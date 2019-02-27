RV & Camper Show and concerts highlight events this week

Noon Thursday, Feb. 28, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, nonprofit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.
Events
▪ Frederick Birth Talent Hunt Showcase Application Period — Through Wednesday, March 6. Open to students enrolled in grades 9-12 in the 2018-2019 school year and attend a high school or home school within 50 miles of the Gateway Arch. Highlights young talent in the performing arts. The event will take place March 23 at a TBD location. Admission is free. For applications or other information, call 618-779-4372 or email NuChiTalentHunt@gmail.com
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
▪ Madison County Fair Association Garage Sale — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28; 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday. Madison County Fair Association Expo Hall, 2025 Park Hill Drive, Highland. Crafts, antiques, jewelry, clothing, kitchen items, decor and more. Limited food available for purchase. Free admission.
▪ Senior Art Competition: A Life Experienced — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. The Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Opening reception and awards ceremony. Exhibit runs through March 4. swic.edu/theschmidt
▪ Organ/Tissue Donor Program — 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. A representative from the Organ/Tissue Donor Program, Life Goes On, will be present for those who wish to be added to the registry. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Serving Our Seniors — 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Learn about services and resources available to seniors and their caregivers. Laura Goss with Collinsville Faith In Action’s Answers on Aging Program will speak on helping seniors in their home and how to take advantage of programs they may not be aware of. 618-345-5848 or caseyvillelibrary.org
▪ Shelia P. Moses: ‘The Last Mile: Conversations with Dick Gregory’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Moses discusses and signs her book. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during library hours or on day of sale.
▪ RV & Camper Show — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East, Belleville. Featuring numerous vendors and dealers. Door prizes, camping supplies, trailer hitches and the latest technology. Admission: $7 adults, children 12 and under free with paid adult. bcfairgrounds.net
▪ Shriners Hospitals for Children Screening Clinic: Children with Bone, Muscle or Joint Problems — 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Anderson Hospital, Main Entrance, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Free clinic for potential patients. Walk-ins welcome. 314-432-3600 or facebook.com/events/355515511701585
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays through April 13. St. Vincent De Paul, 3718 State St., East St. Louis. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Yoga in March — 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 9, 16 (maybe), 23 and 30. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Get fit and healthy with a calming yoga session. Bring your own mat. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar. 618-288-1212.
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 13. Family Development Center, 1045 State St., Fairmont City. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13. New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 5803 Belmont Ave., East St. Louis. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Wine & Food Festival — 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Eckert’s Farms, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Taste your way through the Country Store. Cooking demos, wine and craft beer tastings. Must be 21 to enter. Ticket info: eckerts.com/calendar-of-events
▪ St. Stephen Catholic Church Parish Mission — 5 p.m. Saturday through 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. St. Stephen Catholic Church, 901 S. Main St., Caseyville. Starts with an opening liturgy (Mass) with fellowship to follow. For the full schedule, visit ststephencaseyville.org
▪ Edwardsville Art Center ART ALIVE! Event — 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Mix and mingle with several professional artists and learn about their creative process as the artists finish their artwork live. Tickets $50 per person and can be purchased online at edwardsvilleartscenter.com/events
▪ Cahokia Mounds Winter Lecture Series: Julie Zimmermann, Ph.D. — 2 p.m. Sunday. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Julie Zimmermann, Ph.D., of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville presents “Hoping for Hopewell But Settling for Mississippian: SIUE Investigations at the Gehring Site.” cahokiamounds.org
▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.
▪ Gareth Hinds: ‘The Iliad’ — 7 p.m. Monday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Hinds will discuss and sign his adaptation of Homer’s classic epic. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com
▪ Steve Berry: ‘The Malta Exchange’ — 7 p.m. Monday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Meet Berry and purchase a signed copy of his latest Cotton Malone thriller. 314-994-3300.
▪ Observable Readings: Diane Seuss & Eileen G’Sell — 7:30 p.m. Monday. Dressel’s Public House, 419 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Enjoy these poets’ readings in the upstairs loft of the restaurant. Suggested $5 donation at the door. stlouispoetrycenter.org
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Must be 16 year of age to donate, feeling healthy and well the day of the drive. Photo ID required. Lunch provided to all donors. Appointments recommended but not required. 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, sponsor code MemorialBelleville.
