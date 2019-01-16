Cold? Warm up with the Cardinals or join the onsie bar crawl this weekend.

Noon Thursday, Jan. 17, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Events
▪ Solo Art Exhibitions: Margaret Keller, Terri Shay and Humans of STL — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. The Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Opening reception 4 to 7 p.m. Artist talks 6 p.m. Exhibit Jan. 17 through Feb. 21. 618-222-5278 or swic.edu/theschmidt
▪ Pro-Life Prayer Vigil — 12 to 1 p.m. Friday. Clinton County Courthouse, 850 Fairfax St., Carlyle. Pray and march in solidarity with the rallies in Washington, D.C., and around the country for an end to abortion. 618-210-0739.
▪ Gateway East Trails Fundraiser (Reschedule) — Saturday. Panda Express, 134 St. Clair Square, Fairview Heights. Twenty percent of all meal costs will go to Gateway East Trails in its efforts to build more bike/walk trails in St. Clair County.
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. During inclement weather, call 618-667-2133 after 9 a.m. to see if book sale is canceled.
▪ Cardinals Care Winter Warm-up — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch, 315 Chestnut St., St. Louis. For ticket and event information: cardinals.com/wwu
▪ Gateway Spring Home Show — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Find inspiration for your next home improvement projects. Find resources, get expert advice, comparison shop and discover new trends in home improvement, landscaping and design. Admission: $10. Free parking. gatewayhomeshow.com
▪ FAFSA Workshop — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Workshop details all things FAFSA. Parents, guardians and high school students welcome. Free and no registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Third Annual Onesie Bar Crawl — 1 p.m. Saturday. Eight Belleville bars: Bennie’s Pizza Pub, Copper Fire, Club Escapade, Office Lounge, Margarita’s, Seven’s Lounge, Silver Creek Saloon and Big Daddy’s 618. A shuttle will operate between Big Daddy’s and Silver Creek. Cost: $15 includes donation, buffet ticket and shuttle pass. Proceeds benefit the 29th annual I Am Me Camp for children and teens who have injuries from burns. facebook.com/events/741412749554136
▪ Winter’s Natural Beauty — 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. See the beauty of winter landscape as interpreted through photography. Weather permitting, there will be a short walk in Miner Park. Bring your camera. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Alzheimer’s Education Program: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia — 12 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Free and open to the public. Registration is requested. 800-272-3900 or alz.org/crf
▪ First United Presbyterian Church Associate Pastor Installation — 3 p.m. Sunday. First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. Installation service for new Associate Pastor, Reverend Alexandra Lysdahl. Service to be held in the sanctuary. Reception to follow.
▪ MLK Annual Breakfast — 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday. 689 Scott Troy Road, Lebanon. Tickets: $10. Sponsored by O’Fallon NAACP. 618-622-6740.
▪ Savvy Caregiver Training Sessions — 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 22 to Feb. 26. St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ, 307 W. Clay St., West Conference Room, Collinsville. Training provides tools to family members who are caring for an individual with dementia/memory loss who is living at home, either alone or with family. Each session will be comprised of six two-hour sessions. For more information or to register, call 618-344-5008.
▪ Forest Park Owls: Hiding in Plain Sight — 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Presentation by Mark H.X. Glenshaw, who will talk about Great Horned Owls in Forest Park. 618-345-5848.
▪ Family & Friends Night at Cambridge House — 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Fellowship of friends and family. Performance by Jeremy Wright. Refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public. 618-624-9900.
Food
▪ Chicken Dinner — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Albers American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, slaw, applesauce, cold macaroni salad, bread and butter, coffee, tea and dessert. Cost: $9 adults, $4 children ages 5-12, under 5 eat free. Bingo players eat for $5. Carryout available. 618-248-5505.
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken – 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner night. 618-233-3370.
▪ ‘Are You Smarter Than an 8th Grader?’ Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Cash prizes for first and second place. Mulligans, silent auction, heads and tails, cash bar, prize for best theme-decorated table. Cost: $160 per table of eight or $20 per person before Jan. 10. $25 per person at the door. 618-806-1399 or lifelongmusicofallon.org/trivia-night.html
▪ Columbia Music Boosters Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry St., Columbia. Doors open 6 p.m. Silent auction and 50/50. Cost: $100 per table, includes 10 mulligans. Maximum of eight per table. Snacks encouraged. All drinks must be purchased from Turner Hall. Reservations: Call Karen Dent, 618-281-3668. Benefits K-12 music programs in Columbia School District.
