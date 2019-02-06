From beer and wine tasting to woodworking, dozens of events on tap this week

Noon Thursday, Feb. 7, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Events
▪ St. Clair Historical Society presents: ‘Colonel Engelmann’s War’ — 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Presentation by Will Shannon, curator, St. Clair County Historical Society. Learn about Col. Adolph Engelmann’s dedication to his country and family through letters he wrote home to his wife and his sister during the Civil War. caseyvillelibrary.org/events
▪ Author Event: Laura Benedict – ‘The Stranger Inside’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Southern Illinois author Laura Benedict will sign and discuss her new thriller, “The Stranger Inside.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com
▪ St. Louis Woodworking Show — 12 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. A variety of free seminars featuring everything from “Brush Your Way to a Wicked Good Finish” to “Understanding the Design Software CAD/CAM Design 101” for digital wood carvers. Most classes are free; some paid seminars available.
▪ Largest Indoor Yard Sale — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Belle Clair Fairgrounds Park, 200 South Belt East, Belleville. Bragains, treasures and finds. Admission: Friday $5, Saturday free. bcfairgrounds.net
▪ Mother Son Date Night — 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Mothers can take their little boys out for a fun night of bonding over crafts, games, and refreshments. 800-289-2388.
▪ Book Release Event: ‘With Ten Thousand Kisses’ — 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Field House Museum, 634 S. Broadway, St. Louis. Book release of “With Ten Thousand Kisses,” a collection of loving letters by Eugene Field to his wife, Julia. Plans include an evening of music, hors d’oeuvres and remarks by St. Louis personality Charlie Brennan to launch the private publishing of this book. Evening will include romantic harp melodies and an exclusive showing of Julia Field’s wedding dress. Admission: $20 per person. fieldhousemuseum.org
▪ Troy Family Year of Fun: ‘Black Panther’ — 6 p.m. Friday. The Activity Center (Spin City), 284 Riggin Road, Troy. Doors open 6 p.m. Movie starts 8 p.m. Leave your wallet at home – everything is free 6 to 8 p.m. Hotdogs, chips, water while supplies last. Balloon animals, caricatures, face paintings, bounce houses. 618-667-8769 or troycoc.com
▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s, children’s clothing, household items available.
▪ Chocolate Rendezvous — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Stroll Lebanon’s brick street, shop, enjoy lunch at one of the local restaurants, enter to win prizes, sample chocolates in each of the unique shops.
▪ For the Love of Paws — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Madison County Fairgrounds, 2025 Park Hill Drive, Highland. Vendor fair and pet adoption event. Raise awareness for puppies and dogs with special needs and in need of a home. Activities, demonstrations, swag bags, petting areas and more. facebook.com/events/333964907202063
▪ 9th Annual Breast Cancer Pink Party — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Three Sister Crafts, 129 E. State St., O’Fallon. Come out for a day of gifts, crafts, snacks, guest speakers and to learn about breast cancer. Silent auction and raffles. 618-624-7193.
▪ Celebrity Storytime with Jessie Sima: ‘Love, Z’ — 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. A special Valentine’s themed storytime with author/illustrator Jessie Sima. The story of a young robot trying to find the meaning of “love.” left-bank.com
▪ Big Eyes, Big Minds International Children’s Film Festival of St. Louis — 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Anheuser-Busch Theater, St. Louis Zoo, Government Drive, St. Louis. Features award-winning films made for kids and sometimes by kids. Admission per screening is $9 for ages two and older. Under age two are free. Visit stlzoo.org/filmfest for show times, film descriptions and other information.
▪ Onesie Bar Crawl Belleville — 1 p.m. Saturday. Eight Belleville bars: Bennie’s Pizza Pub, Copper Fire, Club Escapade, Office Lounge, Margarita’s, Seven’s Lounge, Silver Creek Saloon and Big Daddy’s 618. A shuttle will operate between Big Daddy’s and Silver Creek. Cost: $15 includes donation, buffet ticket and shuttle pass. Proceeds benefit the 29th annual I Am Me Camp for children and teens who have injuries from burns. facebook.com/events/741412749554136
▪ Galactic Star Wars Valentine’s Day — 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. A Star Wars-themed Valentine’s celebration for all ages. Themed crafts, refreshments. Robotics display that children can explore and play with. 618-288-1212.
