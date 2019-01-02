It’s January, time to plan a fishing trip, watch eagles along the river

Noon Thursday, Jan. 3, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.
Events
▪ Caseyville Public Library Community Tree Program — 12 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Select one or more ornaments from the tree, complete the donation requested on the ornament and turn it in at the library. Library staff will deliver donations. 618-345-5848.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
▪ Karaoke Night — 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3. American Legion Post 708, 104 N. Main St., Troy. Join Doctor DJ and karaoke. Sing your favorite songs or just sit back and enjoy the music with friends and family.
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. redcrossblood.org
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Tri-Township Library, 209 South Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on the day of the sale. During inclement weather, please call the library at 618-667-2133 after 9 a.m. to see if the book sale is cancelled.
▪ Let’s Go Fishing Show — 12 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Event features a fishing tackle superstore, seminars, interesting and informative exhibits, kids’ activities, free fish pond, prizes and more. 800-289-2388.
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2 to 6 p.m. Friday. Cahokia Fitness & Sports Complex, 509 Camp Jackson Road, Cahokia. redcrossblood.org
▪ Friends+Wine+Food=FUN at Poppy’s — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Wine tasting and appetizers. Cost: $10. No reservations needed. 618-654-6465.
▪ ‘Friday Fiends: The One with the Murder’ – A Miniature ‘Friends’ Inspired Mystery — 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. The Milton Schoolhouse, 1320 Milton Rd., Suite 3A, Alton. Two hours of fun, murder and snacks (if you can find them). Tickets: standard $25; group rate $20 per person. slyhedgehog.com
▪ Dandy Dancers Square Dance and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Randy Baldridge calling Squares. Pat Hilton cueing Rounds. Theme: Pie Night.
▪ Belleville’s Newest Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Clair County Event Center, 1550 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Free parking and free admission. Flea market is the first full weekend of every month. Features all kinds of vendors with antiques, craft items, tools, variety of foods, and much more. New vendors welcome. 618-830-7552.
▪ Birds of Winter Raptor Saturdays — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in January. Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton. Treehouse Wildlife Center will have a live raptor inside the center to observe up close. 636-899-0090.
▪ Eagle Meet and Greet — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in January. Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton. Celebrate all things eagle related and see an American Bald Eagle up close. Each Saturday a live American Bald Eagle will be the featured guest. Ask and learn about eagles and their habitats. 800-258-6645.
▪ 1769 Twelfth Afternoon Ball — 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Old Courthouse, 11 N. 4th St., St. Louis. Celebrate the end of the holiday season as St. Louisans did in 1769. The event acknowledges the end of the 12 days of Christmas, leading to Mardi Gras. Features music, food and dancing from 1769. Historical clothing not required to participate. 877-982-1410 or gatewayarch.com
▪ Family Game Night at Tibbets House — 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The Tibbets House Bed, Breakfast & Books, 801 9th St., Highland.
▪ Karaoke Night — 8 p.m. Saturday. VFW Post 976, 123 W. Market St., Troy. Join Doctor DJ and karaoke. Sing your favorite songs or just sit back and enjoy the music with friends and family.
▪ Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. American Legion, 1022 Vandalia Ave., Collinsville. Buy, sell, trade. Coins, currency, gold and silver, bullion, jewelry and more. Admission: $1 donation. Open to the public.
▪ Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays in January. Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton. View eagles from the warmth of the center. 636-899-0090.
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 12:15 to 6:45 p.m. Monday and 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. redcrossblood.org
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Notre Dame Academy, 1900 West Belle, Belleville. redcrossblood.org
▪ Cambridge House presentation: ‘Fall Prevention’ — 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Presented by Community Education Coordinator Kim Johnson. Light refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public. 618-624-9900.
▪ 12th Annual St. Louis Blues Blood Drive — 12 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville. Everyone who presents to donate will receive a specially designed two-sided Blues T-shirt, while supplies last. 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, sponsor code Blues.
Food
▪Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat-in or carryout.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings and burgers. Sides and desserts available. Carryouts available. No phone orders.