▪ St. Luke’s Luncheon, Card Party & Bingo — 12 p.m. Tuesday. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Cards, bingo or any game you choose, with prizes. Menu: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, cake, coffee, hot tea, iced tea and water. Cost: $8. Please bring canned items for Community Interfaith Food Pantry. In case of inclement weather, Channel 2 will announce cancellation as “St. Luke’s Catholic Church” the day of event.
▪ Global Warming Demystified — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Dr. Jeffrey Bennett, astrophysicist and author, presents a free program on global warming. 618-632-3783 or ofpl.info
▪ Empty Bowl Luncheon — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Simple soup meal, symbolizing the plight of the hungry. More than 40 meat and meatless soups available. Carryout available. Tickets: $10. 618-406-4350.
▪ The Empty Bowl Luncheon — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Simple meal of soup bread and water served with 100 percent of profits going to O’Fallon/Shiloh Food Pantry. 618-616-5371 or facebook.com/events/382311525914097
▪ Floyd Clown Sr. and William Matson: ‘Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy’ — 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville. The authors will discuss and sign their book. Free and open to the public.
▪ Edwardsville FFA Alumni Dinner & Auction — 6 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Live auction, silent auction, raffles. Cost: $25 per adult, $12.50 for children ages 5 to 12. To order tickets: 648-656-7100, ext. 20680 or jjenkins@ecusd7.org
Food
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 58 Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. 618-539-6095.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carryout available. No phone orders.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Evening in Athens — 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Authentic Greek lamb shanks, chicken, gyro, salads and many Greek sweets. Carryout available. 618-277-0330.
▪ New Athens Knights of Columbus Candlelight Steak Dinner — 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday. St. Agatha’s Parish Center, 205 S. Market St., New Athens. Grilled ribeye steak, jumbo shrimp, marinated chicken breasts, sides, coffee or tea. Hamburgers and cheeseburgers also available. All are welcome.
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast — 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Augustine Parish Hall, 1900 W. Belle, Belleville. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children ages 4-12, under 4 are free. No family pays more than $28. Sponsored by St. Augustine Boy Scout Troop 24.
▪ Wurstmarkt — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Progressive Grange, 8855 Schaller Road, New Athens. Whole hog pork sausage, roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, sides, dessert, coffee, tea. Cost: $12 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Carryout available.
▪ Cathedral Wurstmarkt — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cathedral Campus Café, 200 S. Second St., Belleville. Pork sausage meal with sides, dessert and drink. Cost: $10 adults, $5 children ages 6-12, 5 and under free. A 10 percent discount for active duty military and first responders. 50/50 raffle. Dine in or carry out.
▪ Mardi Gras Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Calvary Lutheran Church, 6606 W. Main St., Belleville. Dinner includes pasta, salas, bread, dessert and drinks. Free will donation for Calvary Lutheran Church.
▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carry out.
▪ St. Michael Paderborn Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. St. Michael’s Parish Hall, 4576 Buss Branch Road, Waterloo. Mass at 7:30 p.m.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Notre Dame Academy Bingo — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Augustine’s Gymnasium (Kuhl Hall), 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Start selling bingo cards 6 p.m. Bingo starts 7 p.m. facebook.com/Notre-Dame-Academy-Bingo-152047631501319
▪ Delta Theta Tau Sorority Glo Bingo — 7 p.m. Friday. World Shooting Complex, 1 Main Event Lane, Sparta. Doors open 6 p.m. Admission $25, includes six bingo cards, glow dabber and glow hat. Full open bar tickets sold separately for $20. More than $1,000 in cash prizes. 618-317-2339 or 618-317-6352. glo-bingo.com
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner night. 618-233-3370.
▪ Child Advocacy Center Trivia Night & Silent Auction — 7 p.m. Saturday. Firemen’s Hall, 9510 Collinsville Road, Collinsville. Doors open 6 p.m. Cost: $175 per table, maximum eight players per table. 618-296-5398 or madco-cac.org
▪ Freeburg Community High School Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Catholic War Vets, 3535 State Route 159, Freeburg. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Cost: $100 per table, tables of eight. Mulligans, survivor game, silent auction, cooler of booze, 50/50 and more. Bring your own snacks. Food available for purchase. No outside beverages. For reservations: 618-402-5610.