▪ Sparkles, Suds & Sweets — 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Belleville. Stroll under the lights of Belleville Main Street and warm up with 15 tastings of sparkling wines or beers, and samples of sweets at various retailers and restaurants in downtown Belleville. Advance tickets $25 per person by Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. Day of event tickets are $30. To buy tickets online: squareup.com/store/belleville-main-street. To purchase tickets by check or cash, visit Local Lucy’s at 310 E. Main St., Belleville. bellevillemainstreet.net
▪ Kaskaskia College Alumni and Friends Valentine Dinner & Dance — 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Bretz Wildlife Lodge & Winery, 15469 State Route 127, Carlyle. Wine tasting 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dinner 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dance 7 to 11 p.m. Music by The Facts O’ Life. Dinner and dance tickets $30 per person. 618-545-3069 or 618-660-7145. Tickets can be purchased online at tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/kaskaskia
▪ Wine and Craft Beer Tasting — 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Scheve Park Ag building, 905 Park Drive, Mascoutah. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Price includes music by Gaslight Square, wine/beer tastings, light appetizers. Tickets available in Mascoutah at Daubers Pharmacy, the public library and Flowers, Balloons, Etc. Sponsored by Mascoutah Tuesday Woman’s Club. Proceeds to benefit Mascoutah Police Canine program and other community projects. 618-407-1105.
▪ Texas Hold’Em Tournament — 7 p.m. Saturday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Doors open 6 p.m. Buy-in charge $50, includes two beverages. There is a $10 optional best hand. Players must be 18 or older. Cash prizes. Sponsored by Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 244. Proceeds benefit Christmas with a Cop, youth sports teams and other charitable causes in the community.
▪ Lunar New Year Celebration — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. 612North Event Space + Catering, 612 N. 2nd St., St. Louis. Celebrate the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese calendar and experience the spirit of Asia through a “Feast of Good Fortune,” festive bar including sake sampling, and entertainment by DJ Greasy. Feast includes make-your-own-Bibimbap bar, Korean fried chicken, assorted sushi, dumpling station and more. Cost: $35 per person. facebook.com/events/2252213908330901
▪ Auto Swap Meet — 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Belle Clair Fairgrounds Park, 200 South Belt East, Belleville. Admission: $4.
▪ Cahokia Mounds Winter Lecture Series: Dr. John Kelly — 2 p.m. Sunday. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. John Kelly, Ph.D., of Washington University will present the series’ second lecture, “The Embedded Nature and Context of Symbols in the Cahokia Cosmogram.” cahokiamounds.org
▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages nine to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.
▪ Author Event: Tim Johnston and B.A. Shapiro – ‘The Current’ and ‘The Collector’s Apprentice’ — 7 p.m. Monday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Tim Johnston and B.A. Shapiro approach the mystery genre from different angles but achieve similar riveting results. Books for signing will be available for purchase. 314-994-3300.
▪ FAFSA Frenzy — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lindenwood University-Belleville, campus library, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. Event will allow current students, prospective students, and community members time with Student Financial Services counselors, who can assist them with filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Attendees should bring necessary tax, income and personal documents. Both students and parents are encouraged to attend. 618-239-6256 or BVFABO@lindenwood.edu
▪ Author Event: Emily Bernard – ‘Black is the Body’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Bernard’s memoir (of sorts) looks at race in 12 telltale, connected, deeply personal essays. 314-994-3300.
▪ SWIC Speaker Series — 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. The Schmidt, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Faculty Panel Discussion: Dan Cross, Paula Haniszewski, Ed Jacobs and Julie Willis, “Arguing About Art.”
▪ Dining to Donate Event — 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, Feb. 13. Applebee’s, 2624 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Dine at the Swansea location to donate 15 percent of your bill to Metro Area Professional Organization to raise money for scholarships. 618-799-8020.
▪ Valentine Karaoke with KJ Sheel — 8 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Feb. 14. Blueberry Hill, 6504 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. Love songs and break-up songs only. Free admission. Must be 21 or older. blueberryhill.com
Food
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Bake & Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Baked cod, fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, chicken tenders, grilled cheese, spaghetti, sides, desserts, refreshments. Eat in or carry out. 618-539-4720.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 58 Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. 618-539-6095.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ New Athens Knights of Columbus Annual Valentine’s Candle Steak Dinner — 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday. St. Agatha’s Parish Center, 207 S. Market St., New Athens. Ribeye steak, jumbo shrimp, or marinated chicken breasts, baked potato, fries, salad bar, coffee or tea. Hamburgers and cheeseburgers also available. All are welcome.
