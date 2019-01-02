As new year begins, local charities need your support year-round

Editor’s note: The Belleville News-Democrat annually features local charities during the holiday season. Here is this year’s complete list. More details about each of the nonprofits is available online at bnd.com/living/helping-others.
Alton
Riverbend Head Start and Family Services
Mailing address: 550 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, IL 62002
Phone number: 618-463-5946
Website: riverbendfamilies.org
Belleville
Belleville Area Humane Society
Mailing address: 1301 S. 11th Street Belleville, IL 62226
Phone number: 618-235-3712
Website:
bahspets.org
Belleville Kiwanis Charities Foundation
Mailing address: P.O. Box 153, Belleville, IL 62222
Website: belleville-il-kiwanis.org
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois
Mailing address: 2726 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL 62223
Phone number: 618-398-3162
Website: bbbsil.org
Caritas Family Solutions
Mailing address: 8601 W. Main St., Suite 201, Belleville, IL 62223
Phone number: 618-213-8700
Website: caritasfamilysolutions.org
Children’s Dyslexia Center – Southern Illinois
Mailing address: P.O. Box 23954 Belleville, IL 62223
Phone number: 618-235-9392
Website: readwithdyslexia.com
Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Southern Illinois
Mailing address: 3515 North Belt West, Belleville, IL 62226
Phone number: 618-236-2181
Website: efgreatersil.org
Family Hospice and Heartlinks Grief Center
Mailing address: 5110 W. Main Street, Belleville, IL 62226
Phone number: 618-277-1800
Website: familyhospice.org and myheartlinks.com
Hands to Help
Mailing address: P.O. Box 797, Belleville, IL 62220
Phone number: 618-235-8853
Website: handstohelpnfp.org
Hospice of Southern Illinois
Mailing address: 305 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62220
Phone number: 618-235-1703
Website: hospice.org
MindsEye
Mailing address: 9541 Church Circle Drive, Belleville, IL 62223
Phone number: 618-394-6444
Website: mindseyeradio.org
Optimist Club of Belleville Foundation
Mailing address: P.O. Box 636, Belleville, IL 62222
Phone number: 618-806-5145
Website: bellevilleoptimist.org
Parent Teacher Organization for Exceptional Children
Mailing address: P.O. Box 23424, Belleville, IL 62223-0424
Website: ptoec.org
Project Compassion
Mailing address: 6609 W. Main St., Bellevile, IL 62223
Phone number: 618-397-1790
Website: projectcompassionnfp.org
Senior Companion Program
Mailing address: 201 N. Church St., Belleville, IL 62220
Phone number: 618-234-4410 ext. 7040 or ext. 7036
Website: swic.edu/community/senior-programs/psop/programs
Soup & Raisins Program
Mailing address: 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, IL 62221
Phone number: 618-235-2700, ext. 5174 or 618-301-6721
St. Clair TNR & Rescue
Mailing address: 3067 Plum Hill School Road, Belleville, IL 62221
Phone number: 314-339-7481
Website: stclairtnrandrescue.vistaprintdigital.com
Breese
Community Link
Mailing address: 1665 N. Fourth St., Breese, IL 62230
Phone number: 618-526-8800
Website: commlink.org
Cahokia
Cahokia Community Basket
Mailing address: 500 Illinois 3, Cahokia, IL 62206
Phone number: 618-980-1575
Collinsville
Collinsville Food Pantry
Mailing address: 201 E. Church St., Collinsville, IL 62234
Phone number: 618-346-1861
St. John’s Community Care
Mailing address: 222 Goethe Ave., Collinsville, IL 62234
Phone number: 618-344-5008
Website: stjohnscc.org
East St. Louis
Call For Help, Inc.
Mailing address: 9400 Lebanon Road, East St. Louis, IL 62203
Phone number: 618-397-0968
Website: callforhelpinc.org
Gateway Pet Guardians
Mailing address: 5321 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 (will be moving to East St. Louis in January)
Phone number: 314-664-7398
Website: gatewaypets.com
Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House, Inc.
