Veterans Day events scheduled this weekend in Southern Illinois

Veterans Day Events
▪ 3rd Annual Veterans Pancake Breakfast — 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. Sharing breakfast and fellowship with church family, veterans, friends and community. Service flags and memorabilia will be on display. Donations accepted.
▪ Dedication of the War Veterans Cabinet of the Highland Home Museum — 1 p.m. Saturday. The Highland Home, 1600 Walnut St., Highland. The Highland Honor Guard will give a rifle salute. Bring lawn chairs. If raining, the dedication will be inside. The War Veterans Cabinet will be returned to the south room of the museum. After the dedication, the museum will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Veterans Recognition — 10:30 a.m. Sunday. First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. Veterans will be recognized during the worship service. 618-233-0295.
▪ 20th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony — 11 a.m. to noon Sunday. Veterans Memorial Monument, Downtown Belleville Public Square. All veterans, veteran groups and auxiliary members are invited to attend and be recognized. Open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside City Hall, 101 S. Illinois St., Belleville. belleville.net
▪ Annual Veterans Day Service — 11 a.m. Sunday. American Legion Prairie Du Pont Post 485, 200 S. 5th St., Dupo. 618-286-3535 or post485@aol.com
▪ “Bells of Peace” Remembrance Service — 11 a.m. Sunday. Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville. Attendees are asked to bring a bell to ring.
▪ Annual Turkey Shoot — Noon Sunday. Polish American War Veterans Hall, 2180 North 81st St., Caseyville. There will be various meat prizes on the wheel as well as a raffle for five turkeys, one $200 prize and two $100 prizes. 12/16 and 20 gauges only, a house gun will be available. Call 618-398-5040 for more information.
▪ Veterans Day Parade — 1 p.m. Sunday. Market St., Downtown Troy. Parade will go down Market St. Ceremony to follow at the Troy Park Memorial.
▪ O’Fallon Veterans Day Parade — 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. O’Fallon Community Park. Starts at Hilgard St. Turns west on Third St. Turns north on Lincoln Ave. Turns west on First St. Ends at VFW Post 805, 223 W. 1st St.
▪ Veterans Day Parade — 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul Catholic Parish (starting point), 1412 Ninth St., Highland. Staging of parade starts at 1:30 p.m. Parade will travel west on Main Street to the square. Followed by ceremony to honor veterans.
▪ Annual Veterans Day Program — 11 a.m. Monday. Veterans Monument, 737 East Wesley Drive, O’Fallon. Includes recognition of new inscriptions to the monument, a flag raising ceremony, participation from fifth-grade music classes from O’Fallon District 90, St. Clare School Chorus, the O’Fallon Township High School AFJ ROTC Program and more. Featured Guest: Major General John C. Flourney Jr., Chief of Staff, US TRANSCOM. ofallonveteransmonument.org
Events
▪ McAllister Park Family Classic Carnival — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. McAllister Park, 821 Cherry St., Lebanon. Includes cake walk, face painting, games, food, bounce house, live music and more. Proceeds will be used revitalizing McAllister Park.
▪ St. Libory American Legion Free Dance & Turkey Raffle — 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. St. Libory American Legion, 7236 IL-15, St. Libory. Music by Rendition. Memorial service prior to dance.
▪ Soup & Sandwich Luncheon and Bake Sale — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Menu includes vegetable, bean and chicken noodle soups, chicken salad croissants, pie and drink for $8. Take-out available. Handicapped accessible.
▪ Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville.
▪ Way of Lights Walk — 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 South DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Register at the Visitor Center & Restaurant and start walk anytime between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Fee is $3 per walker. A 5K walk route has been mapped. Finish walk by 8:30 p.m. 256-527-3377 or illinois-trekkers.org
▪ Free Orthopaedic Screening Clinic — 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Memorial Medical Group, 310 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Screening clinic for orthopaedic conditions – for Shriners Hospitals for Children. All children under the age of 18 are eligible. No appointment necessary. For more information, call 618-520-9089.
▪ 17th Annual Quilt & Art Show — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Friedens United Church of Christ, 207 E. Center St., Troy. Includes new, heirloom and baby quilts, afghans, wall hangings, table runners, miscellaneous and Christmas articles. Art show to include oils, pastels, pen, pencil, acrylic, photography, watercolor and mixed media. Admission: $2 - includes coffee and cookies. Lunch will be available. Raffle and more. 618-667-3161, 618-830-6628 (quilts) or 618-667-7040 (art).
▪ 24th Annual Salute to Scott & Business Expo — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Tribute for those associated with Scott AFB and their families. Featuring complimentary food from multiple vendors, games and prizes for kids, demonstrations, business expo tables and more. 618-632-3377.
