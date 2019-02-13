Events include prayer breakfast, dinner auction and, of course, a chicken and beer dance

Noon Thursday, Feb. 14, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Events
▪ ‘Themed Basket’ Silent Auction — Through Feb. 28. Ravanelli’s Restaurant, 26 Collinsport Drive, Collinsville. Together with Ravanelli’s, St. John’s Community Care is running the silent auction to raise money. Baskets on display at Ravanelli’s entire month of February. Bids can be made any time during the restaurant’s regular hours. 618-344-5008.
▪ MECDS Quarter Auction Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14. Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Doors open 6 p.m. $20 all in paddles, $5 per bid paddles (quarters needed for the per bid paddle). Benefits a service dog for Leo. facebook.com/events/1443706845763949
▪ Valentine Karaoke with KJ Sheel — 8 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Feb. 14. Blueberry Hill, 6504 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. Love songs and break-up songs only. Free admission. Must be 21 or older. blueberryhill.com
▪ Sheldon Art Galleries opening reception — 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The Sheldon Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Opening reception for six new winter/spring exhibits. TheSheldon.org
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.
▪ Belleville Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt East, Route 13, Belleville. Free admission. Parking $3. Hundreds of vendors and thousands of sale items. bcfairgrounds.net
▪ Big Eyes, Big Minds International Children’s Film Festival of St. Louis — 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Anheuser-Busch Theater, St. Louis Zoo, Government Drive, St. Louis. Features award-winning films made for kids and sometimes by kids. Admission per screening is $9 for ages two and older. Under age two are free. Visit stlzoo.org/filmfest for show times, film descriptions and other information.
▪ Gateway East Trails Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Panda Express, St. Clair Square, 134 St. Clair Square, Fairview Heights. Twenty percent of all meal costs will go to Gateway East Trails in its efforts to build more bike/walk trails in St. Clair County.
▪ FAFSA for the College Bound — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Workshop helps students and families understand how to review financial aid offers. Please bring any and all financial aid award letters received. Free event. No registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Eckert’s Entertainment and Charity Event — 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Eckert’s Country Restaurant, 951 Green Mount Road, Belleville. A Valentine-themed special event for everyone – singles, couples, families. Twenty singers and a 10-piece orchestra perform a collection of ballads and showstoppers while you dine, enjoy dessert or have a drink. Bring a non-perishable food item, new or gently used clothing item or blanket to be donated to local shelters and food pantries. Get a raffle ticket for each item you donate. Admission: Adults $10, children ages 5-11 $8, under 5 admitted free. Seating limited. Tickets at the door or in advance by calling 618-409-0015.
▪ A Sweet Ride Dinner Auction — 7 p.m. Saturday. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Doors open 5 p.m. Free wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, silent auction, live auction. Tickets: $50 per person. Tables of eight available. Proceeds go toward selected charities. 618-520-8678, 618-292-3669 or swansearotary.org
▪ St. Joseph Men’s Club Annual Chicken & Beer Dance — 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Chicken served 8 p.m. Live music by Boulderdash. Oral auction at 9:30 p.m., featuring St. Louis Cardinals tickets and a raffle. Cost: $20 per person, $35 per couple. Must be 21. Reservations: 618-539-3925 or 618-363-8067.
▪ St. Agatha School presents Memories of Elvis — 8 p.m. Saturday. Bullpen Bar & Grill, 201 Kaskaskia St., New Athens. Doors open 7 p.m. Starring Steve Davis as Elvis, Shanna Fredrick as Patsy Cline and Thomas Hickey as Buddy Holly. Cash bar, snacks welcome. Full menu available until 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. For tickets, 618-977-3113, 618-972-4379 or 618-475-2170.
▪ Alzheimer’s Education Program: Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — 12 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Free and open to the public. Registration is requested. 800-272-3900 or alz.org/crf
▪ Holy Family Quarter Auction — 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Holy Family Gymnasium, 116 Church St., Cahokia. Doors open 12 p.m. Admission $5. Win prizes/gifts for 25 cents. Vendors include Pampered Chef, Scentsy, Paparazzi Jewelry, Thirty-One, DoTerra, Partylite, Kwuilts by Karol, Color Street, Avon, Tupperware, Pink Zebra and many more.
▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages nine to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.
▪ Author Event: Charlie Jane Anders – ‘The City in the Middle of the Night’ — 7 p.m. Monday. Mad Art Gallery, 2727 S. 12th St., St. Louis. The best-selling author of “All the Birds in the Sky” delivers a brilliant new novel set in a hauntingly strange future. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com
▪ River Styx: Peter Coviello, Kimberly Blaeser & Andrea Scarpino — 7 p.m. Monday. Rooster South Grand, 3150 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Readings by the three authors. Admission: $5 general admission, $4 students and seniors. left-bank.com
▪ Belleville Public School District #118 Kindergarten Registration — 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, through Friday, Feb. 22. Each elementary school in the district. Registration includes children who will be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1 and who reside in the school district. Bring certified copy of child’s birth certificate and three proofs of residence. sites.google.com/a/belleville118.org/belleville-district-118
▪ Author Event: Chris Wilson – ‘The Master Plan’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. St. Louis Public Library, 1301 Olive St., St. Louis. Social entrepreneur, mentor, and public speaker Chris Wilson will sign and discuss his new book, :The Master Plan: My Journey from Life in Prison to a Life of Purpose.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com
▪ Author Event: Jasper Fforde – ‘Early Riser’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. The best-selling author of the Thursday Next series will sign and discuss his new novel, ‘Early Riser.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com
▪ Author Event: Charles Finch – ‘The Vanishing Man’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Doors open 6 p.m. Copies of Finch’s latest installment in the Charles Lenox mystery series will be available for purchase at the event. 314-994-3300 or slcl.org
▪ Winter Crop Seminar — 12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. Wooden Nickel Conference Room Side, 171 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Lunch buffet followed by seminar presentation. Speakers: Doug Yoder, COUNTRY Financial Crop Agency Manager, and Melissa Luce, COUNTRY Financial Claims. Free and open to all farmers and landowners. COUNTRYCrop.com
▪ CPR for Family and Friends — 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. Memorial Hospital Orthopedics and Neuroscience Center, first floor conference room, 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Designed for parents, grandparents and childcare providers. Video-guided by a St. Louis Children’s Hospital registered nurse. Class does not include certification. Cost: $25. For more info or to register, 314-454-5437 or 800-678-5437, press 3.
▪ O’Fallon Kiwanis Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 Hills Road, O’Fallon. To schedule an appointment: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: KiwanisOfallon
▪ Rescuers for Rescue Chili Cook Off & Home Beer Sampling Event — 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Local fire and police departments will compete for bragging rights in a chili cook off. Music entertainment by Mark London’s Rock ‘n Roll Review, various raffles, Metro East Humane Society merchandise available for purchase. Tickets: $15 for chili sampling, $20 for beer sampling, $30 for both. Must be 21 years old to participate. Benefits Metro East Humane Society. mehs.org/events/rescuers-for-rescue
Food
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 58 Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. 618-539-6095.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Lebanon Rotary Club Pancake Fundraiser — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Lebanon United Methodist Church, 603 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Blueberry pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk, juice. Cost: Adults $8, children $4.
▪ Millstadt Boy Scout Troop 622 Pancake Breakfast — 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. St. James Parish Center, 423 West Madison St., Millstadt. The 16th annual all-you-can-eat event includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy. Adults (age 12 and up) $8, children ages 5-11 $3, under 5 eat free.
▪ Albers American Legion Breakfast — 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Pork sausage, ham, pancakes, eggs, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy. Cost: Adults $9, children ages 9-12 $4, ages 5 and under are free. Carryouts available. Proceeds for Legion youth programs. 618-248-5505.
