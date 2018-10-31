Upcoming events include book sale, coat giveaway and more

Noon Thursday, Nov. 1, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
▪ Free Coats — 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Luke AME Church, 414 N. 14th St., East St. Louis. Lunch will be served. Must be present to receive a coat. One coat per person please. Sizes newborn to 3X. stlukeame.com
▪ Climb for PTSD 7th Annual Hero Run & BraktoberFest — 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Scheve Park, Harnett St. and Harper Road, Mascoutah. Participate in a half marathon, 5K run/walk or Fun Run/Walk. Post race party with live music, vendors, food and beverages, fun for all ages. See a special screening of the documentary, “Comedy Warriors, Healing Through Laughter,” and come back Sunday for a chance to meet these heroes after their show. climbforptsd.org/events/hero-run
▪ Warrior Tribute Show — 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Scheve Park, Harnett St. and Harper Road, Mascoutah. The Hero Run & Braktoberfest continues with a fun and inspirational comedy show from Marc Price (Skippy from “Family Ties”), Bobby Henline and Joe Kashnow. Henline and Kashnow are from the “Comedy Warriors, Healing Through Laughter” documentary.
▪ 618 Jeeps vs. Drugs Ride — 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Start: Carl’s Four Wheel Drive & Performance Center, 1509 Carlyle Road, Bartelso. Stop: Eckert’s Country Store & Farms, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. End: Bob Evergerd’s Fort, 6251 Shoal Creek Road, Clinton. facebook.com/events/352898465120276
▪ Community & Family Free Health Fair — 10 .m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Clyde Jordan Center, 6755 State St., East. St. Louis. Cholesterol screenings, prostate info, blood pressure checks, free HIV testing, breast and cervical cancer info, colorectal cancer screening, drug/opioid information, healthy eating demonstrations, fitness demonstrations. 618-271-8722, ext. 538.
▪ Day of the Dead Celebration — 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. 222 Artisan Bakery, 222 N. Main St,. Edwardsville. Tickets are $25 and include 222 Artisan’s specialty pizzas and two drinks (wine, beer, soda). facebook.com/events/422982041564985
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive Belleville. Must be 16 year of age or older to donate, feeling healthy and well the day of the blood drive. Photo ID required. Lunch provided to all donors. Appointments recommended: redcrossblood.org, sponsor code MemorialBelleville or call 800-733-2767.
▪ St. Luke Luncheon and Card Party — Noon Tuesday. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Cards, bingo, other games, prizes. Lunch menu: ham, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, bread, cake, coffee, hot tea, iced tea and water. Cost: $8. Please bring canned items for the Community Interfaith Food Pantry. In the event of inclement weather, Channel 2 will announce the cancellation as “St. Luke’s Catholic Church” the day of the luncheon.
▪ Mouse Races — 7 p.m. Friday. Catholic War Vets, 3535 State Route 159, Smithton. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Races start 7 p.m. Ages 18 and older. Silent auction, 50/50, bottle pull, much more. $20 per person, includes two beer tokens. Supporting Southern Storm Youth Baseball.
▪ Macy’s ‘The Big Give Back: Buy a Coat and We’ll Donate One’ — Sunday through Tuesday. All Macy’s locations. For every coat purchased in the men’s, Women’s, juniors’ and children’s outerwear departments in-store and on macys.com, Macy’s will donate a brand new coat, up to 35,000, to Clothes4Souls. macys.com/macysgives
▪ Karaoke — 8 p.m. to midnight Friday. Okawville American Legion, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville.
▪ St. Andrew’s Fall Book Fair — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Offering more than 20,000 used books of all kinds, including children’s, current fiction, mysteries, history, literature, art, cookbooks, gardening, sports, philosophy, religion, biography and more. Also DVDs, CDs and vinyl albums. 618-656-1294.
▪ Dandy Dancers Square and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. George Dunbar call Squares. Bob Pyles cueing Rounds. Theme: Hobos Night serving Hot Dogs and Chili.
▪ Quail Club Meat Shoot — Noon to dusk Sunday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Road, Belleville. Meat and pot shots. Free bean soup. Public is invited.
▪ Belleville Church Women United: World Community Day — 11:30 a.m. Friday. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1419 N. 17th St., Belleville. Luncheon provided, $6. For reservations call 618-520-8112 or 618-409-1985.
▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Dance — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Music by The Renditions.
▪ SWIC Speaker Series — 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1. Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Guest Lecture - Sarah Borgstede: Empathy, Government and YOU: Advocacy with RESULTS. swic.edu
▪ SWIC Speaker Series — 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7. Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Faculty Panel Discussion: Dan Cross, Paula Haniszewski, Ed Jacobs and Julie WIllis - 2001: A Space Odyssey The Film Reviewed after 50 Years. swic.edu
▪ Friends of the O’Fallon Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. O’Fallon Public Library Community Room, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Free admission. Many books available. 618-632-3783.