▪ Quilt & Cash Bingo — 1 p.m. Sunday. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Lunch starts 11:30 a.m. Silent auction, desserts and refreshments. No outside food or drinks. Bring canned good for local food pantry. 618-416-4499.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation Second Annual Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Edwardsville American Legion, 58 South State Route 157, Edwardsville. Doors open 6 p.m. Silent auction, 50/50 raffles, prizes, in-between round games, mulligans. Guests encouraged to bring food and soft drinks. Cash bar available. Entry fee: $200 per table of eight. For table reservation or more information: bigtlynn@hotmail.com, 618-656-5925, kim@brick47.com or 618-581-1624. hlsaf.org
Club News
▪ Dupo Classmates and Friends Lunch Bunch — 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. Round Table Restaurant, 6400 W. Main St., Belleville. January lunch.
▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Every Thursday. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.
▪ Turkey Hill Grange (Reschedule) — 6 p.m. Friday. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 IL-15, Belleville. Social hour 6 p.m. Potluck 6:30 p.m. Program 7:30 p.m. by Mardy Eisloefel. Meeting to immediately follow program. Guests and new members always welcome. 618-910-3454.
▪ ‘Comets’: An Illustrated Presentation — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Washington University, McDonnell Hall, Room 162, One Brookings Drive, St. Louis. Meeting of the St. Louis Astronomical Society. Presentation by Dr. Erika Gibb of the University of Missouri – St. Louis. Open to the public. slasonline.org
▪ Grief Support — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday. Washington County Hospital, lower level conference room, 705 South Grand Ave., Nashville. Meeting on the third Monday of the month. Open to all adults coping with grief. myheartlinks.com or 618-277-1800.
▪ Dupo Coin Club Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m. Monday. Sugar Loaf Township Community Building, 240 S. Fifth St., Dupo. Coffee and doughnuts served. All are welcome. 618-407-1994.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members always welcome.
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
Reservations Required
▪ Paint Like an Artist — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Artist Greta Pastorello will talk about and demonstrate painting techniques to show anyone that they can paint like an artist. Space is limited. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Scout Eagle Day — Saturday, Jan. 19. National Great Rivers Museum, Lock and Dam Way, East Alton. Cub Scouts’ program 9 a.m. to noon. Girl Scouts’ program 1 to 4 p.m. Scouts will learn about migratory birds and raptors. TreeHouse Wildlife Center will present a live bird program. Scouts will get to see a rescued bald eagle. Cost: $5 per scout. Space is limited, so reserve spots by calling 618-462-6979. mtrf.org or facebook.com/GreatRivers
▪ Board of Review Exam — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23. Madison County Administration Building, 127 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Examination determines eligible candidates for appointment to the Board of Review in Madison County. Register by 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22. For application and other information, call 618-296-4941.
▪ SWIC High School Visit Day — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 25. SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. College-bound high school students can explore academic programs, tour the campus, learn about SWIC clubs, sports and campus activities, get information on financial aid and scholarship options and more. To reserve your spot, call 866-942-7942, ext. 5526.
▪ Solar Energy Seminar — 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28. O’Fallon Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Learn about alternative energy benefits and opportunities. Includes information for agriculture, commercial and residential use. Energy efficiency and general energy savings practices will be discussed. Free admission. Space is limited. Reserve a spot by Jan. 21: 618-344-4230 or ruth1@illinois.edu
▪ Millstadt Township Senior Services Tax Assistance — 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 31 to April 11, plus Feb. 13, March 13 and April 10. Millstadt Township Senior Services, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. AARP will prepare federal and state income tax returns at no charge. By appointment only. 618-476-3731.
