Interested in Monks Mound and Mississippian culture? Learn more about the Ramey Tablet

Events
▪ 2019 Project Homeless Connect — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. New Life Community Church, 1919 State St., East St. Louis. Connecting the homeless population to community services and preventing them from falling through the cracks. Hosted by the St. Clair County Homeless Action Council.
▪ O’Fallon Township Seniors Lunch & Dance — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. O’Fallon Township, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Country Western Band performance with a potluck luncheon. Call O’Fallon Township at 618-632-3517 for more information.
▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Used Book Sale — 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Ungacta Conference Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Admission: $2 Thursday, free Friday, $3 bag sale Saturday. Fiction, non-fiction, cooking, children’s books, paperbacks, hardbacks, puzzles, CDs, DVDs available.
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on the day of the sale. During inclement weather, if the Triad Unit 2 School District is closed on the day of the sale, the book sale will be canceled. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
▪ Winter Book Fair — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Sale offers more than 20,000 used books of all kinds, including children’s, current fiction, mysteries, history, literature, art, cookbooks, gardening, sports, philosophy, religion, biography and much more. CDs, DVDs and vinyl albums also available. 618-656-1294.
▪ Square and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Theme: Supper Bowl. Curt Braffet calling Squares; The Tevlins cueing Rounds. Sponsored by Dandy Dancers. 618-420-2567 or fanthums@gmail.com
▪ Introduction to Oral History: An Interactive Workshop — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Emma Kunz House, 602 Fulton St., Belleville. Learn about preserving stories and memories. Free workshop by St. Clair County Historical Society. To register or for more information: 618-234-0600 or stcchsoralhistory.eventbrite.com
▪ Belleville’s Got Talent — 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. 4204 Banquet Center, 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. A night of entertainment featuring 10 very talented acts. Includes dinner at 6:30 p.m., 50/50 raffle, silent auction. Tickets: $25 adults, $15 students. eventbrite.com/o/belleville-ceo-18082022296
▪ Madison County Historical Society Speaker Series — 2 p.m. Sunday. Immanuel United Methodist Church, fellowship hall, 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Series kicks off with a lecture on the Ramey Tablet and other Mississippian-style tablets. Presented by Bill Iseminger, archaeologist who’s worked at Cahokia Mounds for nearly 48 years and is the current assistant manager of the site. Free and open to the public. 618-656-1294.
▪ AARP Driver Safety Class — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 6. Collinsville Public Library, 408 W. Main St., Collinsville. Review and learn new laws and safety strategies. You may also qualify for a reduction on car insurance. Cost: $15 fo AARP members, $20 for non-members. To register: 618-244-1112
▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages nine to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Memorial Hospital – East Community Room, second floor, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Must be 16 or older to donate, feeling healthy and well the day of blood drive. Photo ID required. Lunch provided. Appointments recommended but not required. 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org
▪ St. Luke Luncheon, Card Party & Bingo — 12 p.m. Tuesday. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Cards, bingo or any game you choose, with prizes. Menu: mostaccioli and meat sauce, lettuce salad with Italian dressing, roll, cake, coffee, hot tea, iced tea and water. Cost: $8. Please bring canned items for Community Interfaith Food Pantry. In case of inclement weather, Channel 2 will announce cancellation as “St. Luke’s Catholic Church” the day of event.
▪ Blood Drive — 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, UnGacta Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Most recent donation should not have been later than Dec. 5, 2018. Donor must weigh at least 110 pounds and be 17 years of age or older. Photo ID required. Eat before arriving and plan to spend approximately an hour. Appointments requested; walk-ins welcome. 800-591-8049 or bloodcenterimpact.org
▪ Onesie Bar Crawl Belleville — 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Eight Belleville bars: Bennie’s Pizza Pub, Copper Fire, Club Escapade, Office Lounge, Margarita’s, Seven’s Lounge, Silver Creek Saloon and Big Daddy’s 618. A shuttle will operate between Big Daddy’s and Silver Creek. Cost: $15 includes donation, buffet ticket and shuttle pass. Proceeds benefit the 29th annual I Am Me Camp for children and teens who have injuries from burns. facebook.com/events/741412749554136
Food
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, chrimp. Eat in or carry-out.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings and burgers. Sides and desserts available. Carryouts available. No phone orders.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Boy Scout Troop 1093 Pancake Breakfast — 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Meadows Heights Baptist Church, 1498 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and juice. Cost: Adults $7, children ages 4-12 and seniors $5, three and under are free.
▪ Pancake Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. St. Clare School cafeteria, 214 W. 3rd St., O’Fallon. Pancakes, sausage, bacon. Donations appreciated; suggested donation $5 per plate. Eighth-grade class will sell orange juice, coffee and hot chocolate to raise money for class trip to Chicago. For more information, contact Laura Adkins at lauradaly2000@yahoo.com
▪ Evening in Athens — 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Authentic Greek lamb shanks, chicken, gyro, salads and many Greek sweets. Carryout available. 618-277-0330.
