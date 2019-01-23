In the mood for an escape room, owl sighting? Try some of these winter activities.

Noon Thursday, Jan. 24, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Events
▪ Gateway Wedding Show — 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Meet and speak with various businesses that can help you plan your special day. Pre-registered engaged couples will receive free admission and entry for a chance to win a vendor’s attendance prize. Regular admission: $5 plus service fee online and $7 at the door. Children under 10 receive free admission. gatewaycenter.com/bridal-show
▪ Forest Park Owls: Hiding in Plain Sight — 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Presentation by Mark H.X. Glenshaw, who will talk about Great Horned Owls in Forest Park. 618-345-5848.
▪ Family & Friends Night at Cambridge House — 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Fellowship of friends and family. Performance by Jeremy Wright. Refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public. 618-624-9900.
▪ SLSRC Winterfest Hamfest — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Largest hamfest in the Midwest featuring more than 180 vendors with 240 tables. Admission: $10 per person ages 13 and older. Under age 12 get free admission. winterfest.slsrc.org
▪ Gross-ology! — 11 a.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. The study of things that are indelicate of gross, come find out how gross the library can get. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Escape Room — 1 p.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Break out of the winter doldrums with an Escape Room experience for kids. Ages kindergarten to sixth grade; children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Kent ‘Fish’ Kidwell Memorial Benefit — 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Moose Lodge 1221, 2425 N. Illinois, Swansea. Live bands, raffles, auctions, food. Cash bar. Admission $5. facebook.com/events/499503933862917.
▪ Night with the Stars: The Memories of Elvis — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. CK & L of I, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Doors open 6 p.m. Starring Steve Davis and The MidSouth Revival Band. Special guest appearance by Patsy Cline (Shanna Fredrick) and Buddy Holly (Thomas HIckey). Admission: $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Includes food, soda and beer from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Cash bar all evening. Proceeds to benefit Optimist Youth Programs. For tickets or more information: 618-235-0498 or 618-531-3376.
▪ Annual J Winter Used Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. The J, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, Creve Coeur. Thousands of books will be available. Admission: $10 Sunday, Free Monday - Wednesday, $5 per bag Thursday. jccstl.com/programs/used-book-sale
▪ Zion Lutheran School All School Open House — 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Zion Lutheran School, 1810 McClintock Ave., Belleville. A chance to hear from parents, teachers and more. Learn about how the school takes individualized approaches to learning and teach students to be leaders. Open enrollment for the communities starts Jan. 27. Pre-registration recommended but not required. zionschoolbelleville.org
▪ Travelogue Program: Canadian Rockies, Glacier National Park and Danube River European Cruise — 1:30 p.m. Monday. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Meeting to highlight two excursions: Canadian Rockies and Glacier National Park, July 31 to Aug. 6, 2019, and Danube River European Cruise, Sept. 20-29, 2019. For more information or to reserve a seat: 618-234-4410, ext. 7020.
▪ Medicare Q&A — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages nine to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.
▪ Madison County 11th annual Project Homeless Connect — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. City Temple Church, 4751 Maryville Road, Granite City. Program counts the number of homeless persons throughout Madison County and provides free services, including access to housing and jobs to a free meal and haircuts. Rides to the event are free. Call 618-296-5300 to get a ride for between 9 a.m. and noon. For information or to volunteer, mlcastillo@co.madison.il.us
▪ Millstadt Community Center Open House — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Millstadt Community Center, 102 South Jefferson, Millstadt. Free chili supper. Come and visit with your Millstadt neighbors.
▪ 2019 Project Homeless Connect — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. New Life Community Church, 1919 State St., East St. Louis. Connecting the homeless population to community services and preventing them from falling through the cracks. Hosted by the St. Clair County Homeless Action Council.
▪ O’Fallon Township Seniors Lunch & Dance — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. O’Fallon Township, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Country Western Band performance with a potluck luncheon. Call O’Fallon Township at 618-632-3517 for more information.
