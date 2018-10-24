Grab your costumes because Halloween is coming to the metro-east this week

Noon Thursday, Oct. 25, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Festivals
▪ Centralia Halloween Parade and Fall Festival — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Centralia, 100 S. Locust St., Centralia. Craft fair, free children’s games and activities, flea market, chili cook-off, car show, best dressed pet contest, local entertainment, food and more. centraliahpff.org
Events
▪ Buck-A-Bag Sale — 9 to 11 a.m. Friday. 1050 N. State, Freeburg (formerly Kennedy Carpets). Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing $1 per bag. Toys, shoes and miscellaneous all $1 per bag. Books are free. Sponsored by Freeburg Food and Clothing Bank. 618-539-5070.
▪ Family Art Night — 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School, 8213 Church Land, East St. Louis. Nigerian artist Ibiyinka Olufemi Alao will work with families in this special art session. 618-397-0316.
▪ Tales of the Supernatural: An Evening with Luke and Len — 7 p.m. Sunday. Espenschied Chapel, 317 N. County Road, Mascoutah. Paranormal speakers and investigators Luke Naliborski and Len Adams share real ghost stories. Tickets are $10 and available at the Mascoutah Public Library and online at espenschiedchapel.org
▪ St. Louis Science Center: Science Spooktacular — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 through Sunday. Saint Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis. Four nights of fun include special effects in the haunted lab, amazing science demonstrations, prop making in Makerspace, spooky outdoor trail in GROW, ghostbusting tractor rides. Each evening includes a Halloween-themed movie in the OMNIMAX Theater. Free admission, includes parking. slsc.org
▪ The Greatest Show in Belleville Circus — 6 p.m. Friday. Lindenwood University-Belleville, 2600 West Main St., Belleville. Part of Lindenwood’s homecoming celebration featuring carnival games, circus acts and much more. Free and open to the public. lindenwood.edu/bv/homecoming
▪ Lindenwood University-Belleville 3rd Annual Homecoming Parade — 11 a.m. Saturday. Starts at 17th and Main streets, finishing at 27th and Main streets in Belleville.
▪ 31st Annual Halloween Party — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Caseyville Community Center, 909 S. Main St., Caseyville. Free admission. Game tickets: 4 for $1. Hayride (weather permitting), costume contest (groups by age). Hot dogs, hamburgers, chili, chili dogs, soda and chips.
▪ Swansea Spook-tacular — 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Melvin Price Park, 1500 Caseyville Ave., Swansea. Food trucks, trunk or treat, pumpkin contest (bring your own decorated pumpkin), bounce house and games. No animals allowed.
▪ Rummage and Bake Sale — 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. St. Dominic Parish, Parish Center, 493 N. 2nd St., Breese. Homemade baked goods available all four days. Saturday all items half price. Sunday $2 brown bag sale.
▪ Loss of a Spouse Seminar — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. Featuring video interviews with counselors, grief experts and widowed men and women. Cost: $5. 618-344-3151.
▪ Vietnam Veteran Book Signing — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Maryville Community Library, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville. Local author Jerry Dallape discusses his new book, “Vietnam Guns Fury.” Q&A to follow the talk and opportunity to purchase the book. Light refreshments available.
▪ Southwestern Illinois College Trunk or Treat — 6 p.m. Friday. SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, in parking lot M4/M5. Bring the kids to enjoy trick-or-treating in a safe environment. 618-235-2700, ext. 5561.
▪ Breast Health Awareness Hockey Game — 7:30 p.m. Friday. McKendree Metro Rec Plex, 205 Rec Plex Drive, O’Fallon. Doors open 6:45 p.m. McKendree Bearcats versus the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars. Wear pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness month. HSHS St Elizabeth’s Hospital imaging colleagues will offer important information about breast health. Admission $5. facebook.com/events/213257276062368
▪ Howl-oween Pet Parade & Block Party — 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S. 11th St., Belleville. Parade sign in 12 p.m. Parade starts 1 p.m. at 100 E. Washington St., Belleville. Register for the parade by calling 618-235-3712. Pet costume contest and block party features vendors, food, music, kids activities, prizes and more. Entry is $10 per dog. Visit facebook.com/events/197778877636521 for more information.
▪ Boo at the Zoo Spooky Saturday — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. St. Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Mummies and daddies are invited to bring their little ghouls and goblins to a day of educational activity stations and animal enrichment throughout the Zoo. Encounter surprises and goodies along the way, along with your favorite costumed characters and entertainment. stlzoo.org
▪ Downtown Trick-or-Treat — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Along East Main St. between High and Charles streets in Belleville. Fun and yummy treats provided by local businesses and organizations. Free wagon rides, tours through the Fire Department’s Survive Alive House, hot dogs, music and more. 618-233-6518, ext. 1245.
▪ Trunk or Treat — 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, Glen Carbon. Hot dogs, chips, candy, hot cocoa. 618-656-7137.