▪ St. Stephen Men’s Club Pancake Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Voigt Hall, 901 S. Main St., Caseyville. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs. Cost: Adults $6, children ages 5-12 $3, under five eat free.
▪ Boy Scout Troop 86 19th Annual Chili Dinner & Silent Auction — 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Holy Cross Lutheran School cafeteria, 304 South St., Collinsville. All-you-can-eat. Carryouts available. Cost: Adults $7, children ages 5-12 $5, ages four and under eat free.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Freeburg Library Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Carl L. Barton Elementary School, 408 S. Belleville St., Freeburg. Doors open 6 p.m. Silent auction, attendance prizes and more. Cost: $10 per person, 6-10 players per table. Soda, coffee, desserts for sale. No alcohol, smoking or reference materials allowed. To reserve a table: 618-539-5454 or 618-539-3398. Walk-ins welcome.
▪ Belleville West Bands Glo Bingo — 7 p.m. Saturday. Moose Lodge #1221, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Cash prizes, cash bar, silent auction, 50/50, wheelbarrow of fun. Bring your own snacks. Cost: $20 per person in advance, $25 at the door. Price includes six bingo cards, glaw dabber, glow hat. Additional cards $5 each. Must be 18 or older to attend. For reservations: 618-363-6677 or glo-bingo.com ($2 per ticket service fee).
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. Augustine’s Gym, 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 6 p.m. Eight rounds, 12 hands per round. Random partners every round. Cash payouts. Beer, soda and water for sale. Must be 18 or older. Cost: $10 per player. 618-972-7574.
▪ Friends of Belleville Public Library Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Althoff High Heritage Hall, W. Main St. and Frank Scott Parkway, Belleville. Doors open 6 p.m. Cost: $12 per person, six to eight participants per table. MC: Roger Schlueter. Snacks and drinks: Bring your own snacks. Soda for purchase; no alcohol will be sold. Cash prizes, mulligans. Reservations: 618-234-7169 or mgmurf@yahoo.com – leave name/number for confirmation callback.
▪ Third Annual Heart Glo Bingo — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15. Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 IL-143, Highland. Doors open 6 p.m. Free to attend. Participants must be 18 or older. Attendees encouraged to bring their own heart-healthy snacks. Prize for the table with the healthiest snacks. Cash bar, prizes. Seating is limited. RSVP to 618-651-2761. Hosted by HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland and Center for Cardiac Rehab & Wellness.
▪ Highland Lions Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar st., Highland. Doors open 6 p.m. Popcorn and drinks available or bring your own food. No alcohol please. Silent auction, 50/50. Cost: $15 per person for tables of eight to 10. Reservations by Feb. 10. To reserve a table, 618-779-3815 or 618-402-7555.
Club News
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Every Thursday. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.
▪ Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ Support Group — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. The first part of the meeting will be educational, the second part for sharing. Anyone who has a loved one or friend with dementia is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served. 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.
▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo & Games — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Hagnauer Township Hall, 206 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:30 p.m. 618-877-1215, 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.
▪ St. Clair County Garden Club — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crehan’s, 5500 North Belt West, Belleville. Master Gardener Arla Chevess presents: “Cooking with Herbs and Companion Plants.” Design theme: “I Love You!,” incorporates heart-shaped containers, leaves, material shaped into hearts. Laura Torigny presents February’s birth month flowers study: violet and primrose. Open to the public. To place or cancel luncheon reservations, call Dianna McCoy at 618-234-7258.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program and luncheon. Guests and new members always welcome.
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 W. 5th St., O’Fallon. Social hour 6 p.m. Speaker: Amanda Mellenthin, Amelia Carriel Jr. High School science teacher, will discuss how she integrates growing vegetables into her curriculum. Free and open the public. All ages are welcome. ofallongardenclub.com
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
▪ Gateway East Artists Guild — 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6. PSOP/SWIC building, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Demonstration by artist Deanna Nash of St. Louis. Nash specializes in portraits of people, pets, homes and cherished objects. Free and open to the public. geag.net
▪ St. Clair Toastmasters Club Open House — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Memorial Hospital Belleville, Orthopedic and Neurosciences Building (first floor conference room), 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Improve your communication and leadership skills. RSVP online at 123formbuilder.com/form-4574900/open-house-rsvp. 618-581-3201 or facebook.com/events/1206533552853804
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Topic: Historical Photo Collection of Photographer H.T. Strathmann of Fayetteville, presented by Frank Klostermann. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org/events
Reservations Required
▪ Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park — 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Feb. 7 and Friday, Feb. 8. Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton. Informative programs about bald eagles. Learn to distinguish between immature and mature bald eagles, what eagles eat, why they spend winter months in the area and more. Short video presentation followed by observational drive to view wintering bald eagles. Dress warmly and have a full tank of gas. Reservations are required. For information or reservations, call 618-786-3323.