▪ Sparkles, Suds & Sweets — 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Downtown Belleville. Stroll under the lights of Belleville Main Street and warm up with 15 tastings of sparkling wines or beers, and samples of sweets at various retailers and restaurants in downtown Belleville. Advance tickets $25 per person by Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. Day of event tickets are $30. To buy tickets online: squareup.com/store/belleville-main-street. To purchase tickets by check or cash, visit Local Lucy’s at 310 E. Main St., Belleville. bellevillemainstreet.net
Food
▪ Tamale Fundraiser — Through Jan. 26. The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Route 162, Troy, will be taking orders for homemade authentic tamales and salsa. Tamales will be chicken or pork, $15 per dozen. Hot, medium or mild salsa is available for $4 a pint. Pick up is Feb. 2 beginning at 11 a.m. Orders can be emailed to revbb63@aol.com or called in to 618-667-6054 – leave a message with your order.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Drive-thru Chili & Vegetable Beef Soup Dinner — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. St. John United Church of Christ, 21 N. Walnut, Trenton. Hot (spicy) and regular chili and vegetable beef soup available in quart containers for $5 per quart. Call 618-224-9828 after 11 a.m. to pre-order for pick-up. Drive-thru located in alley behind the church.
▪ 71st Annual Sausage Supper – 2:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Salem United Church of Christ, 1117 West North St., Alhambra. All-you-can-eat homemade pork sausage, sauerkraut, sides, dessert, coffee, milk. Advanced orders available by calling 618-488-3733 or emailing ooey5@agtelco.com. Orders can be picked up Thursday, Jan. 24 from 12 to 6 p.m. or Saturday starting 9 a.m. Cost: Adults $10, Children ages 5-10 $5, children under four are free.
▪ Pancake and Sausage Brunch — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church, Mascoutah. Cost: $6 adults, $3.50 children ages four to 10. Proceeds to local charities. 618-566-7814.
▪ St. Joseph Catholic School Open House — 9:15 to 10 a.m. Sunday. St. Joseph Catholic School, 2 N. Alton St., Freeburg. The school will be open to visitors directly after 8 a.m. Mass. See the classrooms, visit with teachers, enjoy coffee and donuts and enter a raffle for a $25 gift card. facebook.com/events/680115075723738
▪ 40th Annual Wurstmart — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Christ United Church of Christ, 26 N. 14th St., Belleville. All-you-can-eat. Pork sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, applesauce, coffee, tea, dessert. Cost: $11 adults, $5 children ages 6-9. Carryouts available. 618-233-1962.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. 618-476-3731.
▪ Glo Bingo — 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway, Belleville. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Cash prizes, silent auction, 50/50, cash bar. Bring your own snacks. Cost: $20 in advance; $25 at the door, includes six bingo cards for 10 games, glow hat, glow dabber. $5 per additional six bingo cards. Must be 18 or older to attend. Proceeds benefit Children’s Dyslexia Center. 618-670-9725.
▪ 13th Annual Ella Prickett Memorial Scholarship All Music Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. St. Henry Catholic Church Parish Center, 5315 W. Main St., Belleville. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Attendance prizes, mulligans, 50/50, raffle items. Cost: $20 per person, includes beer, soda and snack. Tables of six to eight. Bring your own snacks/drinks. For reservations or more information: 618-540-8383.