▪ Evening in Athens — 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Authentic Greek lamb shanks, chicken, gyro, salads and many Greek sweets. Carryout available. 618-277-0330.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken – 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner night. 618-233-3370.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ ‘Are You Smarter Than an 8th Grader?’ Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Cash prizes for first and second place. Mulligans, silent auction, heads and tails, cash bar, prize for best theme-decorated table. Cost: $160 per table or $20 per person before Jan. 10. $25 per person at the door. 618-806-1399 or lifelongmusicofallon.org/trivia-night.html
▪ St. Stephen Catholic Church Men’s Club Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Voigt Hall, 901 S. Main, Caseyville. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Maximum eight players per table. Cost is $12 per person. Cash prizes awarded by flights. Mulligans, 50/50 drawings. Free soft drinks and snacks. Draft beer will be available for purchase. You may bring your own snacks and alcoholic beverages. For reservations or information: 618-604-0600 or stygar7@sbcglobal.net
▪ Friends of the Sheldon 11th Annual Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Cash prizes, 50/50 raffle, mini games, free craft beer, chips and soft drinks. Cash bar available. No outside alcohol please. Cost: $200 per table of 10 or $25 per person. Call 314-533-9900 to reserve a table by Jan. 25 (payment required for reservation).
Club News
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Every Thursday. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 22 N. Church St., Belleville. Bob Ross and Ed Bachesta of the Lewis and Clark Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution present “The SAR and Researching Your Patriot.”
▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo & Games — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Hagnauer Township Hall, 206 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:30 p.m. 618-877-1215, 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.
▪ St. Clair County Garden Club Meeting — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crehan’s Irish Pub, 5500 N. Belt West, Belleville. Start the new year with show and tell – members give favorite gardening tips. Design theme: Happy New Year, with reflective elements, fresh or dried. Lynn Foster presents the birth month flower study: Carnation and Snowdrop. Remember flowers for the homebound.
▪ St. Clair Women’s Club Meeting — 12 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Noon luncheon.
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club Meeting — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 E. 5th St., O’Fallon. Social house 6 p.m. Guest Speaker: Jerry Hearn, senior manager at Eckert’s Farms, will discuss growing fruits and vegetables along with many day-to-day things that keep Eckert’s running. Free and open to the public.
▪ Heartlinks Grief Center: Grief Support Group — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. family Hospice, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville. For parents and adult siblings grieving the death of a child/sibling due to an addiction. 618-277-1800.
▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 8 through April 2. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, Lower Level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful seminar for those grieving death of a loved one. Features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the death of a love one. 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. PSOP Building, Room 204, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Title: “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah. Discussion leader: June Wolz.
▪ St. Clair County Historical Society Annual Meeting — 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Eckert’s, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Dinner 6 p.m.; meeting 7 p.m. Dinner will be all-you-can-eat family-style. Cost is $20 per person. There is no cost for the meeting. If attending, please respond to 618-234-0600 or stcchs.curator@gmail.com by 3 p.m. Jan. 4. Please note whether you will be eating dinner. If eating dinner, specify choice of dessert between apple pie or strawberry rhubarb pie.
Reservations Required
▪ Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park — 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton. Informative programs about bald eagles. Learn to distinguish between immature and mature bald eagles, what eagles eat, why they spend winter months in the area and more. Short video presentation followed by observational drive to view wintering bald eagles. Dress warmly and have a full tank of gas. Reservations are required. For information or reservations, call 618-786-3323.
▪ Collinsville Area Christian Women ‘Nutrition for 2019’ Luncheon — 12:15 to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Dr. Almeda Lahr-Well tells how to be more nutritional for the new year. Phi Hang Nguyen of Peoria will tell her life story. Tickets are $17 per person and includes a meal, beverage, program and gratuity. Reservations must be honored or canceled. 618-344-7967 or 618-345-9548.
▪ History on Tap at Blueberry Hill — 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Blueberry Hill, 6504 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis. Experience a night of music history where that history is made. Andrew Wanko, public historian for Missouri Historical Society, previews an upcoming exhibit on St. Louis’ role in shaping popular music. Dinner at 7 p.m. in the Elvis Room. Dessert included. Additional food and drinks available for purchase. mohistory.org/events/history-on-tap-at-blueberry-hill_1547168400
▪ Gateway Outdoor Summit — 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11. St. Louis Union Station Hotel, 1820 Market St., St. Louis. The region’s opportunity to see what’s been achieved in outdoor recreation, to imagine what’s possible and to begin the conversation to building the outdoor culture. Free event. Limited space available. Register by Jan. 9. For more information: gatewayoutdoorsummit.eventbrite.com
▪ McGinnis Heating and Cooling Indoor Golf Tournament — 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Top Shooters, 531 Old State Route 3, Columbia. Teams of two. Spots available for $60 per person. Proceeds to benefit McGinnis Veterans Program. Silent auction. For more information or to register: 618-406-1445 or 618-628-3907.
