International Polar Bear Day at the Zoo and more events scheduled this week

Noon Thursday, Feb. 21, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.
Events
▪ 32nd Annual St. Louis Working Women’s Survival Show — Friday through Sunday, Feb. 22-24, St. Charles Convention Center. More than 400 exhibitor booths will feature hair and beauty products, clothing, jewelry, food, fitness, vacations, flowers and more. Speakers include former English royal chef Darren McGrady. Tickets cost $7.50 to $9.50. Free parking. For more information, visit wwssonline.com.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
▪ Themed Basket Silent Auction — Through Feb. 28. Ravanelli’s Restaurant, 26 Collinsport Drive, Collinsville. Together with Ravanelli’s, St. John’s Community Care is running the silent auction to raise money. Baskets on display at Ravanelli’s entire month of February. Bids can be made any time during the restaurant’s regular hours. 618-344-5008
▪ Rummage Sale — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, and Friday; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Aviston American Legion Hall, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston.
▪ Author Event: Vedran Husic - “Basements and Other Museums” — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. St. Lawrence Book Award winner will sign and discuss his short story collection. Free and open the public. left-bank.com
▪ Town Hall Meeting — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. Kaskaskia College, Lifelong Learning Center, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Learn about legislation pending in the Illinois General Assembly such as gun control, taxes, legalization of marijuana, job creation and other important issues. Open to the public. Hosted by state Reps. Charlie Meier and Blaine Wilhour and state Sen. Jason Plummer.
▪ Buck-A-Bag Sale — 9 to 11 a.m. Friday. 1050 N. State, Freeburg (formerly Kennedy Carpets). Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing $1 per bag. Toys, shoes, books and some miscellaneous items also available for $1 per bag. 618-539-5070
▪ CPR for Family and Friends — 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Memorial Hospital Orthopedics and Neuroscience Center, first floor conference room, 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Designed for parents, grandparents and childcare providers. Video-guided by a St. Louis Children’s Hospital registered nurse. Class does not include certification. Cost: $25. For more information or to register, call 314-454-5437 or 800-678-5437, press 3.
▪ 17th Annual Spring Scholarship Fair — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. University of Missouri - St. Louis, J.C. Penney Building, 1 University Drive, St. Louis. Meet with colleges and universities about scholarship opportunities. Bring copies of transcripts, ACT/SAT scores, letters of recommendation, an essay titled “Why I want to attend college” and a resume. Register online at infinitescholar.org.
▪ O’Fallon Kiwanis Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 Hills Road, O’Fallon. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: KiwanisOfallon.
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays through April 13. St. Vincent De Paul, 3718 State St., East St. Louis. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 13. Family Development Center, 1045 State St., Fairmont City. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13. New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 5803 Belmont Ave., East St. Louis. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ International Polar Bear Day at the St. Louis Zoo — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. McDonnell Polar Bear Point, St. Louis Zoo, Government Drive, St. Louis. Carnivore keepers offer keeper chats for visitors and enrichment activities for Kali, the Zoo’s 6-year-old male polar bear. Visitors can learn about polar bears and their role in their Arctic habitat. stlzoo.org/polarbearday
▪ Big Eyes, Big Minds International Children’s Film Festival of St. Louis — 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Anheuser-Busch Theater, St. Louis Zoo, Government Drive, St. Louis. Features award-winning films made for kids and sometimes by kids. Admission per screening is $9 for ages 2 and older. Under age 2 are free. Visit stlzoo.org/filmfest for show times, film descriptions and other information.
▪ Escape Room — 1 p.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. For children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Each session has a different theme and is open to kids and their parent/caregiver. All children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Pokemon Regional Championships — 1 to 10 p.m. Friday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. This battle will feature the Trading Card Game and video game and will take place all around the world. Up to $50,000 in prizes, scholarships and gift cards. Come to compete or to watch the battle unfold.
▪ Vapor Mania Expo — 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Belle Clair Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East, Belleville. The world’s hottest new vaping convention. Free admission. vapormaniaexpo.net
▪ Joy Women’s Conference — 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Gateway Family Church, 97 Oaklawn Road, Glen Carbon. Featuring Candace Payne, aka Chewbacca Mom, who uses wit and wisdom to reveal biblical insights for unshakable joy. Interactive booths, never ending chocolate bar, music and more. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.