Mailing address: 1200 N. 13th St., East St. Louis, IL 62205
Phone number: 618-874-0777
Website: lessiebatesdavis.org
Our Brothers’ Keepers of Southern Illinois
Mailing address: P.O. Box 398, East St. Louis, IL 62200-0398
Phone number: 618-482-5570
Website: obkministry.org
St. Vincent de Paul Society Belleville Council
Mailing address: 13 Vieux Carre Drive. P.O. Box 3415, East St. Louis, IL 62203
Phone number: 618-394-0126
Website: svdpsouthil.org
Fairview Heights
Hoyleton Youth and Family Services
Mailing address: 8 Executive Drive, Suite 200, Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Phone number: 618-688-4727
Website: hoyleton.org
The Illinois Center for Autism
Mailing address: 548 S. Ruby Lane, Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Phone number: 618-398-7500
Website: illinoiscenterforautism.org
National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias
Mailing address: 6 Executive Drive, Suite 2, Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Phone number: 618-566-2020
Website: nfed.org
Freeburg
Fire Truck O’ Toys
Mailing address: P.O. Box 209, Freeburg, IL 62243
Phone number: 618-578-8384
Website: firetruckotoys.org
Godfrey
Beverly Farm Foundation
Mailing address: 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, IL 62035
Phone number: 618-466-0367
Website: beverlyfarm.org
Granite City
The Good Samaritan House of Granite City, Inc.
Mailing address: 1825 Delmar Ave., Granite City, IL 62040
Phone number: 618-876-0607
Website: goodsamaritanhouse.org
Mid-Town Moms
Mailing address: 2916 Myrtle Ave., Granite City, IL 62040
Phone number: 618-580-7291
Website: midtownmom.com
Mascoutah
Leu Civic Center Inc.
Mailing address: 213 N. Market St., Mascoutah, IL 62258
Phone number: 618-566-2175
Website: leuciviccenter.com
Millstadt
Equus Rescue and Therapy
Mailing address: P.O. Box 1032, Columbia, IL 62236
Website: equusrescue.org
New Baden
Zion United Church of Christ’s Giving Tree
Mailing address: 414 W. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265
Phone number: 618-588-4135
Website: zionuccnb.net
O’Fallon
Hearts in Faith
Mailing address: 7 Eagle Center, Suite B1, O’Fallon, IL 62269
Phone number: 314-529-0214
Website: heartsinfaith.org
Rock Steady Boxing O’Fallon, Inc.
Mailing address: 751 Lakepointe Centre Drive, O’Fallon, IL 62269
Phone number: 618 624-3856
Website: rsbofallon.com
State Park Place
Making A Difference
Mailing address: P.O. Box 101, Collinsville, IL 62234
Phone number: 1-618-401-0538
Website: becausetheymatter.com
St. Louis
Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, St. Louis Chapter
Mailing address: 1500 S. Big Bend Blvd., Suite 1S, St. Louis, MO 63117
Phone number: 314-645-2422
Website: aafastl.org
Autism Speaks
Mailing address: 9200 Olive Blvd. Suite 202, St. Louis, MO 63132
Phone number: 314-989-1003
Website: autismspeaks.org
The National Children’s Cancer Society
Mailing address: 500 N. Broadway, Suite 1850, St. Louis, MO 63102
Phone number: 314-241-1600
Website: thenccs.org
Swansea
Living Independently Now Center, Inc.
Mailing address: 15 Emerald Terrace, Swansea, IL 62226
Phone number: 618-235-9988
Website: lincinc.org
Troy
Equipping The Called Adoption & Foster Ministry
Mailing address: P.O. Box 171 , Troy, IL 62294
Phone number: 618-806-7806
Website: equippingthecalled.org
Waterloo
Human Support Services
Mailing address: 988 N. Illinois 3 P.O. Box 146, Waterloo, IL 62298-0146
Phone number: 618-939-4444
Website: hss1.org
Monroe County House of Neighborly Service
Mailing address: 1331 Jamie Lane, Waterloo, IL 62298
Phone number: 618-939-8900
