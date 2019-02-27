RV & Camper Show and concerts highlight events this week

The O’Fallon Women’s Club and the Collinsville Women’s Club will hold separate Empty Bowl luncheon events Wednesday, March 6. Both events will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., one at Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon and the other at the Gateway Center in Collinsville. The O’Fallon event will benefit the O’Fallon/Shiloh Food Pantry. The Collinsville event will raise money for the Collinsville Food Pantry. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com