▪ Quarter Auction to benefit Saint Clair TNR & Rescue — 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Swansea Improvement Center, 301 Service St., Swansea. Doors open 12 p.m. Silent auction. Lunch, beverages and desserts available for purchase. Paddles are $20 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Get a free second paddle by donating a 16 pound bag of Purina Cat Chow or Purina Kitten Chow. 618-978-2818
▪ Rescuers for Rescue Chili Cook Off & Home Beer Sampling Event — 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Local fire and police departments compete for bragging rights in a chili cook off. Music entertainment by Mark London’s Rock ‘n Roll Review, various raffles, Metro East Humane Society merchandise available for purchase. Tickets: $15 for chili sampling, $20 for beer sampling, $30 for both. Must be 21 years old to participate. Benefits Metro East Humane Society. mehs.org/events/rescuers-for-rescue
▪ Metro East Baccalaureate College Fair — 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Southwestern Illinois College, Main Complex, Varsity Gym, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. High school and college transfer students have the opportunity to speak to representatives from nearly 100 national colleges and universities. Workshops available. Free and open to the public. swic.edu
▪ Author Event: Eliot Sappingfield - “The Unspeakable Unknown” — 4 p.m. Monday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Join the Missouri author for an after-school signing and discussion of his new middle grade novel. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com
▪ Medicare Q&A — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, call 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.
▪ Author Event: Kyle Swenson - “Good Kids, Bad City” — 7 p.m. Monday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Award-winning journalist Swenson tells the true story of the longest wrongful imprisonment in the U.S. to end in exoneration. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com
▪ Job Fair — 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Salvation Army, 20 Glory Place, Belleville. Get your resume ready and come dressed for success.
▪ Gallery Talk with Dr. Aurelia Hartenberger — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Sheldon Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Hartenberger presents “St. Louis, A Musical Gateway: Exploring the Music and Musical Instruments from the Balkans, India and Mexico.” Free admission; reservations suggested. 314-533-9900, ext. 37, or plincoln@TheSheldon.org. TheSheldon.org
▪ Care & Counseling: Untangling Legal Responsibilities and Patient Well-Being — 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. Care and Counseling, 12141 Ladue Road, St. Louis. Program will describe law that applies to medical confidentiality of medical psych records and the privileges of a therapist. Session fee: $25. 314-878-4340 or careandcounseling.org/seminars
▪ Second Annual Black Business Owner Expo — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. Lindenwood University-Belleville, Alan J. Dixon Student Center, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. Vendors and students showcase opportunities for young entrepreneurs to network with senior business owners. Highlighting LU-B and SWIC student and alumni talent and services. Provide students chance to gain first-hand knowledge of small business and encourage community to support small business. Free and open to the public. 618-239-6199
▪ Author Event: Caitlyn Collins - “Making Motherhood Work” — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. The Washington University sociology professor explores how women navigate work and family given the different policy supports available in Sweden, Germany, Italy and the United States. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com
▪ Author Event: Leila Slimani - “Adele” — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Author of the internationally bestselling thriller “The Perfect Nanny,” Leila Slimani presents her prizewinning first novel — a captivating exploration of addiction, sexuality and one woman’s quest to feel alive. 314-994-3300
▪ Huge Indoor Garage Sale — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28; 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, March 1. Madison County Fair Association Expo Hall, 2025 Park Hill Drive, Highland. Crafts, antiques, jewelry, clothing, kitchen items, decor and more. Limited food available for purchase. Free admission.
Food
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 58 Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. 618-539-6095
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412
▪ Millstadt Township Senior Center Annual BBQ — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson St., Millstadt. Pork steaks, brats, chicken, ribs (must be pre-ordered - 618-476-3731), sides. Plates and sandwiches available. Carryout only. Benefits Millstadt, Smithton and Freeburg Meals on Wheels.
▪ St. Teresa’s Quilt Bingo & Sausage Dinner — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. St. Teresa School Gym, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Sausage, mashed potatoes, vegetables, sauerkraut, dessert, coffee and tea. Bingo at 1 p.m. Attendance prizes. 618-779-7541
▪ Wurstmarkt & Bingo — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Ss. Peter & Paul Parish, 204 W. Mill St., Waterloo. All-you-can-eat pork sausage dinner, dine in or carry out. Quilt bingo 1:30 p.m. in the school gym.
