As new year begins, local charities need your support year-round

By Lexi Cortes

January 02, 2019 12:39 PM

Editor’s note: The Belleville News-Democrat annually features local charities during the holiday season. Here is this year’s complete list. More details about each of the nonprofits is available online at bnd.com/living/helping-others.

Alton

Riverbend Head Start and Family Services

Mailing address: 550 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, IL 62002

Phone number: 618-463-5946

Website: riverbendfamilies.org

Belleville

Belleville Area Humane Society

Mailing address: 1301 S. 11th Street Belleville, IL 62226

Phone number: 618-235-3712

Website:

bahspets.org

Belleville Kiwanis Charities Foundation

Mailing address: P.O. Box 153, Belleville, IL 62222

Website: belleville-il-kiwanis.org

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois

Mailing address: 2726 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL 62223

Phone number: 618-398-3162

Website: bbbsil.org

Caritas Family Solutions

Mailing address: 8601 W. Main St., Suite 201, Belleville, IL 62223

Phone number: 618-213-8700

Website: caritasfamilysolutions.org

Children’s Dyslexia Center – Southern Illinois

Mailing address: P.O. Box 23954 Belleville, IL 62223

Phone number: 618-235-9392

Website: readwithdyslexia.com

Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Southern Illinois

Mailing address: 3515 North Belt West, Belleville, IL 62226

Phone number: 618-236-2181

Website: efgreatersil.org

Family Hospice and Heartlinks Grief Center

Mailing address: 5110 W. Main Street, Belleville, IL 62226

Phone number: 618-277-1800

Website: familyhospice.org and myheartlinks.com

Hands to Help

Mailing address: P.O. Box 797, Belleville, IL 62220

Phone number: 618-235-8853

Website: handstohelpnfp.org

Hospice of Southern Illinois

Mailing address: 305 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62220

Phone number: 618-235-1703

Website: hospice.org

MindsEye

Mailing address: 9541 Church Circle Drive, Belleville, IL 62223

Phone number: 618-394-6444

Website: mindseyeradio.org

Optimist Club of Belleville Foundation

Mailing address: P.O. Box 636, Belleville, IL 62222

Phone number: 618-806-5145

Website: bellevilleoptimist.org

Parent Teacher Organization for Exceptional Children

Mailing address: P.O. Box 23424, Belleville, IL 62223-0424

Website: ptoec.org

Project Compassion

Mailing address: 6609 W. Main St., Bellevile, IL 62223

Phone number: 618-397-1790

Website: projectcompassionnfp.org

Senior Companion Program

Mailing address: 201 N. Church St., Belleville, IL 62220

Phone number: 618-234-4410 ext. 7040 or ext. 7036

Website: swic.edu/community/senior-programs/psop/programs

Soup & Raisins Program

Mailing address: 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, IL 62221

Phone number: 618-235-2700, ext. 5174 or 618-301-6721

St. Clair TNR & Rescue

Mailing address: 3067 Plum Hill School Road, Belleville, IL 62221

Phone number: 314-339-7481

Website: stclairtnrandrescue.vistaprintdigital.com

Breese

Community Link

Mailing address: 1665 N. Fourth St., Breese, IL 62230

Phone number: 618-526-8800

Website: commlink.org

Cahokia

Cahokia Community Basket

Mailing address: 500 Illinois 3, Cahokia, IL 62206

Phone number: 618-980-1575

Collinsville

Collinsville Food Pantry

Mailing address: 201 E. Church St., Collinsville, IL 62234

Phone number: 618-346-1861

St. John’s Community Care

Mailing address: 222 Goethe Ave., Collinsville, IL 62234

Phone number: 618-344-5008

Website: stjohnscc.org

East St. Louis

Call For Help, Inc.

Mailing address: 9400 Lebanon Road, East St. Louis, IL 62203

Phone number: 618-397-0968

Website: callforhelpinc.org

Gateway Pet Guardians

Mailing address: 5321 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 (will be moving to East St. Louis in January)

Phone number: 314-664-7398

Website: gatewaypets.com

Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House, Inc.