▪ Ham & Meat Raffle — 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Columbus Club, 114 W. Oak St., Millstadt. Pork sausage, fried potatoes. Free. Attendance prizes. Bring a friend. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Notre Dame Academy Bingo — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Augustine’s Gymnasium (Kuhl Hall), 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Start selling bingo cards 6 p.m. Bingo starts 7 p.m. facebook.com/Notre-Dame-Academy-Bingo-152047631501319
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Trivia & Auction — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22. St. Peter’s Lutheran School, 7182 Renken Road, Prairietown. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Cash prizes for first place. Cost: $10 per person, maximum 10 per table. Free soda and popcorn. Register at the door.
▪ Glo-Bingo Fundraiser — 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. Catholic War Veterans, 3535 State Route 159, Freeburg. Hall opens 5 p.m. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Bring snacks. Kitchen open until 8 p.m. Cash bar, gift card tree. 618-977-1803 or reneemezyk@gmail.com
▪ Friends of Valley View Cemetery Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Tri-Township Park Community Center, 410 Wickcliffe St., Troy. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Soda and popcorn provided. May bring snacks and beverages. Prizes, 50/50, head and tails game. Cost: $20 per person. Maximum of 10 per table. Only 15 tables available. For reservations, 618-980-9095 or friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com
▪ St. Louis Genealogical Society Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Richmond Heights Community Center, 8001 Dale Ave., St. Louis. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Cash prizes, silent auction, 50/50, mulligans. Soft drinks and snacks provided. May bring additional food and beverage. Cost: $20 per person or $160 per table. Tables of eight. Registration at stlgs.org/events/trivia-night
Club News
▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14. PSOP Building, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Title: “The Faith Club” by Ranya Idliby. Discussion leader: Eileen Cartwright.
▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Every Thursday. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.
▪ Madison County Genealogical Society Meeting — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14. Edwardsville Public Library, Community Meeting Room, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Michael Slater will give a presentation on using ancestry DNA to solve a family mystery and discover a possible love triangle. Guests always welcome.
▪ Gateway East Trails — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14. Ron’s Lounge, 228 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. New members welcome. 618-444-4481 or info@gatewayeasttrails.org
▪ Saint Louis Astronomical Society Meeting — 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. Washington University, McDonnell Hall, room 162, One Brookings Drive, St. Louis. Featuring ‘Probing the Sub-Microwave Universe,’ an illustrated presentation by K. Michael Malolepszy of the Saint Louis Astronomical Society. slasonline.org
▪ Center for Racial Harmony Annual Meeting (rescheduled) — 6:30 p.m. Monday. Center for Racial Harmony, 207 N. 2nd St., Belleville. Meeting open to the public. Voting restricted to members on the active rolls as of the meeting date. 618-234-0508 or centerforracialharmony@yahoo.com
▪ Grief Support — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday. Washington County Hospital, lower level conference room, 705 South Grand Ave., Nashville. Meeting on the third Monday of the month. Open to all adults coping with grief. myheartlinks.com or 618-277-1800.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 12 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and presentation on what’s going on in the area. Guests and new members always welcome.
▪ Parents Without Partners — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lotawata Creek, 311 Salem Place, Fairview Heights. General monthly meeting with orientation for prospective members. 618-234-5937.
▪ Grief Support Group — 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 19 through April 9. St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Francis Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Eight-week support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. To learn more or to register, 618-651-2980 or jean.korte@hshs.org
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
▪ American Association of University Women — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. Center for Racial Harmony, 207 N. 2nd St., Belleville. Program: Racial Harmony. belleville-il.aauw.net
▪ Dupo Classmates and Friends — 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. Aunt Maggie’s on Main, 230 N. Main St., Columbia.
▪ House Rabbit Society Bunny Meeting — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. The public is invited to bring their pet bunnies for free nail trims and body checks. 618-632-2940.