▪ Chicken and Dumpling Dinner — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. St. John Lutheran Youth Fellowship, 304 S. 5th St., Baldwin, Ill. Chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, slaw, desserts. Bulk chicken and dumplings available for sale; bring your own containers.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Notre Dame Academy Bingo — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Augustine’s Gymnasium (Kuhl Hall), 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Start selling bingo cards 6 p.m. Bingo starts 7 p.m. facebook.com/Notre-Dame-Academy-Bingo-152047631501319
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner night. 618-233-3370.
▪ Friends of Belleville Public Library Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Althoff High Heritage Hall, W. Main St. and Frank Scott Parkway, Belleville. Doors open 6 p.m. Cost: $12 per person, six to eight participants per table. MC: Roger Schlueter. Snacks and drinks: Bring your own snacks. Soda for purchase; no alcohol will be sold. Cash prizes, mulligans. Reservations: 618-234-7169 or mgmurf@yahoo.com – leave name/number for confirmation callback.
▪ Indoor .22 Rifle Shoot — 12 p.m. Sunday. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Iron sights only. Refreshments available.
▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Third Annual Heart Glo Bingo — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15. Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 IL-143, Highland. Doors open 6 p.m. Free to attend. Participants must be 18 or older. Attendees encouraged to bring their own heart-healthy snacks. Prize for the table with the healthiest snacks. Cash bar, prizes. Seating is limited. RSVP to 618-651-2761. Hosted by HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland and Center for Cardiac Rehab & Wellness.
▪ Highland Lions Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar st., Highland. Doors open 6 p.m. Popcorn and drinks available or bring your own food. No alcohol please. Silent auction, 50/50. Cost: $15 per person for tables of eight to 10. Reservations by Feb. 10. To reserve a table, 618-779-3815 or 618-402-7555.
▪ Child Advocacy Center Trivia Night & Silent Auction — 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Firemen’s Hall, 9510 Collinsville Road, Collinsville. Doors open 6 p.m. Cost: $140 per table, maximum eight players per table. 618-296-5398 or madco-cac.org
Club News
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ PFLAG Belleville Chapter Meeting — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. TED talk by Susan Cottrell, founder of Freedhearts.org, will be viewed. Meetings are cancelled when inclement weather leads to cancellation of Belleville schools. Meetings are free and open to the public. 618-977-5078 or bellevilleilpflag@hotmail.com
▪ St. Clair Toastmasters Club Open House — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Memorial Hospital Belleville, Orthopedic and Neurosciences Building (first floor conference room), 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Improve your communication and leadership skills. RSVP online at 123formbuilder.com/form-4574900/open-house-rsvp. 618-581-3201 or facebook.com/events/1206533552853804
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Topic: Historical Photo Collection of Photographer H.T. Strathmann of Fayetteville, presented by Frank Klostermann. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org/events
▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Every Thursday. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Turkey Hill Grange — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 IL-15, Belleville. Program: Benefits of Music Therapy. Speaker: Tracie Sandheinrich. General meeting following program. Refreshments to follow. Guests and new members always welcome. 618-910-3454.
▪ Silver Creek Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution — 10 a.m. Saturday. Latzer Library Auditorium, 1001 9th St., Highland. Monthly meeting. Lola DeGroff will present a program on Cherokee Indians. 618-667-8660.
▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One hour free lesson with paid admission. First-time guests get in free. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com
▪ St. Clair Women’s Club — 12 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program and luncheon. Guests and new members always welcome.
▪ Book Club — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Discussing “What Alice Forgot” by Liane Moriarty. A complete reading list with meeting dates available online. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Heartlinks Grief Center Support Group — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Family Hospice, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville. Grief support group for parents and adult siblings grieving the death of a child/sibling due to an addiction. 618-277-1800.
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
▪ Belleville Metro East Christian Women’s Club — 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 13. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Circle of Hope luncheon featuring Jan Weiner sharing the history behind the organization Circle of Hope. Speaker: Laura Wells will share “Fear, Facts and the Future.” Reservation deadline Monday, Feb. 11. 618-567-3959.
▪ National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1019 — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road, Shiloh. Guests are welcome to attend and learn about the organization. 618-526-7932 or narfe.org/site/chapter1019
▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14. PSOP Building, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Title: “The Faith Club” by Ranya Idliby. Discussion leader: Eileen Cartwright.