▪ Friends of Valley View Cemetery Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Tri-Township Park Community Center, 410 Wickcliffe St., Troy. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Soda and popcorn provided. Bring snacks and beverages. Prizes, 50/50, head and tails game. Cost: $20 per person. Maximum of 10 per table. Only 15 tables available. For reservations, 618-980-9095 or friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com
▪ St. Louis Genealogical Society Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Richmond Heights Community Center, 8001 Dale Ave., St. Louis. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Cash prizes, silent auction, 50/50, mulligans. Soft drinks and snacks provided. May bring additional food and beverage. Cost: $20 per person or $160 per table. Tables of eight. Registration at stlgs.org/events/trivia-night
▪ Turkey Hill Grange Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Turkey Hill Grange, Highway 15 and Green Mount Road, Belleville. Admission: $10 per person. Eight players per team. Refreshments and mulligans. Silent auction, heads or tails, 50/50. 618-301-6721.
▪ Friends of Valley View Cemetery Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Tri-Township Park Community Center, 410 Wickcliffe St., Troy. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Soda and popcorn provided. May bring snacks and beverages. Prizes, 50/50, head and tails game. Cost: $20 per person. Maximum of 10 per table. Only 15 tables available. For reservations, 618-980-9095 or friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com
▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. Augustine’s Gym, 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 6 p.m. Eight rounds, 12 hands per round. Random partners every round. Cash payouts. Beer, soda and water for sale. Must be 18 or older. Cost: $10 per player. 618-972-7574.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Harnett St. and Harper Road, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.
▪ Caritas Family Solutions Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday, March 8. Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton. Doors open 6 p.m. Silent auction, raffles, cash bar. Tables are $200 each. Up to eight players per table. For information or reservations: 618-213-8717 or sam.lappe@caritasfamily.org. caritasfamilysolutions.org/trivia
▪ Collinsville Junior Service Club Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday, March 8. Caseyville Community Center, 909 S. Main St., Caseyville. Doors open 6 p.m. Bring your own snacks and cooler. Cost: $10 per person, up to 10 players per table. Cash prizes, raffle baskets, 50/50. For reservations: 618-288-2886.
▪ Metro East Humane Society Rock & Roll Bingo — 7 p.m. Friday, March 8. Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Doors open 6 p.m. “Name That Tune” meets bingo. Players test knowledge of music trivia after a short clip and must get a bingo to win. Cash bar, silent auction, 50/50 and other raffles, and more. Cost: $20 in advance or $25 at the door. mehs.org/events/rock-roll-bingo
Club News
▪ O’Fallon Woman’s Club — 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road, O’Fallon.
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ Fairview Heights Woman’s Club — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Guest speaker: Mr. Schaefer from Hope for Heroes. Hostesses: Members of the Board.
▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. every Thursday. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.
▪ Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ Support Group — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. Speaker: Leha Russell from Reflections at Garden Place. Russell will discuss the Memory Care Day Club and Respite Care programs offered in Columbia. Anyone with a loved one with dementia is welcome. Information and refreshments available. 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.
▪ Church Women United, Belleville Unit — 11:30 a.m. Friday. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Program will follow noon meal. Luncheon served at cost of $6. Please make reservations at 618-520-8112 or 618-234-2688.
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. every Friday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo & Games — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Hagnauer Township Hall, 206 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:30 p.m. 618-877-1215, 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.
▪ St. Louis Writers’ Group — 6:30 p.m. Monday. Big Daddy’s, 1000 Sidney St., St. Louis. Reading of a completed script: “School Secrets” by Patrick Anderson. stlwritersgroup.com
▪ St. Clair County Garden Club — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crehan’s Irish Pub, 5500 North Belt West, Belleville. Meeting includes installation of officers for 2019-2020. Lois Eggemeyer will present a study of the daffodil. Design theme: Where Did That Leprechaun Go?
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 12 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members always welcome.
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 W. Fifth St., O’Fallon. Speaker: Kurt Ranger, discussing the benefits of healthy soil. Free and open to the public. All ages welcome. ofallongardenclub.com or facebook.com/events/813683315664804
▪ Grief Support Group — 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 9. St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Francis Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. To learn more or to register, 618-651-2980 or jean.korte@hshs.org
▪ Illinois Trekkers Volkssport Club — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Join the group that enjoys fun, fitness and friendship. Refreshments following meeting. trudyduffman@yahoo.com or illinois-trekkers.org
▪ International Women’s Organization — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Eden Village, Community Room, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon. Program Speaker: Marla Schrader. Topic: Bethlehem 2019: Daily Life for Children and Families in the Middle East. Please bring two items for the IWO silent auction. Refreshments served. All are welcome. 618-406-0259, 618-830-5804, 312-399-0694 or 618-931-0041.
