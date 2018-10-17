Want to attend a fall festival? Here’s where to find them this weekend

Noon Thursday, Oct. 18, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Festivals
▪ Mascoutah Fall Festival Chili Cook-Off & Car Show — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Mascoutah. Chili and soup cook-off, car show, entertainment, concessions, vendors-crafts, kid activities, farmers market. facebook.com/events/1896623417099247
▪ Maryville Fall Festival — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Firemen’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Food trucks, tour of the firehouse, games, crafts, bounce houses, pumpkin painting, pony rides, petting zoo and more.
▪ 27th Annual Leclaire Parkfest — 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Leclaire Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Live music, festival food, selection of wine and beer from Bin 51, artisans, exhibits, children’s activities, pet adoptions, book sale, vintage vehicle exhibit and narrated trolley tours of the Leclaire National Historic District. historic-leclaire.org/events
▪ Hidden Lake Winery 7th Annual Oktoberfest — 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. German food, beer, wine, live music. George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass Band 2 to 5 p.m. 618-228-9111.
Events
▪ McKendree MetroRecPlex Trunk or Treat — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. McKendree MetroRecPlex, north parking lot, 205 Rec Plex Drive, O’Fallon. Trick or treat opportunity for kids and treat giving opportunity for adults. Free fall fun for all.
▪ Sandra M. Bereitschaft Meals on Wheels Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. St. James Parish Center, 423 W. Madison St., Millstadt. Doors open 6:30 p.m. $15 per player, six to eight players. Mulligans included. Attendance prizes, 50/50 drawing, silent auction, raffle. Bring your own snacks. Beverages available. Prizes to top three teams. To reserve a table, call 618-476-3731.
▪ 2nd Annual Bark ‘N Brew — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. A dog-friendly “Yappy Hour” with good food, local brews and networking. Cost: $15 per person, includes food and drink sample tickets. Cash bar available. gatewaycenter.com/event/bark-n-brew
▪ Collinsville Woman’s Club Fashion Show & Luncheon — 11 a.m. Saturday. Westminster Hall, First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville. Tickets: $15. Purchase early; not sold at door. Showcasing fall fashions of Christopher and Banks. Festive lunch, attendance prizes. MC: Donna Green. For tickets and information, contact Linda at linda.wiedower@gmail.com or 618-406-4350.
▪ Seminar: Medicare Made Easy — 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. 2nd St., Caseyville. Presented by Jon Burgmann. This short seminar will explain many Medicare options. Free and open to the public.
▪ St. Stephen Catholic Church Men’s Club Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Voigt Hall, 901 S. Main (IL Route 157), Caseyville. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Cost is $12 per person, eight per table max. Cash prizes, 50/50 drawings, mulligans. Free soft drinks and snacks. Draft beer for sale. May bring own snacks and drinks. For more information or reservations, contact Paul at stygar7@sbcglobal.net or 618-604-0600.
▪ First Baptist Church Fall Fest/Open House — 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. First Baptist Church, 8307 State Route 160, New Baden. Gospel music: Judah First Band. Food, desserts, refreshments, bonfire, games. All are welcome.
▪ Public Auction — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. St. Clair County Courthouse, County Board Room, fifth floor, #10 Public Square, Belleville. St. Clair County will offer for sale approximately 301 real estate properties and 54 mobile homes. Bidding starts at $750 per item. iltaxsale.com
▪ St. Liborius Church Annual Wurstmarkt and Shooting Match — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. American Legion Hall, Route 15, St. Libory. Trap shoot and still shot (for meat) 12 to 4 p.m., quilt raffle and country store.
▪ Concordia Church Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Roger Schlueter - Emcee. Cost: $15 per person/$120 per table. Includes mulligans and survivor round. Silent auction, cash bar. Bring snacks. facebook.com/events/249718542420952
▪ Holy Name Society’s Meat Shoot — 11 a.m. Sunday. Hecker Community Center Grounds, 230 E. Washington St., Hecker.
▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Dance — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Music by Four of a Kind.
▪ Signal Hill Lutheran Church Annual Rummage Sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Signal Hill Lutheran Church, 8100 W. Main St., Belleville. $5 bag sale 12 to 1 p.m.
▪ Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Twelve-gauge shoot. No chokes tighter than full. Refreshments, meat raffles available.
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Tri Township Library, 209 South Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on the day of the sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.
▪ 2002 Centennial Memorial Rededication — 10 a.m. Saturday. Centennial Memorial, Highway 159 and E. Division St., Maryville. Come to see a short program and the new additions. Bring lawn chairs.
