Highland’s Art in the Park, other fests scheduled this weekend

Festivals
▪ Art in the Park — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Lindendale Park, Highland. Art from over 60 artists, artist demonstrations, food, activities, youth art exhibit and more. highlandartscouncil.org
▪ PumpkinFest — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Monroe County Courthouse Square, 100 S. Main St., Waterloo. Family fun, live music, food and pumpkin-themed contests and activities. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/668162770224339
▪ Maeystown Oktoberfest — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Maeystown, the area around the stone mill and bridge. More than 50 artisans, crafters, dealers and numerous food stands. Arts and crafts will include rug weaving, felting, blacksmithing, photography, woodworking and a country store. maeystown.com/event/octoberfest
▪ BaconFest 2018 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. VFW Post 805 Sgt. Charles A. Fricke, 223 W. 1st St., O’Fallon. Music, food, vendors and fun. Family-friendly event. All food vendors have at least one item on their menu with bacon. facebook.com/events/568279703573074
▪ Come Alive Fest — 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Wilson Park Centennial Pavilion, 2900 Benton St., Granite City. Live Christian music, food, games and a craft for the kids. Free and open to the public.
▪ Zootoberfest at the St. Louis Zoo — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. St. Louis Zoo, Government Drive, St. Louis. Live music, kids’ games and crafts, German specialty food for purchase, German bars serving a variety of beers, root beer and other soft drinks. stlzoo.org/zootoberfest
▪ Towerview Baptist Church Fall Festival — 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. 2401 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Chili and hot dogs, cupcake walk, music, bounce houses, puppet shows, games and prizes and much more. towerview.org
▪ Grant’s Farm Fall Fest — 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 28. Grant’s Farm, Budweiser Clydesdales Stables, 10501 Gravois Road, St. Louis. Family-friendly fall activities. Interact with a variety of animals, including the Budweiser Clydesdales. facebook.com/events/488786744929788
Events
▪ Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Storytelling performances, stomp dance demonstrations, social dancing, stickball game demonstrations and social game participation. Free and open to the public. cahokiamounds.org
▪ Rummage & Bake Sale — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 West B St., Belleville. Brown bag special on Saturday.
▪ Drive Cars and Kick Cancer — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 17933 Holzhauer Auto Mall Drive, Nashville. For every person who test-drives a new Ford at this one-day event, Ford Motor Company will donate $20, up to a maximum of $6,000, to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Test-drives will last approximately seven to 10 minutes. Must be 18 year of age or older with valid driver’s license. No purchase necessary. 618-327-4005.
▪ Holiday Rummage Sale — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Aviston American Legion, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas items. Costumes, home decor, Christmas sweaters, Christmas tree decorations, nativity sets, houses, etc. $3 brown bag begins 4 p.m. In conjunction with the Aviston Legion Pork and Beef Dinner, serving from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
▪ Clothing Giveaway — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Trinity United Church of Christ, 47 N. Douglas Ave., Belleville. Clothing, shoes, accessories from all seasons for men, women and children.
▪ Fall Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Deals on hundreds of used books including children’s books, cookbooks, fiction and non-fiction.
▪ Village-Wide Garage Sales — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Damiansville (I-64 Exit 34 or three miles south of Albers). Great bargains. Something for everyone.
▪ Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Rally — 12 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Clare Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. Outside lawn. Handicap accessible. In church if inclement weather.
▪ Our Lady of Fatima National Rosary Rally 2018 — 9 a.m. Saturday. St. Paul Church, empty lot on Poplar St. (formerly old st. Joseph Hospital), Highland.
▪ Elks Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. Elks Lodge #664, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Meat and cake raffles. Free food.
▪ O’Fallon NAACP Judicial Forum — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church, 689 Scott Troy Road, Lebanon. Come out and hear from the candidates. For more information: ofallonnaacp@gmail.com or 618-622-6740.
▪ Witches’ Ghoulish Night Out — 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. Historic Main Street, Columbia. Food brew shopping and fun for witches and warlocks. Contests and prizes. columbiaillinois.com
▪ Partners for Pets 10th Annual Halloween Pet Party — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Tri-Township Park District, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Vendors, food, beer, games, adoptable pets, family fun. facebook.com/events/269231477175683
▪ Revival Services — 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Crossview Church, 915 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. The Rev. David Trout from Terra Haute, Ind., will be preaching. Rev. Trout will also preach at the 7 p.m. services Oct. 15-19. All are welcome. 618-624-6114.
