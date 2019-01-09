Fill your January with fish fries, Bar-B-Qs, trivia and more

Noon Thursday, Jan. 10, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Event
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Millstadt Consolidated School, 211 West Mill St., Millstadt. redcrossblood.org
▪ Let’s Talk Bags!: A Bring Your Own Glen-Ed Event — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St,. Glen Carbon. Learn about a proposal designed to significantly reduce single-use plastic and paper bags throughout Edwardsville and Glen Carbon. Presentation by Sheila Voss. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Edwardsville Area. Free and open to the public.
▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing plus household items will be available.
▪ Gun & Knife Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Belle Clair Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East, Belleville. Buy, sell, trade, guns, knives, scopes, ammo, accessories, FOID cards processed. General admission: $6. Free parking, handicap accessible.
▪ Meeting on Homelessness and Poverty — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St. (enter on C St.), Belleville. A representative from the Homeless Action Council will explain how to get involved in the annual count of homeless people in St. Clair County. Mayor Mark Eckert will recognize the work of 19 local churches and programs for providing food /meals to the underserved members of the community. Please bring a warm winter item or monetary donation for the Angels of St. Clair County’s Trunk Project. 708-378-1532.
▪ Birds of Winter Raptor Saturdays — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in January. Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton. Treehouse Wildlife Center will have a live raptor inside the center to observe up close. 636-899-0090.
▪ Eagle Meet and Greet — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in January. Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton. Celebrate all things eagle related and see an American Bald Eagle up close. Each Saturday a live American Bald Eagle will be the featured guest. Ask and learn about eagles and their habitats. 800-258-6645.
▪ Gateway East Trails Fundraiser — Saturday. Panda Express, 134 St. Clair Square, Fairview Heights. Twenty percent of all meal costs will go to Gateway East Trails in its efforts to build more bike/walk trails in St. Clair County.
▪ Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays in January. Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton. View eagles from the warmth of the center. 636-899-0090.
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3 to 7 p.m. Monday. First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville. redcrossblood.org
▪ Dandy Dancers Square Dance Lessons — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14 and Jan. 28. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights.
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus Council 1098, 4225 Old Alton Road, Granite City. redcrossblood.org
Food
▪ Friends of the Old Millstadt Water Tower Soup Supper — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Millstadt Community Center, 102 S. Jefferson St., Millstadt. Homemade soups and desserts, coffee, tea, lemonade. Carryouts available. Benefits the Old Millstadt Water Tower.
▪ St. Stephen Catholic Church Men’s Club and Youth Group Winter Bar-B-Q and Bake Sale — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. St. Stephen Voigt Hall, 901 S. Main, Caseyville. Pork steak sandwiches and plates on Friday. Saturday: BBQ ribs, pork steaks, chicken, brats, hot dogs, hamburgers, sides and desserts. Carry out or eat in. For telephone orders call 618-398-9928.
▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Bake & Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Baked cod, fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, chicken tenders, grilled cheese, spaghetti, sides, desserts and refreshments. Eat in or carry out. 618-539-4720.
▪ Fish Fry Friday — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken – 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
▪ McGinnis Heating and Cooling Indoor Golf Tournament — 8 a.m. Saturday. Top Shooters, 531 Old State Route 3, Columbia. Teams of two. Spots available for $60 per person. Proceeds to benefit McGinnis Veterans Program. Silent auction. For more information or to register: 618-406-1445 or 618-628-3907.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
▪ Meat Shoot — 12 p.m. Sunday. Belleville American Legion, 201 Eiler Road, Belleville. Gun rounds, wheel rounds, attendance prizes. Benefits the Prairie du Rocher Saddle Club.
▪ Indoor .22 Rifle Shoot — 12 p.m. Sunday. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Iron sights only. Refreshments available.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Glo Bingo — 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway, Belleville. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Cash prizes, silent auction, 50/50, cash bar. Bring your own snacks. Cost: $20 in advance; $25 at the door, includes six bingo cards for 10 games, glow hat, glow dabber. $5 per additional six bingo cards. Must be 18 or older to attend. Proceeds benefit Children’s Dyslexia Center. 618-670-9725.