▪ Wonders of Watercolor — 12 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Artist Greta Pastorello will show you basic technical instructions before trying them on your own art piece. Space is limited. Register by calling 618-288-1212 or visit glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ HSHS Holy Family Foundation Fundraising Gala — 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. Copper Dock Winery, 498 White Oak Lane, Pocahontas. Help raise funds to enhance the patient care provided in Greenville. Guests will experience “Winter in Hawaii” with vintage vacation fun and tropical entertainment and enjoy a Hawaiian themed gourmet menu. Tickets are $100 each or $750 for a table of eight. hshsholyfamily.org/gala
▪ Kaskaskia College Alumni and Friends Valentine Dinner & Dance — 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Bretz Wildlife Lodge & Winery, 15469 State Route 127, Carlyle. Wine tasting 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dinner 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dance 7 to 11 p.m. Music by The Facts O’ Life. Dinner and dance tickets $30 per person. 618-545-3069 or 618-660-7145.
▪ Cardiovascular Screenings — 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday. Memorial Hospital Belleville, Medical Office Center - Two, Suite 100, 4600 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Comprehensive heart and vascular screening designed to raise awareness about individual potential risk for stroke, abnormal heartbeat, heart disease and aneurysm. Cost: $100 (a $1,000 value), includes cardiac risk assessment, carotid artery exam, abdominal aorta exam, peripheral artery disease test and atrial fibrillation exam. Fasting recommended. Advance registration required. 618-257-5649.
Theater/Concerts
▪ Contemporary Art Museum DJ-in-residence Syna So Pro — 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. St. Louis-based Syrhea Conaway, aka Syna So Pro, has been described as a “one woman musical enigma.” Cost: Free. Learn more about the artist at synasopro.com. camstl.org
▪ Director’s Showcase Production: ‘Maybe This Time’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton. Quirky and touching comedy looks at the pitfalls and passions of dating in middle age. Tickets: $20. altonlittletheater.org
▪ American Spirit Ensemble — 8 p.m. Friday. Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. Tickets: $19-$42. cathedralconcerts.org
▪ Anita Jackson: Ella Fitzgerald Tribute — 11 a.m. Saturday. Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Soulful and swinging, one of St. Louis’ premier ladies of song, Anita Jackson, makes her Sheldon series debut, paying tribute to jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald. Tickets: $12 adult reserved; $5 child reserved. TheSheldon.org
▪ Woodrow featuring Connor Brennan — 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Legion, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. Hall doors open 6 p.m. Mike Brennan plays at 6:30 p.m. Woodrow plays at 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. monroecountyarts.org
▪ St. Louis Symphony Chamber Concert — 12 p.m. Monday. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Free and open to the public, but reservations are requested. 618-537-6863 or thehett.com
▪ Documentary Film Screening: ‘Risking Light’ with Director Dawn Mikkelson — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Southwestern Illinois College Liberal Arts Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. facebook.com/events/341299026723648
▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘The Bridges of Madison County’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.
▪ Metro Theater Company presents ‘The Hundred Dresses’ — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 15, 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24. The Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis. Based on the Newbery Honor-winning children’s classic by Eleanor Estes, “The Hundred Dresses” addresses topics of bullying, prejudice and immigration, with a message of tolerance, empathy and understanding. Tickets: $14-$20. 314-932-7414 or metroplays.org
▪ Lindsay Beaver Blues Band — 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. BB’s Jazz, Blues and Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis. Blues-rocking, soul-singing drummer, songwriter and bandleader Lindsay Beaver tours in support of her Alligator Records debut CD “Tough As Love.” Tickets are $15 at the door. bbsjazzbluessoups.com
Worth the Drive
▪ Groundhog Day at the Visitor Center — 9 a.m. Saturday. Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton. Murray the Groundhog will make an appearance for the fourth annual Groundhog Day celebration. Coffee and cookies will be served. 618-465-6676.
▪ Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance: Imbolc — 6 p.m. Saturday. Gaia House Interfaith Center, 913 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Midwinter festival honoring Brigid, goddess of fire, poetry, healing, childbirth and unity. Participants are asked to bring a red candle. Ritual starts 7 p.m. Potluck to follow. Free and open to the public. All are welcome. 618-924-0263 (texting welcome) or facebook.com/events/995286867330289
▪ Chinese New Year Family Celebration — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Learn about the holiday and enjoy stories, songs, crafts, games and snacks. 618-452-6238, ext. 720. smrld.org
▪ Jump and Jive: Swing Dance Lessons — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Dance off the winter doldrums and learn swing dance basics. Bring your friends. For ages 19 and older. Register by calling 618-452-6238, ext. 755. smrld.org
