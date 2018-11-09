Beer and wine now available with your popcorn at the Lincoln Theatre

You can now get an adult beverage with your popcorn at the historic Lincoln Theatre, which has just added another show to its new concert series.
The snack bar now has beer and wine available during movies on the weekends and a full bar will be available during concerts.
The Lincoln has just scheduled Madman’s Diary, an Ozzy Osbourne tribute band, for Dec. 8. And for you Ozzy fans, the real Ozzy Osbourne is scheduled to play in St. Louis on June 26.
The Lincoln’s concert series adds another facet to the downtown Belleville entertainment scene that already features large street festivals, restaurants and bars.
The owners of the theater, at 103 E. Main St., said they will continue to offer first-run Hollywood movies but they also will seek to book live shows. On concert nights, the Lincoln will not schedule movies.
“We’ll have major touring groups come and stop by the Lincoln to play in our intimate venue, which means you’re not going to be a thousand feet away from the artist,” said Dave Schoenborn, co-owner of the Lincoln Theatre.
The theater, which opened in 1921, has 540 seats in the concert hall with the last row about 100 feet from the stage.
The concert series began on Oct. 28 with a performance by 1970s rock star Edgar Winter and a Doors cover band.
The Schwag, a Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia tribute band, is booked to play the Lincoln Theatre on Nov. 30. Concerts by Madman’s Diary and The Schwag will be all ages shows.
Schoenborn said other live acts scheduled to play the Lincoln early next year include the Masterworks Chorale and Old Salt Union, which had a sold-out show last April at the Lincoln