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken – 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Call Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Notre Dame Academy Bingo — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Augustine’s Gymnasium (Kuhl Hall), 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Start selling bingo cards 6 p.m. Bingo starts 7 p.m. facebook.com/Notre-Dame-Academy-Bingo-152047631501319
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. 618-476-3731
▪ Trivia & Auction — 7 p.m. Friday. St. Peter’s Lutheran School, 7182 Renken Road, Prairietown. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Cash prizes for first place. Cost: $10 per person, maximum 10 per table. Free soda and popcorn. Register at the door.
▪ Glo-Bingo Fundraiser — 6 p.m. Saturday. Catholic War Veterans, 3535 Illinois 159, Freeburg. Hall opens 5 p.m. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Bring snacks. Kitchen open until 8 p.m. Cash bar, gift card tree. 618-977-1803 or reneemezyk@gmail.com
▪ Family Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Agricultural Building, Scheve Park, Harnett Street and Harper Road, Mascoutah. Doors open 6 p.m. Table of eight for $100. Children under 5 are free. Silent auction, mulligans, raffle. Bring your own snacks. No outside beverages. Soda and water available for purchase. Benefits St. Clair County 4-H programs. For reservations, contact 618-939-3434 or mkrahn@illinois.edu.
▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289
▪ Freeburg Community High School Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Catholic War Vets, 3535 Illinois 159, Freeburg. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Cost: $100 per table, tables of eight. Mulligans, survivor game, silent auction, cooler of booze, 50/50 and more. Bring your own snacks. Food available for purchase. No outside beverages. For reservations, call 618-402-5610.
▪ Friends of Valley View Cemetery Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Tri-Township Park Community Center, 410 Wickcliffe St., Troy. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Soda and popcorn provided. Bring snacks and beverages. Prizes, 50/50, head and tails game. Cost: $20 per person. Maximum of 10 per table. Only 15 tables available. For reservations, contact 618-980-9095 or friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com.
▪ St. Louis Genealogical Society Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Richmond Heights Community Center, 8001 Dale Ave., St. Louis. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Cash prizes, silent auction, 50/50, mulligans. Soft drinks and snacks provided. May bring additional food and beverage. Cost: $20 per person or $160 per table. Tables of eight. Registration at stlgs.org/events/trivia-night.
▪ Turkey Hill Grange Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Turkey Hill Grange, Highway 15 and Green Mount Road, Belleville. Admission: $10 per person. Eight players per team. Refreshments and mulligans. Silent auction, heads or tails, 50/50. 618-301-6721
▪ Metro East Humane Society Rock & Roll Bingo — 7 p.m. Friday, March 8. Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Doors open 6 p.m. “Name That Tune” meets bingo. Players test knowledge of music trivia after a short clip and must get a bingo to win. Cash bar, silent auction, 50/50 and other raffles, and more. Cost: $20 in advance or $25 at the door. mehs.org/events/rock-roll-bingo
Club News
▪ Dupo Classmates and Friends — 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. Aunt Maggie’s on Main, 230 N. Main St., Columbia.
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501
▪ House Rabbit Society Bunny Meeting — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. The public is invited to bring their pet bunnies for free nail trims and body checks. 618-632-2940
▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. every Thursday. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. every Friday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work on your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One hour free lesson with paid admission. First-time guests get in free. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com
▪ O’Fallon Women Empowering Women — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon.
▪ Mid-Illinois Iris Society — 6:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Hall, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Offering growing tips, programs, refreshments. Visitors always welcome. 618-822-6584
▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dance — 7 to 9 p.m. Monday. Hagnauer Township Hall, 2061 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 618-877-1215, Marty 618-797-6749 or Diana 618-444-6771.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Dinner meeting. Youth Oratorical Contest. Guests welcome. RSVP to 618-910-3454.