Reservations Required
▪ Healthworks! Kids’ Museum: All Systems Pumped Event — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Healthworks! Kids’ Museum, 1100 Macklind Ave., St. Louis. Heart-pumping program features a 13-foot-high inflatable MEGA heart, the debut of “Anatomy Academy” and a glimpse of a real heart and lung. Program offered in two sessions: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m. Suited for ages 7 to 13. Registration is $10 per child, $5 per accompanying adult. Registration required and can be completed at hwstl.org/special-events/program-days
▪ Heart Month Community Presentation — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Memorial Hospital Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center, first floor conference room, 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Presentation by Dr. Muhammad Ansari. Topics to include prevention of coronary artery disease, recognizing signs and symptoms of a heart attack and introduction to calcium scoring. Free. Registration required. 833-607-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events
▪ 54th Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast — 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. 618-233-5877 or eeckert@kaskaskiaeng.com
▪ Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park — 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, and Monday, Feb. 25. Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton. Informative programs about bald eagles. Learn to distinguish between immature and mature bald eagles, what eagles eat, why they spend winter months in the area and more. Short video presentation followed by observational drive to view wintering bald eagles. Dress warmly and have a full tank of gas. Reservations are required. For information or reservations, call 618-786-3323.
▪ Youth Flag Rugby Clinic — 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. Lindenwood Stadium, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. Clinic open to girls and boys in grades 2-8. No cost to attend. Participants must bring athletic shoes, molded cleats if possible, and weather-appropriate athletic attire. To register, contact Assistant Rugby Coach Lee Abbott at jabbott@lindenwood.edu or 865-387-0796.
▪ Racial Harmony Gathering — 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. RSVP by Feb. 18 to centerforracialharmony@uahoo.com
▪ Lucky Leprechaun 5K — 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16. Run starts at United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Registration and additional information available at bellevillemainstreet.net
Theater/Concerts
▪ Tia McGraff: Valentine’s Concert — 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Doors open 7:30 p.m. Bring your special someone and enjoy an intimate evening with Tia McGraff & Tommy Parham. Come early, walk through the gallery and enjoy a drink and a sweet treat. Seating is cabaret style, first-come, first-seated. Parking and cash bar available. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets
▪ Monroe Actors Stage Company: ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Historic Capitol Theatre, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. 618-939-7469 or masctheatre.org.
▪ Merle Haggard’s Music — 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Clair County Event Center, 1550 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Ben Haggard carries on his father’s musical legacy. With special musical guests Boulderdash. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $100 VIP. Tickets available by calling 618-830-7552 or visiting metrotix.com
▪ Paper Slip Theater presents ‘When We First Met’ — 8 p.m. Friday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. The cast of the award-winning Paper Slip Theater will take true stories about dating and falling in love to a whole new comedy experience with stories provided by audience members. Seating is first-come, first-seated. Doors open 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets
▪ Belleville Philharmonic Society presents Great Pianists of the World: Ani Gogova – 7:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 116 W. B St., Belleville. bellevillephilharmonic.org
▪ SWIC Faculty Recital: Ed Jacobs and Diana Umali — 3 p.m. Sunday. The Schmidt, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Jacobs and Umali perform “Hyacinths for the Soul.” swic.edu/music
▪ Saint Louis Chamber Chorus: ‘Love’ — 3 p.m. Sunday. Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Road, Ladue. Tickets: $30 general admission, $10 students. 636-458-4343 or chamberchorus.org
▪ Couts Music Series: The Brian Owens Duo — 4 p.m. Sunday. Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Place, St. Louis. Free to the community. 314-367-0367 or secondchurch.net
▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.
▪ Film Screening: ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ — 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. Contemporary Art Museum, 3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Free admission. camstl.org
▪ An Evening with Leftover Salmon: Stories from the Living Room — 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Touring behind their book “Leftover Salmon: Thirty Years of Festival!” Tickets start at $25. TheSheldon.org
Worth the Drive
▪ Dinner at Lincoln’s Table — 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. My Just Desserts, 31 E. Broadway, Alton. This interactive dinner will showcase the many who dined with Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln over the years. Featuring actors from Alton Little Theater. Menu includes beef brisket, ambrosia salad, Delmonico potatoes, succotash, cornbread and Mary Todd Lincoln’s white cake. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by calling 618-462-3205 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