▪ Brain Wave Sessions — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16. St. John’s Community Care, 222 Goethe Ave., Collinsville. Sessions to be held Wednesday and Friday for 10 weeks, starting Jan. 16. Sessions open to people experiencing early memory loss. Group provides a safe, positive, strength-based environment where participants can learn, share and engage together with an expert. Registration and assessment required. To register or schedule an assessment appointment, call 618-344-5008 by Jan. 4. stjohnscc.org/our-services/early-memory-loss
▪ ‘Making Sense of the New Tax Law’ Workshop — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. Bellecourt Manor, 225 E. A St., Belleville. Topics include tax tips to save money for your business, overview of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, how to maximize tax savings for LLCs and corporations. Registration fee: $15, includes lunch and handouts. To pay and register: commerce.cashnet.com/siuebus and click “Small Business Development Center” to find this event.
▪ Scout Eagle Day — Saturday, Jan. 19. National Great Rivers Museum, Lock and Dam Way, East Alton. Cub Scouts’ program 9 a.m. to noon. Girl Scouts’ program 1 to 4 p.m. Scouts will learn about migratory birds and raptors. TreeHouse Wildlife Center will present a live bird program. Scouts will get to see a rescued bald eagle. Cost: $5 per scout. Space is limited, so reserve spots by calling 618-462-6979. mtrf.org or facebook.com/GreatRivers
▪ 13th Annual Frozen Buns Run — 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. Blueberry Hill, 6504 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. 5K and 10K routes available. For more information or to register: visittheloop.com/13th-annual-frozen-buns-run
▪ National Geographic Live: “When Women Ruled the World” — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Explore the realms of powerful ancient queens with Egyptologist Dr. Kara Cooney. Information 618-537-6097 or mckendree.edu/the_hett/
▪ Millstadt Township Senior Services Tax Assistance — 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 31 to April 11, plus Feb. 13, March 13 and April 10. Millstadt Township Senior Services, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. AARP will prepare federal and state income tax returns at no charge. By appointment only. 618-476-3731.
▪ Belleville’s Got Talent — 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. 4204 Banquet Center, 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. A night of entertainment featuring 10 very talented acts. Includes dinner at 6:30 p.m., 50/50 raffle, silent auction. Tickets: $25 adults, $15 students. eventbrite.com/o/belleville-ceo-18082022296
▪ ‘Life Experienced: A Senior Art Competition’ — Applications for Southwestern Illinois College’s annual senior art competition are now being accepted. The deadline is Monday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. Selected entries will be displayed at an exhibition March 1-4 at the Schmidt Art Center. An opening reception will be held Thursday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. For applications or other information: swic.edu/psop, co.st-clair.il.us or 618-234-4410, ext. 7044.
Theater/Concerts
▪ YesSongs: A Tribute to YES with Thrak — 8 p.m. Friday. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 day of show. All ages welcome. Parking at MetroLink station behind concert hall. facebook.com/events/1137424606410625
▪ Circus Harmony presents ‘Accelerando’ — January 19, 20, 26 and 27. 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. City Museum, 750 N. 16th St., St. Louis. Tickets for this circus spy thriller cost $20 each. circusharmony.org/accelerando
Worth the Drive
▪ 37th Annual Pat Strawhun Memorial Winter Bluegrass Festival — 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Holiday Inn St. Louis West at Six Flags, 4901 Six Flags Road, Eureka, Mo. Cost: Featuring George Portz and the Friends of Bluegrass, High Fidelity, Rising Son, Alex Riffle, The Greers. $15 adults; children free.
▪ Twelfth Night Ball — 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday. American Legion Hall, 509 Henry St., Prairie du Rocher. Doors open 6 p.m. Music by Cousin Curtis and the Cash Rebates. Cake served around 9 p.m. Cash bar. No outside alcohol or coolers. Admission: $10 per person. Ages 14 and under $5 and must be accompanied by an adult. Family price $30. All are welcome. 618-284-7146.
Comments