▪ Grief Support Group — 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 9. St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Francis Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. To learn more or to register, 618-651-2980 or jean.korte@hshs.org
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
▪ Alzheimer’s Association “In the Moment” Support Group — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. Speaker: Leha Russell from Reflections at Garden Place. Russell will discuss the Memory Care Day Club and Respite Care programs offered in Columbia. Anyone with a loved one with dementia is welcome. Information and refreshments available. 618-939-3488, ext. 1248
Reservations Required
▪ Youth Flag Rugby Clinic — 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Lindenwood Stadium, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. Clinic open to girls and boys in second through eighth grades. No cost to attend. Participants must bring athletic shoes, molded cleats if possible, and weather-appropriate athletic attire. To register, contact Assistant Rugby Coach Lee Abbott at jabbott@lindenwood.edu or 865-387-0796.
▪ Photography 101 — 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Local travel and landscape photographer Jennifer Mishra of Wits End Photography will help you take better pictures. Bring a couple of your favorite photos, digital or printed, to drive the discussion. To register, call 618-288-1212 or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
▪ Soil Fertility Seminar — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Monroe County Extension Office, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. Includes sessions on organic nutrient management, managing phosphorus loss in tile systems, cover crops in corn and soybean systems and more. Lunch provided. Register by Feb. 25. Cost: $45 per person for CEU credit or $15 for person without CEU credit. 618-939-3434 or web.extension.illinois.edu/mms
▪ Weekend Gardener — 9 a.m. Saturday, March 2. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. Demazenod Drive, Belleville. Information for beginner or experienced gardeners. Participants select four education sessions on ornamentals, edibles, natives and general gardening. Vendors will be at the event. Cost: $50, includes lunch. Registration deadline is Feb. 22. Space is limited. 618-939-3434 or web.extension.illinois.edu/mms
▪ 10th Annual Luncheon for Learning — 12 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Scottish Rite Dining Room, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway, Belleville. Doors open 10:30 a.m. Luncheon served at noon. Reception and cash bar. Apres Luncheon Tea Room Modeling by Fashions from Sage Style with commentary by Dana Graebe. Specialty vendors silent auction and raffles. Reservations are $40 per person and should be submitted by Feb. 23 to Children’s Dyslexia Center - Southern Illinois, P.O. Box 23954, Belleville, IL 62223.
▪ Sibling Class — 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9. Memorial Hospital East, Community Conference Room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Class helps prepare older siblings for changes to expect as family grows. Designed for children ages 2-10. Fee is $5 per child. Registration required. 618-767-3627, 833-607-3637 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events
▪ 1980s Murder Mystery Dinner — 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Firemen’s Hall, 9510 Collinsville Road, Collinsville. Tickets $55 per person, includes dinner buffet, murder mystery show, unlimited draft beer/soda. Dress like it’s the ’80s. Purchase tickets at troymaryvillecoc.com/mmd.
Theater/Concerts
▪ Film Screening: “2001: A Space Odyssey” — 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. Contemporary Art Museum, 3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Free admission. camstl.org
▪ An Evening with Leftover Salmon: Stories from the Living Room — 8 p.m. Friday. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Touring behind their book “Leftover Salmon: Thirty Years of Festival!” Tickets start at $25. TheSheldon.org
▪ SWIC Jazz Festival — All day Saturday. Main Complex Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Featuring guest artist, trombonist Natalie Cressman. swic.edu/music
▪ Free Concert: Mark Laverty — 7 p.m. Saturday. St. Paul UCC, 127 St. Paul St., Columbia. 618-660-5790 or monroecountyarts.org/events
▪ Belleville Philharmonic: “Winter Dreams”— 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. The orchestra performs popular classics including guest artist Elena Ulyanova at the piano. Visit bellevillephilharmonic.org for tickets and information.
▪ Masterworks Chorale: “Broadway Pops!” — 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Includes well-known songs from “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Pajama Game” and “Man of La Mancha.” The children’s chorus will perform a medley from “Oliver!” Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for military and seniors, $10 for students and are available at the box office or by calling 618-304-9094.
▪ Alton Symphony Orchestra: A French Connection — 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Presenting “A French Connection,” featuring several French composers and works from “Carmen” by Bizet, “The Sea” by Debussy, and “Symphony No. 6 ‘Pathetique’” by Tchaikovsky. Admission: Adults $10, seniors and children $5. Staff and students of Lewis and Clark Community College receive free admission with ID.