▪ Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation Second Annual Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Edwardsville American Legion, 58 South State Route 157, Edwardsville. Doors open 6 p.m. Silent auction, 50/50 raffles, prizes, in-between round games, mulligans. Guests encouraged to bring food and soft drinks. Cash bar available. Entry fee: $200 per table of eight. For table reservation or more information: bigtlynn@hotmail.com, 618-656-5925, kim@brick47.com or 618-581-1624. hlsaf.org
▪ Corpus Christi Youth Ministry Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 205 Rasp St., Shiloh. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Silent auction, 50/50 drawing, heads or tails game, balloon question. Cost: $10 per person; tables of eight. Mulligans 10 for $10. Food and drink may be brought in. Proceeds to support education expenses of teenagers in Uganda. For reservations, 618-632-7614 or ccshilohym@sbcglobal.net
▪ St. Stephen Catholic Church Men’s Club Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Voigt Hall, 901 S. Main, Caseyville. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Cash prizes, 50/50 drawings, mulligans. Free soft drinks and snacks. Draft beer for sale. Cost: $12 per person, maximum eight players per table. You may bring your own food and alcoholic beverages. For reservations or more information, 618-604-0600 or stygar7@sbcglobal.net
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Friends of the Sheldon 11th Annual Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Cash prizes, 50/50 raffle, mini games, free craft beer, chips and soft drinks. Cash bar available. No outside alcohol please. Cost: $200 per table of 10 or $25 per person. Call 314-533-9900 to reserve a table by Jan. 25 (payment required for reservation).
▪ Rock & Roll Bingo — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Doors open 6 p.m. Bingo, but not as you know it. The numbers have been replaced with the names of singers and bands, and the caller has been replaced with rapid-fire song clips. Players must identify the artists and songs on their bingo cards to win. Bring your own snacks. Cash bar. No outside drinks permitted. Cost: $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at The Chocolate Affair, 1011 Broadway, Highland, or facebook.com/events/1093530494182949
▪ Friends of Belleville Public Library Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Althoff High Heritage Hall, W. Main St. and Frank Scott Parkway, Belleville. Doors open 6 p.m. Cost: $12 per person, six to eight participants per table. MC: Roger Schlueter. Snacks and drinks: Bring your own snacks. Soda for purchase; no alcohol will be sold. Cash prizes, mulligans. Reservations: 618-234-7169 or mgmurf@yahoo.com – leave name/number for confirmation callback.
▪ Highland Lions Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar st., Highland. Doors open 6 p.m. Popcorn and drinks available or bring your own food. No alcohol please. Silent auction, 50/50. Cost: $15 per person for tables of eight to 10. Reservations by Feb. 10. To reserve a table, 618-779-3815 or 618-402-7555.
Club News
▪ Fairview Heights Woman’s Club — 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. A “chily pot” supper to be hosted by members of the club. Members are asked to bring a can of chili.
▪ O’Fallon Woman’s Club — 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road, O’Fallon. BYOB and Bowl Painting for Empty Bowl.
▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Every Thursday. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.
▪ St. Louis Metro Polka Club: Polka Dance — 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by Fred & Button Box. January is Polka Month, so the dance is free. Sandwiches for purchase. 314-867-7897 or folkfire.org/polka
▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One hour free lesson with paid admission. First-time guests get in free. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com
▪ O’Fallon Women Empowering Women — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon.
▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dance — 7 to 9 p.m. Monday. Hagnauer Township Hall, 2061 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 6 p.m. 618-877-1215, Marty 618-797-6749 or Diana 618-444-6771.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and speaker. Guests and new members always welcome.
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
▪ Racial Harmony Annual Meeting — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. Center for Racial Harmony, 207 N. 2nd St., Belleville. Meeting is open to the public. 618-234-0508 or centerforracialharmony@yahoo.com
▪ Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ Support Group — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. The first part of the meeting will be educational, the second part for sharing. Anyone who has a loved one or friend with dementia is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served. 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.
Reservations Required
▪ Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park — 8:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Jan. 31 and Friday, Feb. 1. Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton. Informative programs about bald eagles. Learn to distinguish between immature and mature bald eagles, what eagles eat, why they spend winter months in the area and more. Short video presentation followed by observational drive to view wintering bald eagles. Dress warmly and have a full tank of gas. Reservations are required. For information or reservations, call 618-786-3323.