▪ Boo at the Zoo Nights — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. nightly, Oct. 16-30. St. Louis Zoo, Government Drive, St. Louis. Families can enjoy festive Halloween decorations, interactive storytellers, educational activities, kids’ games, and more. For ticket information: stlzoo.org/boo
▪ St. Louis Comic Book Show — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Shrewsbury American Legion Post, 7300 Landsdowne Ave., St. Louis. Buy, sell and trade collectible comics, cards, toys and action figures. Meet other hobbyists and explore 40 tables of exciting collectibles. Refreshments available. Admission: $2. Free parking. 314-544-2812.
▪ Manufacturing Day — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road, Granite City. Southwestern Illinois College Industrial Technology Center Open House. Tour the SWIC advanced manufacturing facility. Demonstrations, virtual welding, local manufacturers. Lunch will be served. Free and open to the public. swic.edu/mfgday
▪ ‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, baked goods, dog treats, plants and crafts.
▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
▪ O’Fallon Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Next to the caboose, west of First and Lincoln streets, O’Fallon.
▪ Maryville Farmer’s Market — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. Drost Park, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville.
▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah.
▪ Millstadt Farmer’s Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt.
▪ Carlyle Courthouse Square Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. 8th Street between Franklin and Fairfax streets, east side of Courthouse Square, Carlyle. Includes homemade soap and wine, baked goods, eggs. carlylelake.com
Food
▪ New Baden All-You-Can-Eat Dinner, Meat Raffle & Shooting Match — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. New Baden American Legion, 105 E. Illinois St., New Baden. Featuring Behrmann’s sausage, sauerkraut and roast beef. Adults $10, reduced prices for kids, under 6 are free.
▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Bake & Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Baked cod, fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, chicken tenders, grilled cheese, spaghetti, baked potato, green beans, fries, homemade slaw, mac & cheese, stewed tomatoes, desserts and refreshments. Eat-in or carryout. 618-539-4720.
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Whole Hog Pork Sausage & Beef Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aviston American Legion, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Includes sauerkraut and backbones, potatoes, vegetables, homemade pies and cakes, beverages. Dine-in or carryout.
▪ St. Mary Parish Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Fried cod and walleye by sandwich, plate or pound. Sides include fries, onion rings, spaghetti, slaw and homemade potato salad. Tea and coffee included; soda and desserts for sale. Dine-in and carryout options.
▪ St. John EUCC Wurst-Markt — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Buffet-style dinner includes pork sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, applesauce, sauerkraut, butter beans, peas, bread, homemade pie, coffee, iced tea and milk. Carryouts available. Prices: $11 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, free for kids under six. Sausage orders for links, patties or bulk at $3.50 per pound. Order deadline Oct. 12; pick-up Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 618-344-2526.
▪ Annual Chicken Dinner and Picnic — 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 200 North Lange, Maryville. Buffet-style, all-you-can-eat dinner served in the parish center. Adults $10; children ages 6-12 are $5, children under five eat free. Outdoor activities include booths, raffles and refreshments.
▪ Marine Lions Pancake and Sausage Breakfast — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Marine Lions Hall, 406 E. Division St., Marine. Breakfast features whole-hog sausage and includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, tea and juice. Carryouts available. Donations are $8 for adults, $3 for children ages four through 12, children three and under eat free, and all carryouts $8.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken – 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
Reservations Required
▪ Haunted Happenings Tour — 7 to 8:45 p.m. Oct. 19 & 20. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Join the talented thespians of Looking Glass Playhouse for a tour with various stops in historic downtown Lebanon. Tours every 15 minutes. Tickets: $5. Reservations can be made by calling 618-530-6124. lookingglassplayhouse.com
▪ Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois, Swansea. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Trivia starts at 7 p.m. Cost: $15 per person/tables of 8. Bring your own food/snacks. Cash bar. No outside drinks. Sponsored by the Optimist Club of Belleville. For reservations: 618-235-7083.
▪ Memorial Foundation’s Un!Que Spirits & Sweets — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. Bellecourt Manor, 225 East A St., Belleville. Breast health fundraiser. Enjoy wine, craft beer and other spirits and chocolate pairings. Oral and silent auctions. Cost: $50 per person, includes various spirit samples, sweets and heavy hor d’oeuvres. Cash bar. RSVP to 618-257-5659.