▪ St. Louis Classical Guitar Society: Trio Virado — 4 p.m. Sunday. E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall, 560 Trinity Ave., St. Louis. Amy Porter, flute, Juan Miguel Hernandez, viola, and Joao Luis, guitar, form a concert experience with emotion and love of music that radiates electricity. stlclassicalguitar.org
▪ HeartSong in Concert — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. O’Fallon Assembly of God, 1400 N. Green Mount Road, O’Fallon. HeartSong is known for its powerful worship, high energy, musical excellence, and ministry. Music includes contemporary, traditional and gospel worship styles.
▪ Ladysmith Black Mambazo — 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. South Africa’s most prominent a cappella vocal group and five-time Grammy Award winner warms the hearts of audiences worldwide with uplifting vocal harmonies, signature dance moves and charming onstage banter. For ticket information visit TheSheldon.org.
▪ SIUE Jazz Combo Concert — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Dunham Hall, 50 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. General admission is $12, SIUE students and senior citizens $9.
▪ The Hett’s Arts Education Series: Third Coast Percussion — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. This Grammy-winning quartet has forged a musical path with virtuosic, energetic performances that celebrate the depth and breadth of possibilities in percussion. This performance is for children in kindergarten through high school. Tickets are $5 per child with one free chaperone/adult ticket for every 10 children. 618-537-6863 or thehett.com
▪ SIUE “Sans Merci” — 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Metcalf Theater, 47 Circle Drive, Edwardsville. Performance about an idealistic young woman named Kelly, who survived rape and attempted murder by South American revolutionaries. Admission: Adults $15, seniors and non-SIUE students $12, free admission for SIUE faculty, staff and students. Tickets can be purchased by calling 618-650-2774 or in person at the box office.
▪ SIUE Wind Symphony and Concert Band — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. Wildey Theatre, 252 W. Main St., Edwardsville. The symphony is mostly comprised of undergraduate music performers and music education majors and is directed by Dr. John Bell. General admission: $12, SIUE students and senior citizens $9.
▪ The Golden Dragon Acrobats — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Kaskaskia College, Jane Knight Auditorium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The world’s leading Chinese acrobatic troupe represents the best of a time-honored tradition more than 25 centuries old. Award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes and more. Call 618-545-3223 or visit kaskaskia.edu/kcffa for ticket information.
▪ Third Coast Percussion — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. This Grammy-winning quartet has forged a musical path with virtuosic, energetic performances that celebrate the depth and breadth of possibilities in percussion. Reserved seats are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $10 for student/child and free for McKendree University students. 618-537-6863 or thehett.com
▪ “La Cage Aux Folles” — 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Feb. 28 through March 23. Marcelle Theater, 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive, St. Louis. See what happens when the son of a middle-aged gay couple brings home the daughter of an arch-conservative politician and her parents for dinner. Tickets range from $20 to $30. newlinetheatre.com
▪ Equal Play: Celebrating Women Composers — 7 p.m. Friday, March 1. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra team up with renowned soprano Christine Brewer and pianists Peter Henderson and Alla Voskoboynikova in a concert celebrating the achievements of female composers. Concert is free. RSVP requested by visiting slso.org/freeconcerts.
▪ Lindenwood University-Belleville Theatre Department presents “Danny and the Deep Blue Sea” — 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2. Lindenwood Auditorium, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. John Patrick Shanley’s play about two tough, unlikely rejects of society spending the night together and finding a little more about themselves than expected. Free and open to the public. For information or tickets, call 618-236-6175.
Worth the Drive
▪ Path to Freedom: Underground Railroad Tours — 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Alton Visitors Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton. Two-hour guided shuttle tour featuring Underground Railroad historian J.E. Robinson. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 618-465-6676 or 800-258-6645 or online at visitalton.com/shuttle.
▪ An Evening of Sex and the Supernatural — 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Mineral Springs Banquet and Conference Center, 301 E. Broadway St., Alton. Eerie evening of wine and decadent desserts. Author Troy Taylor will present “Sex and the Supernatural,” which covers the haunted history of sex and the occult. Not for the faint of heart or easily embarrassed. Must be 21 or older. Cost: $38 per person, includes wine and dessert.
▪ Grand Reopening & Bridal Fair — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 East Gate Plaza, East Alton. Bridal fair includes photographers, florists, formal wear specialists, food tastings and more. 618-660-8204 or juliasbanquetcenter@yahoo.com
Comments