▪ Electronics and Metal Recycling Event — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 201 North Church St., Belleville. Items accepted include: appliances, batteries, BBQ grills, bicycles, cameras, ceiling fans, computers, game systems, lawn equipment, machinery, microwaves, office equipment, patio furniture, phones, pots and pans, power tools, satellite dishes, stereo equipment, swing sets, vehicles (must have title), video recorders and more. Not accepted: cardboard, glass, paper, plastic or tires. 618-344-7232.
▪ SIUE Arts & Issues Series: Fred Gray — 7:30 p.m. Monday. Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Fred Gray, a nationally recognized civil rights attorney and first civil rights lawyer for Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will present his speech, “Bus Ride to Justice – The Montgomery Bus Boycott.” Ticket information: 866-698-4253 or artsandissues.com
▪ HSHS St. Joseph-Breese Auxiliary Bake Sale — 8 a.m. Friday. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, cafeteria hallway, 9515 Holy Cross Lane, Breese. In addition to baked goods, the sale features Christmas and craft items, used books, DVDs, puzzles and more. 618-526-5351.
▪ Greater Carlyle Bowling Association 12th Annual Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet — 6 p.m. Saturday. Michael’s Restaurant, 415 Broadway, Highland. Social hour 6 p.m. Buffet dinner and program 7 p.m. Inductees are Wayne Anderson of Highland, Scott Feist of New Baden and Larry Wobbe of Breese. Tickets: $20. 618-654-9840.
▪ Fall Job Fair — 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 8. Southwestern Illinois College, Belleville Campus Varsity Gym, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. All job seekers are welcome and should arrive dressed to impress with plenty of copies of their résumés. Open to the public. 618-235-2700, ext. 5562 or swic.edu/job-fair-employers
▪ Leu Civic Center Cornhole Tournament — 11 a.m. Saturday. Leu Civic Center, 213 N. Market St., Mascoutah. $20 per team, 36 teams max. Double-elimination tournament. $100 to first place team. Prizes to other top teams. Team check-in and same day registration 10 to 10:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit Leu Civic Center. 618-975-2837 or 618-566-2175.
▪ Art & Wine Walk — 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Belleville. $25 advance tickets, $30 day of tickets. More information at bellevillemainstreet.net
▪ Resource & Health Fair — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Macedonia Baptist Church, 1423 East Broadway, East St. Louis. Free event includes health screenings, vaccines, mammograms, eye exams, child safety, election polling information, tax information, and much more. Presented by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Delta Omega Chapter.
▪ Chicken & Beer Dance — 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Catholic War Veterans, 3535 State Route 159, Smithton. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Music from 7 to 11 p.m. Chicken served 7 to 9 p.m. Snacks allowed. Cash bar available. Music by American Originals. Tickets are $25. Call/Text Renee for tickets/information 618-977-1803.
▪ Trivia Night & Silent Auction — 7 p.m. Saturday. Bluff Grange, 8567 State Route 163, Millstadt. Doors open 6 p.m. $15 per person/eight per table. Raffles, 50/50 drawings, attendance prizes. To reserve a table or for more information, 618-604-2891 or 618-604-2858.
▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, baked goods, dog treats, plants and crafts.
▪ St. John Lutheran Youth Fellowship Chili Dinner — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. St. John Lutheran School, 304 South 5th St., Baldwin. Chili, ham sandwiches, hot dogs, chili dogs, nachos and cheese, desserts and drinks. Bulk chili will be available for sale; bring your own container.
▪ Pork Sausage Dinner — 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Marine United Church of Christ, 111 N. Center St., Marine. All-you-can-eat, featuring homemade pork sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, applesauce, sauerkraut, green beans, corn, homemade pie. Adults $10, children ages 4-10 $4, three and under eat free. Carryouts $10.
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Soups & Chili — 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Friedens United Church of Christ, 240 E. Monroe, Hecker. Homemade soups and chili, desserts, beverages. Adults $9, children ages 6-12 $3, five and under are free. 618-473-2214.
▪ Albers American Legion Breakfast — 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Albers American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Pork sausage, ham, pancakes, eggs, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy. Adults $9, children ages 6-12 $4, five and under eat free. Carryout available. Proceeds for legion youth programs. 618-248-5505.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings and burgers. Sides and desserts available. Carryout available. No phone orders.
▪ Floraville Community Grange Wurstmarkt — 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Floraville Grange, 4165 Floraville Road, Waterloo. Ham hocks and sausage, dessert. Country store and bake sale. Carryouts.