▪ Diva’s Night Out — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. Eye on Design (starting point), 309 East Main St., Belleville. Halloween costume contest. Registration 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy your evening sipping, shopping and supporting the businesses in downtown Belleville. Cost: $5. bellevillemainstreet.net/downtown-diva-nights
▪ Belleville Main Street Monster Mash — 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Belleville. Check in at Bennie’s Pizza Pub, 124 E. Main St., Belleville. Downtown businesses featuring an adult trick or treat scavenger hunt to benefit Backstoppers. Costume contest. Cost: $5 in advance/$10 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Local Lucy’s, 310 East Main St., or Rising Stars, 202 West Main St. backstoppers.org/events/belleville-main-street-monster-mash
▪ Fall Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. O’Fallon United Methodist Church, 405 E. US-50, O’Fallon. All types of handmade crafts and items and food. facebook.com/events/2160072067580596
▪ SWIC Speaker Series — 6 p.m. Monday. Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Guest Lecture and Demonstration: Jeff Lewis: Film Make Up Artist. swic.edu/swicarts
▪ Square and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Bo Semeth calling Squares. Bob Pyles cueing Rounds.
▪ Elks Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. Elks Lodge #664, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Practice 11:30 a.m. Meat and cake raffles. Free food.
▪ Gateway to the Stars: Ghosts of the Arch Grounds Stargazing Experience — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gateway Arch, St. Louis. Meet at the water feature at the west entrance, which faces Fourth St. and the Old Courthouse. Twilight, ranger-led interpretive talk followed by telescopic viewing of the moon and stars. Free and open to all ages. Telescopic viewing may be cancelled if skies are cloudy. Call 314-655-1708 the day of the event for a weather update. gatewayarch.com
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. redcrossblood.org
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. redcrossblood.org
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Belle Valley School, 2465 Amann Drive, Belleville. redcrossblood.org
▪ ‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, baked goods, dog treats, plants and crafts.
▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
▪ O’Fallon Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Next to the caboose, west of First and Lincoln streets, O’Fallon.
▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah.
▪ Millstadt Farmer’s Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt.
▪ Carlyle Courthouse Square Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. 8th Street between Franklin and Fairfax streets, east side of Courthouse Square, Carlyle. Includes homemade soap and wine, baked goods, eggs. carlylelake.com
Food
▪ St. Stephen Church Men’s Club All-You-Can-Eat Pancake & Sausage Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Voigt Hall, 901 S. Main (IL Route 157), Caseyville. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits, gravy and scrambled eggs. Cost: $6 for adults, $3 children ages 5-12, under five eat free.
▪ Boy Scout Troop 30 Bar-B-Que — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Rural Family Medical Parking Lot, 251 Marketplace Drive, Freeburg. Pork steaks, brats, hamburgers, homemade sides.
▪ Boy Scout Troop 24’s All-You-Can-Eat Pancake & Sausage Breakfast — 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Augustine Parish Hall, 1900 West Belle, Belleville. Prices: $7 for adults, $4 children ages 4-12, under 4 eat free. No family pays more than $25.
▪ Millstadt Optimists 18th Annual BBQ/Chili Cook-Off — 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Liederkranz Park, 310 N. Jefferson St., Millstadt. Rain or shine. Adult admission: $20 or $13 with five non-perishable food items for the local food pantry. Kids 10 and under are free. Live music. Proceeds to benefit the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Southern Illinois and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. millstadtoptimistclub.com
▪ St. John EUCC Wurst-Markt — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Buffet-style dinner includes pork sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, applesauce, sauerkraut, butter beans, peas, bread, homemade pie, coffee, iced tea and milk. Carryouts available. Prices: $11 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, free for kids under six.
▪ Scottish Rite Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway, Belleville. Cold beer, great fish.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken – 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner Night. 618-233-3370.
Reservations Required
▪ Climb for PTSD 7th Annual Hero Run — 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Scheve Park, Harnett St. and Harper Road, Mascoutah. Participate in a half marathon, 5K run/walk or Fun Run/Walk. Post race party with live music, vendors, food and beverages, fun for all ages. For more information or to register: climbforptsd.org/events/hero-run
▪ Madison County Historical Society 2018 Dining In History — 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4. St. Boniface Church, 110 N. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Dinner catered by Bella Milano. Annual event held in a historic venue where, after dinner, guests learn about the history of their surroundings. Evening begins with a mixer, followed by dinner, a program and a self-guided tour of the church. Cost: Members $40/Non-members $45. Reservations required by Oct. 29. 618-656-7569, 618-656-3493 or madcohistory.org/dining-in-history
▪ The Edgar Winter Band — 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Edgar Winter will perform at the Theatre’s Frankenstein Bash. Morrison Hotel, a Doors Tribute Band, will open the bash. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door. 618-233-0123 or lincolntheatre-belleville.com
▪ Friends of the Shawnee National Forest Annual Fundraiser — 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9. Alto Vineyards, 8515 Illinois 127, Alto Pass. Event includes a silent auction, dinner and music from the Ivas John Band. Ticket information: facebook.com/events/749198645433266
▪ Trivia Night to Benefit Courtney Blaylock — 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Catholic War Veterans Post 370, 3535 S. Route 159, Belleville. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Trivia starts 7 p.m. $160 per table, max eight people per table. Cash bar available - no outside alcohol. Silent auctions, cooler of booze, 50/50 raffle. Courtney is currently battling duodenal cancer. Money raised will help offset medical bills and other expenses. To reserve a table: trivianight618@gmail.com. facebook.com/events/898330410366997
▪ Give Kids a Smile — Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27 — St. Louis University’s Center for Advanced Dental Education, 3320 Rutger St., St. Louis. Free comprehensive dental services for children up to 14 years of age who are Medicaid-eligible and qualify for the free school lunch program or need dental assistance due to other special circumstances. By appointment only and on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration required by Oct. 19. 636-397-6453.