▪ Belleville’s Got Talent — 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. 4204 Banquet Center, 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. A night of entertainment featuring 10 very talented acts. Includes dinner at 6:30 p.m., 50/50 raffle, silent auction. Tickets: $25 adults, $15 students. eventbrite.com/o/belleville-ceo-18082022296
▪ Flamenco Workshop: Beginner Level - Tangos de Triana — 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 4-9. St. Louis Cultural Flamenco Society, 6021 Scanlan Ave., St. Louis. Cost: $125. Registration and payment must be received by Jan. 30.
▪ Flamenco Workshop: Middle-Advance Level - Bamberas with Trail Dress — 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. Feb. 4-9. St. Louis Cultural Flamenco Society, 6021 Scanlan Ave., St. Louis. Cost: $175. Registration and payment must be received by Jan. 30.
▪ HSHS Holy Family Foundation Fundraising Gala — 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. Copper Dock Winery, 498 White Oak Lane, Pocahontas. Help raise funds to enhance the patient care provided in Greenville. Guests will experience “Winter in Hawaii” with vintage vacation fun and tropical entertainment and enjoy a Hawaiian themed gourmet menu. Tickets are $100 each or $750 for a table of eight. hshsholyfamily.org/gala
▪ Kaskaskia College Alumni and Friends Valentine Dinner & Dance — 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Bretz Wildlife Lodge & Winery, 15469 State Route 127, Carlyle. Wine tasting 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dinner 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dance 7 to 11 p.m. Music by The Facts O’ Life. Dinner and dance tickets $30 per person. 618-545-3069 or 618-660-7145.
▪ Caritas Family Solutions Heart & Soul Annual Gala — 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Four Points Sheraton, 319 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Cocktails, silent auction, three-course dinner, wine service. Tickets: $99 per person. Cocktail attire requested. Reservations accepted through Jan. 28. 618-213-8717 or caritasfamilysolutions.org/gala
Theater/Concerts
▪ The Wanda Mountain Boys — 7 p.m. Friday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Smooth harmonies, powerful vocals and straightforward lyrics from the traditional Southern Gospel Quartet. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets.
▪ Hard Road Theatre: ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Highland High School Kennel, 12760 Troxler Ave., Highland. This musical comedy features music from the 1950s and 1960s. Tickets: $12 adults, $11 children and senior citizens. hardroad.org or facebook.com/events/454374391763109
▪ Circus Harmony presents ‘Accelerando’ — 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. City Museum, 750 N. 16th St., St. Louis. Tickets for this circus spy thriller cost $20 each. circusharmony.org/accelerando
▪ Music at St. Paul’s: Dr. Tom Mueller Organ Concert — 4 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester Road, Des Peres. Dr. Mueller is Assistant Professor of Church Music and University Organist at Concordia University Irvine. facebook.com/events/456042598242636
▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘Amadeus’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The Sheldon Ballroom, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. An all-Mozart program featuring his works with horn, viola and fortepiano will enchant and inspire. Tickets: $38. TheSheldon.org
▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Office Space’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.
Worth the Drive
▪ Art Exhibit: ‘Purely Pastels’ — Through Feb. 22. Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore Ave., Webster Groves, Mo. Works by members of Gateway Pastel Artists. Opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25. greendoorartgallery.com
▪ Happy Trails Music and Arts Gathering — All day Saturday. Mineral Springs Mall, 301 E. Broadway, Alton. The second annual event will feature 11 musical acts from the area. Shop local vendors selling handmade goods while enjoying live music.
▪ Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance Craft Day — 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Gaia House Interfaith Center, 913 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Enjoy an afternoon creating prayer flags. Those interested are invited to bring fabric for their personal use or to share, miscellaneous supplies such as paint, brushes, permanent markers, scissors, yarn, beads and more. Free event. facebook.com/events/272234220106864/
▪ Mississippi Meanderings — 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday. National Great Rivers Museum, 2 Lock and Dam Way, East Alton. Meet with friends and other paddlers and learn from some great river experts. facebook.com/events/587609354992773
