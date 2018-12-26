Here’s where you can recycle your Christmas tree this year in Madison County

Christmas is over, but the tree doesn’t have to go to waste.
There are many locations across the metro-east that will take Christmas trees to recycle them as fertilizer in public parks and gardens or as fish habitats in lakes and ponds.
Here are the 28 drop-off sites in Madison County that will accept trees from Dec. 26 to Jan. 14. This list of drop-off sites will be updated with St. Clair County locations when they become available:
▪ Alhambra and Alhambra Township: Village Maintenance Shed, 421 Elm St., Alhambra. Curbside can be requested by calling 618-488-3505.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
▪ Alton: Curbside pickup only. Call Public Works at 618-463-3530, option 0 to be placed on the pickup list.
▪ Collinsville: Willoughby Farm, 631 Willoughby Lane and Woodland Park, 2 Pine Lake Road, by the Fletcher Field parking lot.
▪ Collinsville Township: Collinsville Township Road District, 1407 N. Bluff Road, Collinsville, and curbside pickup for unincorporated Collinsville Township only.
▪ Village of East Alton: City Garage, 331 Playground Court and curbside pickup.
▪ Edwardsville: Hoppe Park, Winston Brown Recreation Complex, 1325 Schiller Ave., west end of the parking lot.
▪ Edwardsville Township: Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, near the trash bin in the lower parking lot. Trees accepted until Jan. 31.
▪ Fort Russell Township: Highway Garage, 112 Clover St., Moro.
▪ Foster Township: Township Garage, 4754 Fosterburg Road, Alton, behind the garage.
▪ Glen Carbon: Bike trail parking lot, Danzer Drive, Glen Carbon.
▪ Godfrey: Street Department, 6212 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.
▪ Granite City: Granite City Park District, circle drive at end of 29th Street, Granite City. Accepting trees from Dec. 26 to Jan. 11.
▪ Hamel and Hamel Township: Township Highway Department, 403 N. Old US Route 66, Hamel.
▪ Hartford: Curbside pickup.
▪ Helvetia Township: Township Shed, 12466 Buckeye Road, Highland.
▪ Leef Township: Township Garage, 12905 Niggli Road, N. 160.
▪ Madison: Curbside pickup.
▪ Marine Township: Township Shed, 620 N. Vernon St., Marine.
▪ Village of Maryville: Curbside pickup.
▪ Moro Township: 117 Montgomery St., Moro.
▪ Olive, Livingston and Williamson Townships: Olive Township Maintenance Facility, 8363 Frontage Road, New Douglas.
▪ Pin Oak Township: Pin Oak Township Highway Department, 3702 Tosovsky Lane, Edwardsville.
▪ Saline Township: Saline Township Shed, 3642 George St., Highland.
▪ St. Jacob Township: Township Highway Garage, 10048 Ellis Road, St. Jacob.
▪ Troy: Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy.
▪ Wood River: Compost Site, 400 Smith Court, Wood River.
▪ Wood River Township: Wood River Township Building, 1010 8th St., Cottage Hills, and curbside pickup.
Besides the tree, you might have more holiday trash that can be recycled, including wrapping paper without glitter or metallics, catalogs, paper gift bags with the handles removed, cardboard boxes, lottery tickets, paper tubes and holiday cards without electronics or foil. Those items can be put in a home recycling bin.
Burnt out Christmas light strands, plastic bags and bubble wrap can be recycled, too, but they should be dropped off at the recycling bins found in local stores, according to a news release from Madison County.
The items that shouldn’t go in the recycling bin are bows, ribbon, empty plastic ribbon spools, tissue paper, packing peanuts and Styrofoam.
Comments