▪ Trivia Night to Benefit Courtney Blaylock — 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Catholic War Veterans Post 370, 3535 S. Route 159, Belleville. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Trivia starts 7 p.m. $160 per table, max eight people per table. Cash bar available - no outside alcohol. Silent auctions, cooler of booze, 50/50 raffle. Courtney is currently battling duodenal cancer. Money raised will help offset medical bills and other expenses. To reserve a table: trivianight618@gmail.com. facebook.com/events/898330410366997
▪ Free Health Screening — 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 26. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Free health screenings for seniors ages 60+. Limited appointments; registration required. 618-656-0300.
▪ Haunted Historical Belleville Tour — 6 to 10 p.m., Oct. 17-20. Fascinating new locations. Chilling new tales. More hauntings. More fun. Visit facebook.com/events/1670524852996010 for tour and ticket information.
▪ Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19. Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Road, Edwardsville. Doors open 6 p.m. Prize money, 50/50 raffle, free soda and snacks, silent auction, door prizes, quarter round. Cost: $15 per player/$120 per table. Eight to 10 per table. For reservations: 618-791-0406 or caresinc@yahoo.com
▪ Babysitting Class — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh, in the second floor Community Room. Introduction to the basics of babysitting. Covers the business of babysitting, child development, safety/first aid, fun and games. Cost: $30. Registration required. 314-454-5437 or 800-678-5437, then press three.
Club News
▪ Gateway Milers Walking Club Hike — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton. Both a 5K and a 10K mapped route will be available. Registration Fee: $3 due on registration. All are welcome.
▪ Illinois Federation Square and Round Dance — 12 to 4:40 p.m. Wood River Round House, 633 N. Wood River Ave., Wood River. Fall meeting and dance. Lunch available 12 to 3 p.m. Meeting 1 to 2 p.m. Dancing from 2 to 4:30 p.m. 618-660-6030.
▪ Turkey Hill Grange meeting — 6 p.m. Friday. Grange Hall, corner of Green Mount Road and Highway 15, Belleville. Social hour 6 p.m. Potluck dinner 6:30 p.m. Program 7:30 p.m. – Noah and Cassie Gluck. Meeting begins 8 p.m. Guests are welcome.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Guests are always welcome.
▪ Retired Nurses of St. Clair County — 1 p.m. Monday. PSOP, room 203, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. St. Clair County Clerk Thomas Holbrook will address the group. All retired RNs who live and/or have worked in St. Clair County are invited to attend. No reservations are needed. 618-397-8346 or 618-531-5252.
▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Room 204, Belleville. “The General’s Women” by Susan Wittig Albert.
▪ American Association of University Women — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17. Lindenwood University-Belleville, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. A Look at Lindenwood, Dr. Stephanie Yearian. Dinner 5:30 p.m. at St. Louis Bread Company, Belleville Crossing (optional, no RSVP needed).
▪ Parents Without Partners monthly meeting — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Bandana’s, 4608 North Illinois, Fairview Heights. Orientation for prospective members 6:30 p.m. 618-234-5937.
▪ Whiteside Family Association General Meeting — 10 a.m. Saturday. Hampton Inn & Suites, 5723 Heritage Crossing Drive, Glen Carbon. Informative talk about early history of Whiteside family in southern Illinois area. Question and answer time followed by box lunch. whitesideancestry.org
▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One hour free lesson with paid admission. First-time guests get in free. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com
▪ Get Rich on Wisdom Open House — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Drive, Edwardsville. GROW with the Edwardsville Unit of the Madison County Association for Home and Community Education. There will be a short meeting, refreshments and a presentation on “Creating a No-Waste Kitchen” by Barbara Crowder and Stephanie Robbins. 314-757-6573.
▪ Madison County Genealogical Society meeting — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. Edwardsville Public Library Community Meeting Room, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Presentation: Monuments and Mysteries in Woodlawn Cemetery by Mary Westerhold, Archival Research Manager at the Madison County Historical Society Archival Library. Guests are always welcome.
▪ Metro East Pachyderm Club meeting — Noon Friday. Dewey’s Pizza, 425 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Speaker: Candidates running for elected office in St. Clair County to be announced. Arrive at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and to socialize. Notify John Rosenbaum at brosenb666@aol.com or Karen Rees at karenrees13@aol.com if you plan to attend. Cost for lunch is $15 per person and includes pizza, salad, drinks, tax and gratuity. St. Clair Women’s Club meeting — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson, Belleville. Luncheon.