▪ Sports Zone Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon. Doors open 6 p.m. Prizes, liquor raffle, silent auction, 50/50. Bring your own snacks. No outside beverages. Cash bar available. Cost: $15 per players/$120 for tables of eight. Reservations: ofallonwomansclub@gmail.com
▪ 4th Annual Route 66 Miles of Possibility Conference — Oct. 25-28. Blackburn College (primary venue), 700 College Ave. #1, Carlinville. Visit route66milesofpossibility.com for the conference schedule.
Club News
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program presented by Pastor Michelle Torrigan. Introduction of new members. Guests and new members always welcome.
▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dance — 1 to 3 p.m. Monday. Granite City Township Hall, 2061 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Admission $5. Lunch available for $3 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
▪ Dupo Classmates and Friends Lunch Bunch — 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. Joe Boccardi’s Italian Restaurant, 117 S. Main St., Columbia.
▪ Family History Month Talk — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville. St. Clair Genealogical Society joins with the Belleville Public Library to observe Family History Month. Presentation: Teri Bromley’s “Cemetery Myths and Symbolism” ranges from tombstone placements to cemetery traditions, tree and stone carvers, to tombstone designs and symbols. Free and open to the public.
▪Grief Support Group — 6 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 5. Sterling Baptist Church, 9204 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Help and encouragement after death of loved ones. 618-530-0338.
▪ TOPS IL592 weight loss group — 7 p.m. Every Thursday. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.
Theaters/Concerts
▪ The Backstreet Cruisers — 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Gathering Place Off Broadway Dinner Music Theater, 290 S. Burns St., Sparta. Doors open 6:30 p.m. The Backstreet Cruisers perform rock ‘n roll from the ‘50s and ‘60s, featuring cover songs from greats like Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, Elvis Presley, the Temptations and more. Pre-show performance: “Sheellean & Buford D. Hoggsbottom” (Mary and John Reith). 618-965-3726, 618-967-9926 or thegatheringplaceoffbroadway.com
▪ Concert: Mac Frampton — 7 p.m. Saturday. St. Paul UCC, 127 St. Paul St., Columbia. Free and open to the public. Presented by the Eppinger Foundation of Columbia, Ill.
▪ Fulton Jr. High Drama Club presents ‘Welcome to the Haunted House’ — 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Edward A. Fulton Jr. High School, 307 Kyle Road, O’Fallon. Come out for goosebumps and lots of laughs. Tickets are $5 at the door. Concessions available.
▪ Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra — 7 p.m. Saturday. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. The Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra will perform in a benefit concert supporting the Radio Arts Foundation. Ticket information: thehett.com
▪ The Great Artist Guitar Series: Tengyue (Ty) Zhang — 8 p.m. Saturday. Ethical Society, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. 314-567-5566 or stlclassicalguitar.org
▪ Jr. High Band Invitational — All day Friday. SWIC Varsity Gym, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Empathy is Created: Teaching Human Beings Through Music. Featuring Wisconsin Middle School Teacher of the Year, Chris Gleason. swic.edu/music
Worth the Drive
▪ Museum Program: ‘Ulysses S. Grant – Our 18th President’ — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Monroe County History Museum, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Presented by Shawn Williams and Curt Wittbracht. Learn some interesting facts about Vicksburg and President Grant. 618-939-5008.
▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike — 10 a.m. Saturday. North Benham Ridge area of Pope County. Hikers will meet at the Herod Post Office, 100 Highway 34 S. Herod. Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. No dogs. The hike is free and open to the public. 618-499-2337.
▪ Fishing and Night Hike Program — 5 p.m. Friday. Pere Marquette State Park Visitor Center, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton. Education program on fish and fishing starts at 5 p.m. Following the talk, young kids can fish at the bluegill pond next to the Visitor Center. Program on owls starts 7:30 p.m. Program includes other creatures heard at night. Followed by a night hike, about two miles long, and a hotdog and marshmallow roast. Please bring one flashlight per family. Refreshments and drinks will be provided.
▪ Witches and Warlock Night Out — All day, Thursday, Oct. 18. Downtown Waterloo at participating restaurants and merchants. Dust off your brooms and grab your ghoul friends and enjoy a night of shopping, brew, and costume judging. facebook.com/events/745600315632652
▪ Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. Tailgate sale. downtownalton.com or 618-463-1016.
▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. Schnucks parking lot at 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.
▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. goshenmarket.org
▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis Street, Nashville.
▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.