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
▪ Gateway East Artists Guild — 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. March meeting: Watercolor painter Alicia Farris. geag.net
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 26 N. Church St., Belleville. John Keck leads a journey for “Illinois and the History of the West.” stclair-ilgs.org/events
Reservations Required
▪ Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park - 8:30 a.m. Monday and Friday, March 8. Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton. Informative programs about bald eagles. Learn to distinguish between immature and mature bald eagles, what eagles eat, why they spend winter months in the area and more. Short video presentation followed by observational drive to view wintering bald eagles. Dress warmly and have a full tank of gas. Reservations are required. For information or reservations, call 618-786-3323.
▪ SWIC Running Start Program — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Southwestern Illinois College, Liberal Arts Complex Room 2311-2313, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Informational meeting for homeschool students and their parents interested in the accelerated program. Current high school sophomores and juniors welcome to attend. For information and reservations, 618-235-2700, ext. 5490, or jane.sparks@swic.edu
▪ Sibling Class — 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9. Memorial Hospital East, Community Conference Room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Class helps prepare older siblings for changes to expect as family grows. Designed for children ages 2-10. Fee is $5 per child. Registration required. 618-767-3627, 833-607-3637 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events
▪ Picky Eaters vs. Problem Feeders — 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12. Memorial Hospital East, Community Conference Room, second floor, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Program to assist parents and caregivers regarding troubles feeding children ages 18 months to 7 years old. Free. Registration required. 833-607-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events to register
▪ Gateway Green Industry Conference — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 13. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. This educational program features six breakout sessions and approved CEUs for professional development. For those in lawn care, landscaping, garden center, golf course or any other grounds-related field. Open to the public. Registration is $20. 618-344-4230 or web.extension.illinois.edu/mms
▪ Breastfeeding Support Class for Expectant Mothers — 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 13. Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Class provides information, encouragement and support for a successful breastfeeding experience to those considering or have chosen to breastfeed their babies. Fee: $10 per couple. For a list of class times and locations, visit mymemorialnetword.com/family-care-birthing-center and click on Obstetrics/Birthing Classes. Registration required: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events
▪ 1980s Murder Mystery Dinner — 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Firemen’s Hall, 9510 Collinsville Road, Collinsville. Tickets $55 per person, includes dinner buffet, murder mystery show, unlimited draft beer/soda. Dress like it’s the ‘80s. Purchase tickets at troymaryvillecoc.com/mmd
▪ KC Cosmetology Program High School Visit Day — 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Kaskaskia College, 272 College Road, Centralia. Day dedicated to high school juniors and seniors considering a career in cosmetology. Includes information about job availability within the industry, specialty training and community college certification. Free event with limited seating. Parents welcome. For more information, 618-545-3306. To reserve a spot, email the student’s name to kmaline@kaskaskia.edu by March 14.
▪ Bowl for Kids’ Sake — 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Bowl Haven Lanes, 3003 Washington Ave., Alton. Sign up now to help raise money for kids in Clinton, Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties. Participants will enjoy two free hours of bowling with friends and co-workers. Free pizza, free shoe rental, prizes. Individuals must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges. bbbsil.org/bfks
▪ An Indoor Landscape Painting Workshop by Shawn & Dave Cornell — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24. Carrington Place Clubhouse, 3900 Essex Blvd., Swansea. Dave and Shawn will teach the principles of plein air painting, composition, color, value and edges. Any medium may be used in this workshop. Fee: $40 for GEAG members, $90 for non-members. For more information or to register: geag.net/event/cornell-2
Theater/Concerts
▪ The Golden Dragon Acrobats — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Kaskaskia College, Jane Knight Auditorium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The world’s leading Chinese acrobatic troupe represents the best of a time-honored tradition more than 25 centuries old. Award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes and more. 618-545-3223 or kaskaskia.edu/kcffa for ticket information.