Reservations Required
▪ Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park — 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 and Friday, Feb. 15. Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton. Informative programs about bald eagles. Learn to distinguish between immature and mature bald eagles, what eagles eat, why they spend winter months in the area and more. Short video presentation followed by observational drive to view wintering bald eagles. Dress warmly and have a full tank of gas. Reservations are required. For information or reservations, call 618-786-3323.
▪ Heart Month Community Presentation — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19. Memorial Hospital Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center, first floor conference room, 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Presentation by Dr. Muhammad Ansari. Topics to include prevention of coronary artery disease, recognizing signs and symptoms of a heart attack and introduction to calcium scoring. Free. Registration required. 833-607-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events
▪ Daddy Daughter Dance — 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Cost: $35 per couple, $15 each additional daughter. $25 per person after Feb. 26. Must pre-register by calling 618-233-1416 or 618-277-9785 or by downloading and completing the registration form. No online registration available. Visit belleville.net and search for current activities. Registration on first come, first served basis. Only 500 reservations will be accepted.
▪ Faces and Figures in Watercolor Workshop — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10. Carrington Place Clubhouse, 3901 Essex Blvd., Swansea. Artist and instructor Alicia Farris will share her studies of the human face and figure in the two-day watercolor workshop. Fee: $110 GEAG members, $160 non-members. Class size: minimum of 12, maximum of 18. Registration deadline: Friday, Feb. 8. geag.net
Theater/Concerts
▪ Monroe Actors Stage Company: ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Historic Capitol Theatre, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. 618-939-7469 or masctheatre.org.
▪ Lindsay Beaver Blues Band — 10 p.m. Friday. BB’s Jazz, Blues and Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis. Blues-rocking, soul-singing drummer, songwriter and bandleader Lindsay Beaver tours in support of her Alligator Records debut CD “Tough As Love.” Tickets are $15 at the door. bbsjazzbluessoups.com
▪ Dianne Reeves — 8 p.m. Saturday. Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves returns to the Sheldon. Tickets range from $30 to $45 and are on sale now through MetroTix at 314-534-1111, online at TheSheldon.org, or in person at The Fox Theatre Box Office, 534 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. 314-533-9900 or TheSheldon.org
▪ Aquila Theatre: ‘Frankenstein’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday. Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. The New York theatre company returns to the Hett with Mary Shelley’s frightening tale of science run amok. Admission: adults $20, seniors $18, student/child $10, McKendree students free. thehett.com
▪ Endless Lovefest — 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Beethoven, Schumann, Poulenc and the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis. Visit TheSheldon.org for ticket information.
▪ The No-Name Chorale — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. swic.edu/music
▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Some Like It Hot’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.
▪ Ladysmith Black Mambazo — 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. South Africa’s most prominent a cappella vocal group and five-time Grammy Award winner warms the hearts of audiences worldwide with uplifting vocal harmonies, signature dance moves and charming onstage banter. For ticket information: TheSheldon.org
Worth the Drive
▪ St. Boniface Parish Fish Fry — 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 303 Broad St., Evansville. Four types of fish, seven sides, desserts. Adults $12, children ages 6-12 $5, kids under 5 eat free. Meat raffle - 25 rounds, 50/50 raffle. Carryouts available.
▪ 21st Annual Dead of Winter Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Mineral Springs Mall, 301 E. Broadway, Alton. Celebrate winter ghosts, hauntings and the macabre at the mysterious Mineral Springs Hotel. Presentations on ghosts, hauntings or spirited locations and more. Vendor tables and prize raffles. Admission is free with a canned or non-perishable item to benefit local food banks in the area. 618-465-3200.
▪ Holy Dormition Orthodox Parish Lunch to Go — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Holy Dormition Orthodox Parish, 300 N. 4th St., Benld. Lunch plate for $8, cabbage roll, cabbage noodle or meat crepe. A la carte available. Desserts available for purchase. Poppy seed and nut rolls, perogie and pelmenie. Pre-order by calling 217-371-9241 or 217-839-7220; please leave message. 217-313-6522.
▪ Valentine’s Tea for Two Fundraiser — 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Evangelical United Church of Christ, lower level, Heggemeier Hall, 1212 Homer M. Adams Parkway, Godfrey. An afternoon of mini-tea sandwiches, desserts, song and fellowship. Tickets are $20 per person. 618-401-1450.