▪ Silver Creek Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution meeting — 10 a.m. Saturday. Latzer Library, 1001 9th St., Highland. Carla Baublitz, marketing manager for Excel Bottling, will present a program on the company’s bicentennial soda. 618-667-8660.
▪ Marine Unit of Home and Community Education Association meeting — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Marine Senior Citizen Center, 101 W. Silver, Marine. Lesson: “Creating a No-Waste Kitchen” by Mary Gross and Shirley Dietz. Hostesses are Eva Suhre and Donna Brendel.
▪ Grief Support — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday. Washington County Hospital, lower level conference room, 705 South Grand Ave., Nashville. Meeting on the third Monday of the month. Open to all adults coping with grief. myheartlinks.com or 618-277-1800.
▪ Grief Support Group — 6 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 5. Sterling Baptist Church, 9204 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Help and encouragement after death of loved ones. 618-530-0338.
Theater/Concerts
▪ ‘Stars of Tomorrow’ — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Lindenwood University Auditorium, 2600 West Main St., Belleville. Featuring the winners of the 2018 Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra Young Artists Competition. bellevillephilharmonic.org
▪ The Belleville West Little Theatre: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ — 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Belleville West Performing Arts Center, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West. Tickets: $8 for students, $10 for adults.
▪ Concert at the Park — 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Firemen’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. George Portz and Friends of Bluegrass. Bring lawn chairs. Rain or shine. Free and open to the public. 618-632-1384.
▪ Chamber Project St. Louis: Millennial — 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday. The Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust St., St. Louis. Generational Disruption – Music for strings and clarinet. chamberprojectstl.org/season11/millennial
▪ Hett Center Film Series: ‘Ex Machina’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 North Alton St., Lebanon. Free admission. thehett.com
▪ Cornet Chop Suey — 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Doubletree Hotel, 1973 Craigshire Road, St. Louis. Presented by the St. Louis Jazz Club. Cost: Members $12; non-members $20. Students with valid ID are free. Tickets available at the door. Snack and beverages available. Free parking. Open to the public. stlouisjazzclub.org
▪ Evening of Southern Gospel Music — 7 p.m. Friday. First Christian Church, 1200 W. Boone, Salem. Featuring Greater Vision, the Mark Trammel Quartet and the Second Half Quartet. Doors open 6 p.m. 618-245-9133.
▪ Comedy Improv: ‘Whose Laughing Anyway?’ — 8 p.m. Friday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Doors open 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Cash bar, parking available. 618-462-5222.
▪ Danita Sings Motown — 7 p.m. Saturday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Danita Mumphard performs Motown Records’ greatest hits. Tickets are $12 and available for purchase at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Cash bar, parking available. 618-462-5222.
▪ National Geographic Live: “On the Trail of Big Cats” – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Visit the wild side of the world with photographer Steve Winter. Information 618-537-6097 or mckendree.edu/the_hett
Worth the Drive
▪ Wild Horse & Burro Event — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Wild Horse and Burro Off-Range Corral, 22295 Sheep Farm Road, Ewing. Approximately 100 animals. Event to include sale-eligible animals. 866-468-7826 or BLM.gov/ whb for more information.
▪ Livingston Road Rallye: ‘The Lost Cruze/Ade’ — 4:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Veterans Memorial Park, 534 Veterans Memorial Drive, Livingston. Registration at 4:30 p.m. An evening filled with adventure and fun with several surprises along the way. Unique puzzles, contests and a little Halloween spookiness. Cost: $10 per person. Ages 12 and under are free. facebook.com/events/649614505432555
▪ French and Indian War Encampment — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Fort de Chartres, 1350 IL-155, Prairie du Rocher. 1750s historically dressed Native American, soldier, militia, and camp follower re-enactors participate in everyday camp activities and military drills. fortdechartres.us/events
▪ Litchfield Picker’s Market – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Live music, vendors, artisans and more. Last market of the season ends in full fall celebration. visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket
▪ Grand Cote Cruisers: 2018 Dairy Queen Car Cruises — 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Dairy Queen, 100 W. Jackson St., Sparta. Employees Choice Award and attendance prizes.
▪ Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. Visit with a live unicorn with It’s Raining Zen. downtownalton.com or 618-463-1016.
▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. Schnucks parking lot at 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.
▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. goshenmarket.org
▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis Street, Nashville.
▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. Broadway and St. Louis Streets, Sparta. Visit the market’s Facebook page for updated information.
▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.
Comments