▪ Open Mic and Tellabration — 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. William & Florence Schmidt Art Center, Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Open mic 6 to 7 p.m. Featuring tellers of Riverwind Storytellers Guild 7 to 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. Light refreshments. Stories are intended for adult audiences though mature youth may also attend. 262-894-6580 or 618-641-5143.
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. Millstadt Consolidated School, Multi-purpose Room, 211 West Mill St., Millstadt. 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, enter code: MillstadtCS to schedule an appointment
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. redcrossblood.org
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. redcrossblood.org
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friedens United Church of Christ, 820 North Main St., Marissa. redcrossblood.org
▪ Children’s Care Corporation Annual Fundraiser: Patsy & the King — 7 p.m. Friday. Elks Lodge 664, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Doors open 6 p.m. Starring Steve Davis as Elvis and Shanna Fredrick as Patsy Cline. Admission: $12. Includes meet and greet with the performers. Bring your own snacks. Beverages available for purchase. Call for tickets: 618-920-8901.
Food
▪ St. Mary Parish Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Fried cod and walleye by sandwich, plate or pound. Sides include fries, onion rings, spaghetti, slaw and homemade potato salad. Tea and coffee included; soda and desserts for sale. Dine-in and carryout options.
▪ Pancake & Sausage Breakfast with Sunday School Craft & Bake Sale — 6 a.m. to noon Saturday. St. Peter’s UCC, 10 S. Main St., Lenzburg. Whole hog sausage, made-from-scratch pancakes, fresh meat available. Handicapped accessible.
▪ Annual Wurstmarkt — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Freeburg Masonic Lodge, 205 West High St., Freeburg. Buffet-style menu includes pork sausage, sauerkraut, applesauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and dessert. Cost: Adults $10, kids (5-12) $5, under five years eat free. Carryouts available.
▪ Grantfork United Church of Christ Sausage Supper — 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Grantfork United Church of Christ Educational Building, 206 S. Locust St., Highland. Homemade pork sausage, mashed potatoes and milk gravy, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce, bread, homemade pie. Cost: Adults $10; Children ages 6-12 $5; Under 6 Free. Carryout available (adult price only).
▪ Zion Wurstmarkt — 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Zion Evangelical Church, 117 W. White, Millstadt. Adults and carryouts $10. Children $5. Dine-in or carryout. 618-476-1778.
▪ New Athens Knights of Columbus Steak Dinner — 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday. St. Agatha’s Parish Center, 205 S. Market St., New Athens. Menu: grilled ribeye steak, jumbo shrimp or marinated chicken, baked potato, French fries, salad bar, coffee or tea. Cheeseburgers and hamburgers also available. All are welcome.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken – 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
▪ Black Lite Bingo — 7 p.m. Saturday. Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 2558 Madison Ave., Granite City. Doors open 6 p.m. Donations: $25 each at the door or $20 each in advance. Snacks, baked goods, beverages available for purchase. Silent auction, raffle. 618-876-8770 or gccommunitycarecenter.org/events
▪ Indoor .22 Rifle Shoot — Noon Sunday. Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Iron sights only. Refreshments available. 618-476-1891.
▪ Elks Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. Elks Lodge #664, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Practice 11:30 a.m. Meat and cake raffles. Free food.
▪ Equipping the Called Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday. Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Doors open 6 p.m. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle. Bring your own snacks. No outside beverages. Cash bar. Tables of 10 are $250. 618-806-7806 or equippingthecalled@gmail.com
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
Reservations Required
▪ ‘Let’s Be Creative’ Luncheon — 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 14. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Featuring Joni Doolin, independent demonstrator of Stampin’ Up products, who will share creative ideas. Speaker: JoJean Voelkel, sharing “Restoration of a Family.” Sponsored by Belleville Metro East Christian Women’s Club. Reservations and cancellations are essential: 618-567-3959 or bellevilleCWCluncheon@hotmail.com
▪ Belleville Philharmonic Society Nutcracker Ballet: 35th Anniversary Production with the Belleville School of Ballet — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, 1:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18. Scottish Rite Cathedral, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. bellevillephilharmonic.org/subscription-series.html
▪ 59th Annual Great River Road Run — 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24. Downtown Alton. Two and 10-mile routes available. altonroadrunners.com
▪ University of Illinois Master Gardener Program — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 15 through April 2. Classroom and online training available. Topics include soil health, fruit and vegetable production, ornamentals and landscape design, disease and insect management and much more. Participants must pre-register by Dec. 7. Applications available at U of I Extension Office, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo, or 1 Regency Drive, Collinsville. Also available online at web.extension.illinois.edu/mms
▪ Kaskaskia College Winter Gala: ‘Play Among the Stars’ — 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. A night to remember filled with entertainment, fantastic food and good company. Silent auction, oral auction, 50/50 raffle. Dinner will include roast beef with port mushroom sauce, herb roasted chicken breast, oven roasted red potatoes, mixed vegetables, salad, dinner rolls. Tickets: $75 per person or $575 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased online at tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/kaskaskia, or call 618-545-3256, 618-545-3069 or 618-545-3223 for more information.