▪ Trunk or Treat — 6 to 7:30 p.m. East Lodge 504, 9950 St. Clair Ave., Fairview Heights. Hot chocolate, popcorn, cotton candy. Free and open to the public.
▪ Sports Zone Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon. Doors open 6 p.m. Prizes, liquor raffle, silent auction, 50/50. Bring your own snacks. No outside beverages. Cash bar available. Cost: $15 per players/$120 for tables of eight. Reservations: ofallonwomansclub@gmail.com
▪ Caseyville Library ‘Ghostly Guests’ — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. Caseyville Public Library District, 419 S. 2nd St., Caseyville. Presented by local historian Bob Stephens. Topics include: Abraham Lincoln’s ghost in the White House, numerous Civil War battlefield ghosts, Lincoln’s funeral train, John Wilkes Booth’s ghose, local ghost sightings. facebook.com/events/266351047330750
▪ Elks Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. Elks Lodge #664, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Practice 11:30 a.m. Meat and cake raffles. Free food.
▪ New Baden Chamber of Commerce Chili & Soup Cook-Off and Cupcake Wars — 12 to 10 p.m. Saturday. New Baden Village Park. Drinks and food available noon to 10 p.m. Competitions start 3 p.m. Bonfire 7 p.m. Awards ceremony 8 p.m. Music, craft fair, hayrides, games and more. newbadenil.com
▪ Cultural Sustainability and the Pursuit of Community II — 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. SIUE East St. Louis Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd., Building D, East St. Louis. Doors open and refreshments served 5:30 p.m. Focusing on confronting issues that relate to cultural sustainability and the pursuit of community. Free and open to the public. ilhumanities.org/events/cultural-sustainability-and-the-pursuit-of-community-ii
▪ 6th Annual Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation Sequins, Suits and Sneakers Gala — 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. Four Seasons Hotel, 999 N. 2nd St., St. Louis. The fundraising event benefits the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation and all of the youth programs the Center supports. 618-772-2349 or jjkfoundation.org/gala
▪ Rock the Pumpkin Family Event — 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. O’Fallon Assembly, 1400 N. Green Mount Road, O’Fallon. Games, candy, prizes, inflatables, face painting, concessions and more. Pre-registration available online at ofallonassembly.com or call 618-632-5584 for details.
▪ Finocchio-Clary-Barnes-Méthot Exhibition Opening Reception — 4 to 7 p.m. Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Includes artist talks. swic.edu/theschmidt
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. redcrossblood.org
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. redcrossblood.org
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2 to 7 p.m. Monday. Fire Station One, 315 Carlyle Ave., Belleville redcrossblood.org
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 100 East 5th St., Cahokia. Redcrossblood.org
▪ Leu Civic Center Cornhole Tournament — 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Leu Civic Center, 213 N. Market St., Mascoutah. $20 per team, 36 teams max. Double-elimination tournament. $100 to first place team. Prizes to other top teams. Team check-in and same day registration 10 to 10:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit Leu Civic Center. 618-975-2837 or 618-566-2175.
▪ Nachmittag mit Autoren (Afternoon with the Authors) — 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Maeystown, starting at Maeystown General Store, 1101 Main St. Visit with four local authors as they discuss, read excerpts, sign their books, sell and illustrate them. Authors Jeanette Coopermann, Tyler Ruff, Deborah Heal and Dennis Knobloch will be visiting different locations in downtown Maeystown.
▪ ‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, baked goods, dog treats, plants and crafts.
▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
▪ O’Fallon Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Next to the caboose, west of First and Lincoln streets, O’Fallon.
▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah.
▪ Millstadt Farmer’s Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt.
Food
▪ Turkey Hill Grange Wurstmarkt — 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 East State Route 15, Belleville. Buffet-style dinner with pork sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, sauerkraut, green beans, cranberry sauce, applesauce, homemade pies and cakes. Eat in or carryout. Adults $12, children 5-12 $6, children under 5 free. Jams and jellies also available.
▪ Chouteau Senior Township Chili Supper — 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. Chouteau Township Highway Department, 906 Thorngate Road, Granite City. Quilt raffle, door prizes.
▪ Corpus Christi Church Fall Chicken Dinner — 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp. St., Shiloh. Featuring homestyle fried chicken. Adults $11, children ages 6-12 $5. Take-out available. Reservation for eight or more in a party accepted by calling 618-632-7614 by Oct. 26.
▪ Turkey Dinner and Fall Bazaar — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Eat in or carry out.
▪ Germantown American Legion Chicken Dinner & Dance — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Germantown American Legion, 1208 Sycamore St., Germantown. Dinner 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dance 2 to 5:30 p.m. with music by Rendition.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken – 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. 618-476-3731.
