalton.com or 618-463-1016.
▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. Schnucks parking lot at 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.
▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. goshenmarket.org
▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis Street, Nashville.
▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. Broadway and St. Louis Streets, Sparta. Visit the market’s Facebook page for updated information.
▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.