Club News
▪ St. Clair Women’s Club Meeting & Luncheon — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 Jackson St., Belleville.
▪ Turkey Hill Grange Meeting — 6 p.m. Friday. Grange Hall, corner of Green Mount Road and Highway 15, Belleville. Social hour 6 p.m. Potluck 6:30 p.m. Program 7:30 p.m. by Fred Helms on his trip to Brazil and argentina with the Illinois State Farm Bureau Association. Meeting to follow presentation. Guests and new members welcome.
▪ Collinsville Senior Citizens Club Meeting — Noon Wednesday, Nov. 14. Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. Thanksgiving dinner will be served at noon; meeting starts 12:30 p.m. Bingo will be played after entertainment.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville Meeting — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members always welcome.
▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Room 204, Belleville. Book: “The Tender Bar” by J.R. Moehringer.
▪ Xi Chi Chapter #5456 of Epsilon Sigma Alpha - ESA Meeting — 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. xi-chi.org
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One hour free lesson with paid admission. First-time guests get in free. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com
▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group: Surviving the Holidays — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. Featuring practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and other who have experienced the holidays after a loved one’s death. 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net for information or registration.
▪ Grief Support Group — 6 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 5. Sterling Baptist Church, 9204 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Help and encouragement after death of loved ones. 618-530-0338.
▪ TOPS IL592 weight loss group — 7 p.m. Every Thursday. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.
Theater/Concerts
▪ Auditions for ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ — 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Capitol Theater, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. The Monroe Actors Stage Company will produce the show Feb. 8-10, 15-17, 2019. Auditions will consist of cold readings, dance and a prepared vocal selection of 32 bars (not from this show). 618-978-0457 or masctheatre.org
▪ McKendree University Theatre and Music Departments present ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Contact the Hett box office between noon and 4 p.m. at 618-537-6863.
▪ Monroe Actors Stage Company: Agatha Christie’s ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Historic Capitol Theatre, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. 618-939-7469 or masctheatre.org.
▪ SIUE’s Department of Theater and Dance presents ‘Chicago’ — 7 :30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. Dunham Hall Theater, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Performances of “Chicago,” by John Kandler, Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse. General admission: $15 for adults, ages 18 and older; $12 for SIUE faculty, staff and retirees, seniors age 65 and older, non-SIUE students and children under 18. SIUE student admission is free with valid identification. 618-650-2774.
▪ Saint Louis Classical Guitar Society Special Performance: The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet — 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday. The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Ticket info: stlclassicalguitar.org/performances
▪ Belleville Philharmonic Society presents Great Pianists of the World: Cristiana Pegoraro – 7:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 116 W. B St., Belleville. bellevillephilharmonic.org
▪ Greater Alton Concert Association: Guy Penrod — 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Tickets: $25 per adult and $10 per student in advance, $30 at the door. 618-468-4222.
▪ Dorothy Weinel Eppinger Foundation Concert: ‘Great Ladies of Song’ — 7 p.m. Saturday. St. Paul UCC, 127 St. Paul St., Columbia. Award-winning performers Deborah Sharn and Carolbeth True will take you back in time for an evening of music. Free and open to the public. columbiaillinois.com
Worth the Drive
▪ 2018 Flyover Comedy Festival — Thursday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Nov. 10. The Improv Shop, 3960 Chouteau Ave., St. Louis. Visit flyovercomedyfest.com for schedules and ticket information.
▪ ‘Give Dance a Chance’ — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Doors open 7 p.m. Performed by area dance studios, colleges and professional dance companies, the concert is an attempt to develop an audience for concert dance and to provide area dancers with performance opportunities that do not involve competition. Tickets $10 in advance or at the door. jacobyartscenter.org/tickets
▪ 29th Annual Autumn Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Northfield Center I, 3210 Northfield Drive, Springfield, at Northfield Drive and Dirksen Parkway. Seventy dealer tables, U.S. and foreign coins, ancient and modern coins, gold and silver bullion, state quarters, paper money. Admission: $1. Members and children under 16 get in free. Early bird admission $20 from 7 to 9 a.m. Special youth coin auction (ages 16 and under) 1 p.m. 217-899-9996.
▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis Street, Nashville.