▪ Evening in Athens — 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Authentic Greek lamb shanks, chicken, gyro, salads and many Greek sweets. Carryout available. 618-277-0330.
▪ Waterloo Sportsman’s Club Turkey Shoot and Meat Raffle — Noon Sunday. Club Grounds, 4903 Sportsmans Road, Waterloo. Featuring double G hams, pork roast, pork steaks, pork sausage, ribs. Gun furnished or bring your own (no swedge barrels or scopes). Food and refreshments available.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken – 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner Night. 618-233-3370.
▪ Early Pregnancy class — 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Cost: $5, includes Understanding Pregnancy booklet. 618-234-2120, ext. 31260.
▪ USAF Band of Mid-America’s Concert Band: ‘Ringing in the Holidays’ — 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Belleville Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway, Belleville. Tickets are free but will be required for admission. Get tickets online at https://15dec.eventbrite.com
▪ Year-End Tax Planning & Tax Reform Update Seminar — 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. Regency Conference Center O’Fallon, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Hot breakfast served at 7:30 a.m. with seminar to follow from 8 to 9 a.m. The Scheffel Boyle Tax Team will present business and individual changes and provide information on ways to prepare 2018 filings. Register online at scheffelboyle.com/taxtalks by Nov. 5.
▪ Year-End Tax Planning & Tax Reform Update Seminar — 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. The Best Western Premier, 3559 College Ave., Alton. Hot breakfast served at 7:30 a.m. with seminar to follow from 8 to 9 a.m. The Scheffel Boyle Tax Team will present business and individual changes and provide information on ways to prepare 2018 filings. Register online at scheffelboyle.com/taxtalks by Nov. 5.
▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Christmas Party — 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:30 p.m. Catered dinner 1 p.m. Entertainment and dancing. Tickets: members $12 and non-members $15. For further information or tickets, call Marti at 618-910-8198 or Diana at 618-444-6771. Tickets can also be purchased at Granite City Senior Club dances and bingo.
▪ International Women’s Organization — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Community Room, Eden Village, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon. Program Speaker: Artemis Vouzouni, a web developer at SIUE for the Central Housing Office, will speak about her home country of Cyprus. Refreshments served. All are welcome. 618-406-0259, 618-830-5804, 312-399-0694 or 618-931-0041.
▪ Mississippi Valley Duck Hunters Annual Duck & Goose Call Auction and Extravaganza — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Road, Belleville. Featuring custom calls, sporting equipment and collectibles donated by local and nationally-recognized call makers and artists. Includes raffles, guns, decoys, nest boxes and a free lunch. 618-530-0911 or 314-378-0465.
▪ Polish American Ladies Society — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Theme: Thanks for Giving. Brown bag lunch with desserts provided by November hostesses. Bring Thanksgiving items or monetary donations for food pantry, thank you cards for veterans, and unwrapped toy for children’s Christmas. New members welcome. Contact Carol Jenkins 618-277-8950.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program and regular meeting. Guests and new members always welcome.
▪ Gateway East Artists’ Guild Meeting — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7. Programs and Services for Older Persons, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Featuring ceramic artist Heather Woodson. Open to the public. geag.net
▪ Belleville Chapter of PFLAG Meeting — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 West B St., Belleville. Topic: Best Tools for Allies of the LGBTQ Community. Open to the public. 618-977-5078 or bellevilleilpflag@hotmail.com
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Granite City Township Hall, 2061 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:30 p.m. Admission: $1. Cost per card: 25 cents.
▪ St. Clair County Garden Club Meeting — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crehan’s, 5500 North Belt West, Belleville. Guest speaker: Jim Harper, local beekeeper, presenting “All About Bees.” Sue Sharp’s study will be “Chrysanthemum, the birth flower of November.”
▪ Women’s Empowering Group — 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Family Life Consultants, 2014 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Introductory group to anxiety management providing knowledge and tools to young women, ages 20-30, to work toward empowerment over anxiety. For more information, contact Kim Washburn at 618-635-9536.
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society Meeting — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1. St. Luke’s Parish Center, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Featuring Tom Schwartztrauber who provides a demonstration and training on a different way to find unmarked graves – dowsing. Will also include an update on the O’Fallon Historical Society’s Cemetery Detectives group’s reclamation work at Sparks Cemetery. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org
▪ Grief Support Group — 6 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 5. Sterling Baptist Church, 9204 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Help and encouragement after death of loved ones. 618-530-0338.
▪ Saint Louis Classical Guitar Society Special Performance: Los Angeles Guitar Quartet — 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. stlclassicalguitar.org
▪ Live Music: Ian Ethan Case with Bluesette — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Doors open 7 p.m. Ian Ethan Case is a Boston-based acoustic double-neck guitarist and composer. Local duo Adele Martin and Justin Blackburn of Bluesette will be the opening act. Tickets $15 and available for purchase at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Cash bar, parking available.