▪ Belleville’s Got Talent — 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. 4204 Banquet Center, 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. A night of entertainment featuring 10 very talented acts. Includes dinner at 6:30 p.m., 50/50 raffle, silent auction. Tickets: $25 adults, $15 students. eventbrite.com/o/belleville-ceo-18082022296
▪ Cardiovascular Screenings — 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4. Memorial Hospital Belleville, Medical Office Center - Two, Suite 100, 4600 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Comprehensive heart and vascular screening designed to raise awareness about individual potential risk for stroke, abnormal heartbeat, heart disease and aneurysm. Cost: $100 (a $1,000 value), includes cardiac risk assessment, carotid artery exam, abdominal aorta exam, peripheral artery disease test and atrial fibrillation exam. Fasting recommended. Advance registration required. 618-257-5649.
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. Memorial Hospital – East Community Room, second floor, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Must be 16 or older to donate, feeling healthy and well the day of blood drive. Photo ID required. Lunch provided. Appointments recommended but not required. 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org
▪ Caritas Family Solutions Heart & Soul Annual Gala — 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Four Points Sheraton, 319 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Cocktails, silent auction, three-course dinner, wine service. Tickets: $99 per person. Cocktail attire requested. Reservations accepted through Jan. 28. 618-213-8717 or caritasfamilysolutions.org/gala
▪ A Sweet Ride Dinner Auction — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Doors open 5 p.m. Free wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, silent auction, live auction. Tickets: $50 per person. Tables of eight available. Proceeds go toward selected charities. 618-520-8678, 618-292-3669 or swansearotary.org
Theater/Concerts
▪ Hard Road Theatre: ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Highland High School Kennel, 12760 Troxler Ave., Highland. This musical comedy features music from the 1950s and 1960s. Additional performances Jan. 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $12 adults, $11 children and senior citizens. hardroad.org or facebook.com/events/454374391763109
▪ Alton Little Theater: ‘On Golden Pond’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Jan. 24-26, 2 p.m. Jan. 20 and 27. Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton. For more information, 618-462-3205 or altonlittletheater.org
▪ Circus Harmony presents ‘Accelerando’ — 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. City Museum, 750 N. 16th St., St. Louis. Tickets for this circus spy thriller cost $20 each. circusharmony.org/accelerando
▪ St. Louis Classical Guitar Concert: Ricardo Cobo — 8 p.m. Saturday. The Ethical Society, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. Program includes Latin American waltzes and tangos. Tickets available by calling 314-567-5566 or online at stlclassicalguitar.org
▪ Hip Hop Live: Midwest Avengers with Anthony Lucius — 8 p.m. Saturday. The Sheldon Ballroom, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Tickets: $20 general admission. TheSheldon.org
▪ St. Louis Jazz Club presents Annie and the Fur Trappers — 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Moolah Shrine Center – Oasis Room, 12545 Fee Fee Road, St. Louis. Doors open 1:15 p.m. Members $15, non-members $20. Students with valid ID are free. Tickets available at the door. Snacks and beverages available. 314-972-8298 or stlouisjazzclub.org
▪ ‘One Sound Sunday’ Sensory Friendly Concert — 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Clare Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. A special program for young persons with autism and their caregivers. Conducted by Robert Hart Baker.
▪ Couts Music Series: Thomas and Tricia Jöstlein — 4 p.m. Sunday. Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Place, St. Louis. Music for horn, alphorn, organ and more. Free and open to the public. 314-367-0367 or secondchurch.net
▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Rio Bravo’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.
▪ National Geographic Live: “When Women Ruled the World” — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Explore the realms of powerful ancient queens with Egyptologist Dr. Kara Cooney. Information 618-537-6097 or mckendree.edu/the_hett/
▪ Sheldon Classics Series: ‘1969 – The Moon Landing’ — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23. Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Pianist Peter Henderson and the Ilex Trio, with violinist Kristin Ahlstrom and cellist Anne Fagerburg, commemorate the wonder and significance of the moon landing 50 years ago with lunar-themed pieces. Tickets range from $10 to $30. TheSheldon.org
▪ Anita Jackson: Ella Fitzgerald Tribute — 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Soulful and swinging, one of St. Louis’ premier ladies of song, Anita Jackson, makes her Sheldon series debut, paying tribute to jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald. Tickets: $12 adult reserved; $5 child reserved. TheSheldon.org
▪ Dianne Reeves — 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves returns to the Sheldon. Tickets range from $30 to $45 and are on sale now through MetroTix at 314-534-1111, online at TheSheldon.org, or in person at The Fox Theatre Box Office, 534 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. 314-533-9900 or TheSheldon.org