▪ Third Coast Percussion — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. This Grammy-winning quartet has forged a musical path with virtuosic, energetic performances that celebrate the depth and breadth of possibilities in percussion. Reserved seats are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $10 for student/child and free for McKendree University students. 618-537-6863 or thehett.com
▪ ‘La Cage Aux Folles’ — 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Feb. 28 through March 23. Marcelle Theater, 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive, St. Louis. See what happens when the son of a middle-aged gay couple brings home the daughter of an arch-conservative politician and her parents for dinner. Tickets range from $20 to $30. newlinetheatre.com
▪ Equal Play: Celebrating Women Composers — 7 p.m. Friday. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra team up with renowned soprano Christine Brewer and pianists Peter Henderson and Alla Voskoboynikova in a concert celebrating the achievements of female composers. Concert is free. RSVP requested by visiting slso.org/freeconcerts
▪ ‘Dr. Keeling’s Curve’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Dunham Hall Theater, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 50 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Mike Farrell, who starred in “M*A*S*H” and “Providence,” stars as Dr. Charles Keeling, the man who created the Keeling Curve, the chart that illustrates the rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels from 1958 to present. Tickets start at $35. For tickets: 866-698-4263 or artsandissues.com
▪ Lindenwood University-Belleville Theatre Department presents ‘Danny and the Deep Blue Sea’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lindenwood Auditorium, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. John Patrick Shanley’s play about two tough, unlikely rejects of society spending the night together and finding a little more about themselves than expected. Free and open to the public. For information or tickets: 618-236-6175.
▪ #TIMESUP: Music for Piano and Strings + World Premiere — 7 p.m. Saturday. Southwestern Illinois College, Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Pulitzer Prize winner Ellen Taaffe Zwilich’s Piano Quintet and Florence Price’s in Quartet in G and Stephanie Berg. Free admission. chamberprojectstl.org/season11
▪ Bach Society of Saint Louis — 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets from $19 to $42. cathedralconcerts.org
▪ ‘Brilliance’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Featuring works by Robert and Clara Schumann, Mendelssohn and Brahms. 314-941-6309, chambermusicstl.org/concerts/brilliance or TheSheldon.org
▪ Cirque Éloize: ‘Saloon’ — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 Alton St., Lebanon. A western themed, circus-theater extravaganza where extraordinary acrobatics are presented with an aw shucks, ma’am demeanor. Reserved seating is $32 adult, $30 senior, $10 student/child and free for McKendree students. thehett.com
▪ SWIC Speaker Series: Stage Combat: Julie Willis — 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. Southwestern Illinois College, MC Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. swic.edu/swicarts
▪ Scott C. Sickles’ ‘Nonsense and Beauty’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. The Repertory Theatre’s Emerson Studio Theatre, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves. This play explores the power of love and forgiveness. For ticket information and other performance dates, visit repstl.org
▪ Anthony Lucius with DJ Nune — 8 p.m. Friday, March 8. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Anthony Lucius skillfully blends intuitive lyricism and impressive production, bridging the gap between classic hip-hop and modern rap music. General admission $20. TheSheldon.org
▪ KSHE presents YESSONGS: A Tribute to YES — 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Wildey Theater, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Doors open 6:30 p.m. $20 limited seating. facebook.com/YESSONGSstl
Worth the Drive
▪ Kevin Martini-Fuller: Portraits of The Gathering — 3 p.m. Friday. Webster University, The May Gallery, 8300 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves. “Observations, Interpretation, and Inspiration of the American West by Cowboy Poets” with a talk by Martini-Fuller. Opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Exhibit runs through March 29. webster.edu/maygallery
▪ St. Louis Jazz Club: Bob Row’s Mardi Gras Party — 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Royal Orleans Banquet Center, 2801 Telegraph Road, St. Louis. Doors open 1:15 p.m. Lunch served 1:45 p.m. (reservations required for lunch). $10 for a sandwich, salad and pasta. Admission: $15 members, $20 non-members. Cash bar available. For lunch reservations, 314-972-8298. Cash only. stlouisjazzclub.org
▪ Green Door Art Gallery presents ‘Fabric of Spring’ — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore, Webster Groves. Exhibit features sensitive drawing and yupo watercolors by Gena Losets, watercolors by Alicia Farris, sewn fabric paintings by Mary Beth Gray, textural weavings by Sandra Illian and modern calendar pin-ups by Michael Plurd. Exhibit runs through April 26. Gallery open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22. greendoorartgallery.com
▪ Truthseeker’s Homecoming — March 21 - 24. Marion Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Performances by Southern gospel artists all weekend. Festivities include prayer breakfasts, concerts, lunches and more. For detailed schedule and ticket information, visit truthseekershomecoming.com
Comments