Reservations Required
▪ Equipping the Called Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9. Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Doors open 6 p.m. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle. Bring your own snacks. No outside beverages. Cash bar. Tables of 10 are $200 paid in advance before Oct. 31. After Oct. 31 tables are $250. 618-806-7806 or equippingthecalled@gmail.com
▪ Girls Day Out Luncheon and Quarter Auction — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 South DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. $25 per person for $180 for a table of eight. Reservations are required. 618-397-6700 or snows.org/girlsdayout
▪ Walking Tour of Historic Downtown Belleville — 10 a.m. Saturday. Starts at Veterans’ Memorial, southeast corner of the square on East Main St., Belleville. Tour is approximately 16 blocks long and lasts about 90 minutes. $10 per person, ages 12 and up. Reservations required: 618-236-7481 or rdevb@earthlink.net
▪ Art & Wine Walk — 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Downtown Belleville. $25 advance tickets, $30 day of tickets. More information at bellevillemainstreet.net
▪ Arch Builders Reunion — 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Museum at the Gateway Arch, 11 N. 4th St., St. Louis. Honor the many engineers, tradesmen and support staff who contributed to the construction of the Gateway Arch from 1963 to 1965. Arch Builders will share memories and inspire current and future generations about the tenacity of their work ethic and their feats of engineering and craftsmanship. Free and open to the public. gatewayarch.com
▪ Partners for Pets Fall Trivia — 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Doors open 6 p.m. Trivia begins 7 p.m. Cost: $25 per person or $200 per table of eight. facebook.com/events/1115573868600188
▪ Girls on the Run 5K — 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Soldiers’ Memorial, 1315 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Community run benefits the Girls on the Run Scholarship Fund. For more information or to register: girlsontherunstlouis.org/run-our-5k
Club News
▪ St. Louis Metro Polka Club Dance — 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by Polka Connections, Mike Wisnewski. Cost: $7. Sandwiches available for purchase. 314-867-7897 or folkfire.org/polka
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Speaker: Mardi Mauch. Program: Wild Birds Unlimited. Guests and new members always welcome.
▪ Metro East Social Singles Halloween Dance — 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Costume wear is optional. Prizes for best costumes. DJ Dr. Dee. Cash bar, 50/50 drawing, attendance prizes. Members $7, non-members $9. Open to the public, singles or couples.
▪ Fairview Heights Woman’s Club — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Members will be filling bags to welcome new residents to Fairview Heights. Members are asked to bring food for pantry to observe World Hunger Day. Hostesses Laura Kilroy and Alice Toth.
▪ O’Fallon Women Empowering Women meeting — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon.
▪ O’Fallon Woman’s Club meeting — 12 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road, O’Fallon.
▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One hour free lesson with paid admission. First-time guests get in free. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com
▪ Metro East Pachyderm Club Meeting — 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. AFP Field Office, 6 Eagle Center Drive, Suite 4, O’Fallon. Socialize at 5:30 p.m. - mix and mingle. Meeting starts 6 p.m. Speaker: Tad Armstrong. Please notify John Rosenbaum at brosenb666@aol.com or Karen Rees at karenrees13@aol.com if you plan to attend. Headcount needed for dinner and soft drinks. metroeastpachy.com
▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dance — 1 to 3 p.m. Monday. Granite City Township Hall, 2061 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Admission $5. Lunch available for $3 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
▪ Grief Support Group — 6 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 5. Sterling Baptist Church, 9204 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Help and encouragement after death of loved ones. 618-530-0338.
▪ TOPS IL592 weight loss group — 7 p.m. Every Thursday. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.
Theater/Concerts
▪ Triad High School: ‘Little Women’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1 and Friday, Nov. 2. Triad High School, 703 US-40, Troy. Presentation of Marisha Chamberlain’s adaptation to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the publication of Louisa May Alcott’s novel. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors. 618-667-8851, ext. 7139.
▪ Chamber Music Recital: Sound Czech — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. swic.edu/music
▪ SWIC Student Recital — 3 p.m. Wednesday. Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. swic.edu/music
▪ Live Music: Janet Evra & The Bonbon Plot — 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Doors open 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets; seating is cabaret-style. Cash bar and parking. jacobyartscenter.org
▪ Ronny Cox: Movies. Music. The passion of one man. — 7 p.m. Friday. Espenschied Chapel, 317 Country Road, Mascoutah. Spend an evening with an old friend, sharing music infused with elements of jazz, touches of blues, good old-fashioned Americana, and a storyteller that touches your heart. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. 618-566-7425 or espenschiedchapel.org
▪ The Edgar Winter Band — 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Edgar Winter will perform at the Theatre’s Frankenstein Bash. Morrison Hotel, a Doors Tribute Band, will open the bash. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door. 618-233-0123 or lincolntheatre-belleville.com
Worth the Drive
▪ Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance Annual Samhain Ritual — 4 p.m. Saturday. Giant City State Park, Shelter 4, 135 Giant City Road, Makanda. Gathering starts 4 p.m. Potluck 5 p.m. Ritual starts 7 p.m. Free and open to all. facebook.com/events/555192131589499
▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. Schnucks parking lot at 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.
▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis Street, Nashville.
▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.