▪ Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis — 7 p.m. Sunday. First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 East Adams Road, Kirkwood. Conductor: Wendy Lea. Program includes Haydn’s Symphony No. 12, Rheinberger’s Concerto in G minor with guest organist Bill Stein, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. 314-349-4497 or metro-orch.org
▪ Johnny Cash Tribute by Bill Forness — 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Gathering Place Off Broadway, 290 S. Burns, Sparta. Celebrating the life of one of the most influential musicians of our time. Dinner 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. For tickets: 618-965-3726, 618-967-9926 or thegatheringplaceoffbroadway.com
▪ Dr. Jennifer Pascual, Organist — 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. Tickets: $17. cathedralconcerts.org
▪ The No-Name Chorale — 7 p.m. Saturday. Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. swic.edu/music
▪ Jazz Band: America’s Original Art — 7 p.m. Monday. Main Complex Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. swic.edu/music
▪ Triad High School: ‘Little Women’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, and Friday, Nov. 2. Triad High School, 703 US-40, Troy. Presentation of Marisha Chamberlain’s adaptation to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the publication of Louisa May Alcott’s novel. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors. 618-667-8851, ext. 7139.
▪ ‘Frost/Nixon’: A Play by Peter Morgan — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-10, 15-17 and 2 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. About the iconic interviews between journalist David Frost and President Richard Nixon. lookingglassplayhouse.com
▪ ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’ — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Doors open 7 p.m. Performance by Bankside Repertory Theatre Company. Students $10, general admission Thursday $15, general admission Friday and Saturday $20. jacobyartscenter.org/tickets
▪ Fishing and Night Hike Program — 5 p.m. Friday. Pere Marquette State Park Visitor Center, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton. Education program on fish and fishing starts at 5 p.m. Following the talk, young kids can fish at the bluegill pond next to the Visitor Center. Program on owls starts 7:30 p.m. Program includes other creatures heard at night. Followed by a night hike, about two miles long, and a hotdog and marshmallow roast. Please bring one flashlight per family. Refreshments and drinks will be provided.
▪ Concordia’s 7th Annual Shop ‘n Shop Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Concordia Lutheran Church Basement, Highway 140 Circle Drive, Cottage Hills. Lunch available, hosted by Lutheran Women Missionary League. Mary Kay, jewelry, handmade crafts, spices, fresh baked goods, clothing, and much more. 618-717-0808 or 618-670-6809.
▪ St. Ann Altar Sodality’s Quilt & Cash Bingo & Raffle — 1 p.m. Sunday. St. Ann Parish Center, 675 S. Mill St,. Nashville. Doors open 11 a.m. Twelve regular games for quilts, 12 games for cash, 1 coverall 50/50 game. Paper or hard cards. Raffle tickets for great prizes. Food and refreshments.
▪ Green Door art gallery: ‘Art is a Life Long Gift’ — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 7 through Dec. 30. Green Door art gallery, 21 N. Gore, Webster Groves. Reception 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16. Featuring Marijo Bianco’s horse illustrations and jewelry, Pat Tuholske’s organic wreaths, Garry McMichael’s textured cairn paintings and works from 35 other artists. greendoorartgallery.com
▪ Trivia Night at Grafton Winery The Vineyards — 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Grafton Winery The Vineyards, 21028 Eckert Orchard Road, Grafton. Bring your own snacks. Prizes for top three teams. Silent auction, table decorating contest, supply drive for Got Your Six Support Dogs, raffle baskets. Tables of eight: $120. Benefits Got Your Six Support Dogs. 618-786-3001.
▪ 40th Annual St. Louis Jewish Book Festival — Nov. 4-18. The J, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis. Keynote Event with Peter Sagal 7 p.m. Nov. 4. Annual celebration of authors, books and ideas. View the full schedule: jccstl.com/arts-ideas/st-louis-jewish-book-festival
▪ Author Event: Nathaniel Philbrick — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. St. Louis County Library, 1640 S. Lindburgh Blvd., St. Louis. Acclaimed historian Nathaniel Philbrick shares the story of the year that won the Revolutionary War in his book, “In the Hurricane’s Eye: The Genius of George Washington and the Victory at Yorktown.” slcl.org/events
▪ 38th Annual Perry Biggs Memorial Fiddle Contest & Bluegrass Show — 5 p.m. Saturday. Civic Center, 209 W. Bond Ave., Patoka. Featuring George Portz and Friends of Bluegrass, Brenda Cook and Worthington Family. Admission: $7 adults, $3.50 children. georgeportzbluegrass.com
▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis Street, Nashville.