▪ Friends of the Belleville Public Library Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Althoff High School Heritage Hall, West Main and Frank Scott Parkway, Belleville. Doors open 6 p.m. Emcee Roger Schlueter. Soda for sale. No alcohol for sale. Mulligans $10 for 10. Cost: $12 per person. Maximum of eight per table. 618-234-7169 or mgmurf@yahoo.com to reserve a table; leave name and phone number for confirmation.
Club News
▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. PSOP Building, Room 204, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Title of book: “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah. Discussion leader: June Wolz.
▪ Madison County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Edwardsville Public Library Community Meeting Room, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Tom Pearson will present a talk on Prairie State Patriots: Researching Illinois Civil War Ancestors. Guests are always welcome.
▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Every Thursday. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.
▪ Gateway East Trails — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Ron’s Lounge, 228 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. New members welcome. 618-444-4481 or info@gatewayeasttrails.org
▪ Turkey Hill Grange — 6 p.m. Friday. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 IL-15, Belleville. Social hour 6 p.m. Potluck 6:30 p.m. Program 7:30 p.m.: Tracie Sandheinrich speaks about music therapy. Meeting to immediately follow program. Guests and new members always welcome. 618-910-3454.
▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One hour free lesson with paid admission. First-time guests get in free. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 12 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members always welcome.
▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 2. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, Lower Level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful seminar for those grieving death of a loved one. Features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the death of a love one. 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net
▪ Parents Without Partners — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Olympika Restaurant, 127 North Belt East, Belleville. Orientation for prospective members 6:30 p.m. 618-234-5937.
▪ Marine Unit of Home and Community Education Association meeting — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Marine Senior Citizen Center, 101 W. Silver, Marine. Lesson: “What Are Tortillas and Ways to Use Them” by Eva Suhre and Donna Brendel, who will also be the hostesses. Visitors are welcome.
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
▪ American Association of University Women — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16. 1252 High Valley Lane, Shiloh. Movie night with pizza: Fundraiser for LAF and SWIC scholarship.
Reservations Required
▪ ‘Making Sense of the New Tax Law’ Workshop — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. Bellecourt Manor, 225 E. A St., Belleville. Topics include tax tips to save money for your business, overview of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, how to maximize tax savings for LLCs and corporations. Registration fee: $15, includes lunch and handouts. To pay and register: commerce.cashnet.com/siuebus and click “Small Business Development Center” to find this event.
Theater/Concerts
▪ Missouri State University Chorale — 8 p.m. Friday. Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. Tickets: $17. cathedralconcerts.org
▪ Woodrow featuring Connor Brennan — 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Legion, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. Free and open to the public. monroecountyarts.org
▪ Belleville Philharmonic Society presents Great Pianists of the World: Svetlana Smolina – 7:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 116 W. B St., Belleville. bellevillephilharmonic.org
▪ Chris Knight Band with special guest The Trophy Mules — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Off Broadway Music Venue, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis. Doors open 7 p.m. Cost: $25 per person. Additional $3 surcharge for those under 18 years of age. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. offbroadwaystl.com
▪ Faith Concert Series: USAF Band of Mid-America — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. The USAF Band of Mid-America will present a Chamber Recital Series concert of outstanding chamber music. Desserts to follow. Free admission. 618-632-5562 or faith-online.org
▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘My Fair Lady’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.
▪ ‘Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter’ — Jan. 17–27. The Marcelle Theatre, 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive, St. Louis. This one-woman musical features the work of legendary songwriter Cole Porter. maxandlouie.com
▪ St. Louis Classical Guitar Concert: Ricardo Cobo — 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. The Ethical Society, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. Program includes Latin American waltzes and tangos. Tickets available by calling 314-567-5566 or online at stlclassicalguitar.org
Worth the Drive
▪ Magical Winter’s Feast with Harry Potter & Friends — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Enjoy a four-course dinner, interactive play, trivia, a magician and chances to win prizes. Cost: $40 per person. 618-468-3220.
▪ Sierra Club Speakers’ Series: Libby Reuter — 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday. Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Sculptor Libby Reuter talks about “Watershed Cairns: Water Marked with Art” and shares some of the watershed images she and photographer Joshua Brown have created. Come at 6 p.m. for dinner and meet Reuter. Learn more about the project: watershedcairns.com
▪ Art Exhibit: ‘Purely Pastels’ — Jan. 16 – Feb. 22. Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore Ave., Webster Groves, Mo. Works by members of Gateway Pastel Artists. Opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25. greendoorartgallery.com