Mailing address: 1200 N. 13th St., East St. Louis, IL 62205

Phone number: 618-874-0777

Website: lessiebatesdavis.org

Our Brothers’ Keepers of Southern Illinois

Mailing address: P.O. Box 398, East St. Louis, IL 62200-0398

Phone number: 618-482-5570

Website: obkministry.org

St. Vincent de Paul Society Belleville Council

Mailing address: 13 Vieux Carre Drive. P.O. Box 3415, East St. Louis, IL 62203

Phone number: 618-394-0126

Website: svdpsouthil.org

Fairview Heights

Hoyleton Youth and Family Services

Mailing address: 8 Executive Drive, Suite 200, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Phone number: 618-688-4727

Website: hoyleton.org

The Illinois Center for Autism

Mailing address: 548 S. Ruby Lane, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Phone number: 618-398-7500

Website: illinoiscenterforautism.org

National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias

Mailing address: 6 Executive Drive, Suite 2, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Phone number: 618-566-2020

Website: nfed.org

Freeburg

Fire Truck O’ Toys

Mailing address: P.O. Box 209, Freeburg, IL 62243

Phone number: 618-578-8384

Website: firetruckotoys.org

Godfrey

Beverly Farm Foundation

Mailing address: 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, IL 62035

Phone number: 618-466-0367

Website: beverlyfarm.org

Granite City

The Good Samaritan House of Granite City, Inc.

Mailing address: 1825 Delmar Ave., Granite City, IL 62040

Phone number: 618-876-0607

Website: goodsamaritanhouse.org

Mid-Town Moms

Mailing address: 2916 Myrtle Ave., Granite City, IL 62040

Phone number: 618-580-7291

Website: midtownmom.com

Mascoutah

Leu Civic Center Inc.

Mailing address: 213 N. Market St., Mascoutah, IL 62258

Phone number: 618-566-2175

Website: leuciviccenter.com

Millstadt

Equus Rescue and Therapy

Mailing address: P.O. Box 1032, Columbia, IL 62236

Website: equusrescue.org

New Baden

Zion United Church of Christ’s Giving Tree

Mailing address: 414 W. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265

Phone number: 618-588-4135

Website: zionuccnb.net

O’Fallon

Hearts in Faith

Mailing address: 7 Eagle Center, Suite B1, O’Fallon, IL 62269

Phone number: 314-529-0214

Website: heartsinfaith.org

Rock Steady Boxing O’Fallon, Inc.

Mailing address: 751 Lakepointe Centre Drive, O’Fallon, IL 62269

Phone number: 618 624-3856

Website: rsbofallon.com

State Park Place

Making A Difference

Mailing address: P.O. Box 101, Collinsville, IL 62234

Phone number: 1-618-401-0538

Website: becausetheymatter.com

St. Louis

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, St. Louis Chapter

Mailing address: 1500 S. Big Bend Blvd., Suite 1S, St. Louis, MO 63117

Phone number: 314-645-2422

Website: aafastl.org

Autism Speaks

Mailing address: 9200 Olive Blvd. Suite 202, St. Louis, MO 63132

Phone number: 314-989-1003

Website: autismspeaks.org

The National Children’s Cancer Society

Mailing address: 500 N. Broadway, Suite 1850, St. Louis, MO 63102

Phone number: 314-241-1600

Website: thenccs.org

Swansea

Living Independently Now Center, Inc.

Mailing address: 15 Emerald Terrace, Swansea, IL 62226

Phone number: 618-235-9988

Website: lincinc.org

Troy

Equipping The Called Adoption & Foster Ministry

Mailing address: P.O. Box 171 , Troy, IL 62294

Phone number: 618-806-7806

Website: equippingthecalled.org

Waterloo

Human Support Services

Mailing address: 988 N. Illinois 3 P.O. Box 146, Waterloo, IL 62298-0146

Phone number: 618-939-4444

Website: hss1.org

Monroe County House of Neighborly Service

Mailing address: 1331 Jamie Lane, Waterloo, IL 62298

Phone number: 618-939-8900

Website: mocohouseofneighborlyservice.weebly.com

