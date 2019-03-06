Tax help, yoga and a “fuzzy friend sleepover” featured this week at metro-east libraries

Noon Thursday, March 7, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Events
▪ Missouri History Museum: ‘Panoramas of the City’ — Through March 24. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. This free exhibit explores St. Louis history from 1900 to 1950 through panoramic photography. mohistory.org
▪ ‘Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World’ — Through April 14. St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis. The 7,000 square foot exhibition explores the instrument’s evolution and history, the science of creating sound with wood and steel, and the impact on cultures over the past 5,000 years. slsc.org
▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary 17th Annual Used Book Fair and Bake Sale — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. Breese American Legion, 575 N. Main St., Breese. Admission: Thursday only - $6 from 10 to 11 a.m. and $3 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Half-price items after 3 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday. $3 per bag until 10:30 a.m. Sunday, then everything free until closing. 618-526-5351.
▪ Robert Classic French Film Festival — Friday through Sunday, March 24. Washington University’s Brown Hall, Centennial Greenway, St. Louis. Celebrate St. Louis’ Gallic heritage and France’s cinematic legacy. Featured films span the decades from the 1930s through the 1990s. Visit cinemastlouis.org/robert-classic-french-film-festival for the film schedule.
▪ AARP Tax-Aide Service — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Columbia High School Rummage Sale — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Columbia High School cafeteria, 77 Veterans Parkway, Columbia. Bag-a-Bargain starts 11:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit after prom celebration.
▪ 3rd Annual Fuzzy Friend Sleepover — 6 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. 2nd St., Caseyville. Story time and drop off 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Pick-up and breakfast 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Kids can bring one of their stuffed fuzzy friends and enjoy an evening of special stories, activities and snacks before letting their fuzzy friend spend the night at the library. The next day, kids will be able to come back to get their fuzzy friend, see what they were up to and have breakfast before the library opens. Event is free and includes free photo. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 618-345-5848.
▪ Thomas Lennon & John Hendrix – ‘Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles’ — 7 p.m. Friday. Mad Art Gallery, 2727 S. 12th St., St. Louis. The authors will sign and discuss the first book in their new middle-grade series. Tickets start at $20. Visit left-bank.com/lennon for tickets and information.
▪ Gun and Knife Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Belle Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville. Buy, well, trade, guns, knives, scopes, ammo, accessories, FOID cards processed and more. General admission: $6. bcfairgrounds.net
▪ Yoga in March — 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 16 (maybe), 23 and 30. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Get fit and healthy with a calming yoga session. Bring your own mat. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar. 618-288-1212.
▪ Greg Iles – ‘Cemetery Road’ — 7 p.m. Saturday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Bestselling author of the Natchez Burning trilogy returns with an electrifying new tale. Book signing event. 314-994-3300.
▪ Americana Dance — 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Second Generation Band. Light table snacks. Admission: $12 per person. 618-394-0966.
▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.
▪ An Evening with Jacob Tobia and Samantha Allen — 7 p.m. Monday. Mad Art Gallery, 2727 S. 12th St., St. Louis. Authors Tobia and Allen will sign and discuss their new books, “Sissy, A Coming-of-Gender Story” and “Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States.” A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Metro Trans Umbrella Group. Tickets start at $30. Visit left-bank.com/tobiaandallen for tickets and information.
▪ Wolf Branch Elementary School Kindergarten Registration — 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Wolf Branch Elementary School, 125 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Students must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2019. Parents must bring child’s original birth certificate, parent photo ID with current address, utility bill and real estate tax bill or homeowners/renters insurance declaration page. Fees for the 2019-2020 school year are $95. Registration packets available in the school office. 618-277-2100.
▪ ‘New to You’ Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Frisse Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Gently used purses (some designer brands), jewelry, scarves, gloves, hats, other women’s items.
▪ Lynne Olson – ‘Madame Fourcade’s Secret War’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Olson’s new book tells the story of a woman who stood up for her nation, her fellow citizens and herself. 314-994-3300.
▪ Some Challenges for Treating Individuals Who have been Adopted — 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 13. Care and Counseling, 12141 Ladue Road, St. Louis. Presentation will identify sources of developmental disruption associated with the loss of parents and other trauma resulting from foster and institutional care. Session fee: $25. 314-878-4340 or careandcounseling.org/seminars
▪ Edwardsville Community School District 7 Kindergarten Registration — 12 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13. Locations: the school your child will attend for kindergarten. For children who are age 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2019. Registration paperwork available online at ecusd7.org/district-information/registration
▪ Seminar: Customer Discovery and Competitive Advantage — 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13. Harvest Market, 125 N. Rapp Ave., Columbia. The Monroe County Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Development Center for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will present a seminar for local business owners and entrepreneurs. Registration includes a $5 fee and can be made at ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/30839
▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 26. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.
▪ Author Talk: Alyson Richman – ‘The Secret of the Clouds’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Jewish Community Center, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis. From the author of “The Lost Wife” and “The Velvet Hours” comes an emotionally-charged story about a mother’s love, a teacher’s promise and a child’s heart. Tickets $20 or free for Premier Pass holders. stljewishbookfestival.org
Food
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Maryville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Mother of Perpetual Help Parish Hall, 200 N. Lange, Maryville. Fried cod or shrimp, sides, desserts. Eat in or carry out. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus.
▪ St. Agatha Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Parish Hall, 205 S. Market St., New Athens. Cod and shrimp plates. Carry-out. 618-475-3579.
▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carry out.
▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Baked cod, fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, chicken tenders, grilled cheese, spaghetti, sides, desserts, refreshments. Eat in or carry out. 618-539-4720.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ St. Henry’s Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Henry Creative Learning Center, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Cod, salmon, shrimp, sides and desserts. Eat in or carry out. Voted thirs best fish fry in the 2018 BND Readers’ Choice Awards. 618-233-2423.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 58 Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. 618-539-6095.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Holy Cross Lutheran Church Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 460 Church St., Livingston. Cod tails, Alaskan white fish, catfish or shrimp, side items, dessert and drink. Sandwiches, senior plates and children’s plates available. facebook.com/events/402106707028050
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carryout available. No phone orders.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Lenzburg St. Peter UCC Pancake & Sausage Breakfast — 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday. St. Peter UCC, 10 S. Main St., Lenzburg. Including Sunday School Craft and Bake Sale. Whole hog sausage, made-from-scratch pancakes, fresh meat available. Handicapped accessible. Carryouts available. 618-475-2557.
▪ O’Fallon Kiwanis Club Spaghetti Dinner — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert, drink. Takeouts available. Cost: $10 adults, $5 kids under 10, $25 family.
▪ St. John Lutheran Church of Baldwin Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. St. John Lutheran Church, 312 S. 5th St., Baldwin, Ill. Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, slaw, drinks and desserts. Cost: $11 adults, $5 kids ages 4-12, under 4 free (dining room only). Only ½ chicken dinners for $11 available for carryout.
▪ Corned Beef & Cabbage — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, Glen Carbon. Includes potatoes, green beans, dessert, drink. Eat in or carry out. Adults $12, children ages 5-10 $4, 4 and under free. 618-656-7137.
▪ St. George Parish Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. St. George Community Life Center (Hodapp Hall), 317 E. Maple St., New Baden. Fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, roast pork, sides, desserts, beverages. Attendance prizes, raffles. Cost: $11 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, under 5 free. Carryout available.
▪ Friedens Annual Sausage Dinner — 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Friedens United Church of Christ, 207 E. Center, Troy. All-you-can-eat grilled pork sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, sauerkraut, applesauce, dessert, beverage. Cost: $10 adults, $5 children ages 5-10, 4 and under eat free. Dine in or carry out. Curbside carryout is $10 and can be ordered by calling 618-667-6535.
▪ St. Luke’s Men’s Club BBQ Pork Steak Dinner — 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 301 N. Church St., Belleville. Pork steak, potato salad, baked beans, bread, dessert. Hamburgers and hot dogs will also be available. Eat in or carry out.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Notre Dame Academy Bingo — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Augustine’s Gymnasium (Kuhl Hall), 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Start selling bingo cards 6 p.m. Bingo starts 7 p.m. facebook.com/Notre-Dame-Academy-Bingo-152047631501319
▪ Union School’s Jukebox Bingo — 7 p.m. Friday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Cost per person: $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Bring your own snacks. No outside beverages. Cash prizes, raffles and more. To register call Union School at 618-233-4132.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
▪ Bent Oak Golf Course Chipping Contest — 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Bent Oak Golf Course, 1725 S. Broadway, Breese. Cost is $5 for five balls. Additional contest dates: March 16, 17, 24 and 24. Contest finals are March 24. Winner receives a cart pass for 10 rounds. Additional prizes. 618-526-8181.
▪ Blue Knights IL Chapter 14 Law Enforcement Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Doors open 6 p.m. $120 per table, eight players maximum per table. Cash prizes, silent auction, 50/50, wheelbarrow of booze and more. Bring your own snacks. Cash bar – no outside beverages. Walk-ins welcome. For reservations, call 618-791-6442.
▪ Friends of the Old Millstadt Water Tower Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. St. James Parish Center, 423 W. Main St., Millstadt. Doors open 6:30 p.m. $120 per table, six to eight players per table. Silent auction, mulligans, cash prizes. Bring your own snacks. Beverages available. For reservations, 618-476-7326 or 618-476-3696 or millstadttinman@gmail.com
▪ Indoor .22 Rifle Shoot — 12 p.m. Sunday. Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Land, Millstadt. Refreshments available.
▪ Purse Bingo — 1 p.m. Sunday. Holy Family Church, 116 Church St., Cahokia. Doors open 12 p.m. Designer purses. $30 per person in advance, $40 at the door. For reservations: mwalsh1954@gmail.com
▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Harnett St. and Harper Road, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.
Club News
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ PFLAG Belleville — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Viewing two short films from the Youth and Gender Media Project that capture diversity and complexity of gender non-conforming youth. Meetings are free and open to the public. 618-977-5078 or pflagbelleville.org
▪ Illinois Trekkers Volkssport Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7. Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Join the group that enjoys fun, fitness and friendship. Refreshments following meeting. trudyduffman@yahoo.com or illinois-trekkers.org
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 26 N. Church St., Belleville. John Keck leads a journey for “Illinois and the History of the West.” stclair-ilgs.org/events
▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. every Thursday. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. every Friday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One hour free lesson with paid admission. First-time guests get in free. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com
▪ Marine Historical Society — 7 p.m. Monday. Marine Township Senior Citizen Building, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. Presentation by Barb Rakers on what ancestors went through in early days to get through a normal day. Open to the public.
▪ Madison County Retired Teachers Unit 2 — 11 a.m. Tuesday. St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 10 N. Center St., East Alton. 10:30 a.m. Registration. Lunch at noon. Cost for lunch $14, payable at registration. Reservations: 618-656-8655.
▪ Grief Support Group — 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 9. St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Francis Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. To learn more or to register, 618-651-2980 or jean.korte@hshs.org
▪ Book Club — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Discussing “Gulp: Adventures on the Alimentary Canal” by Mary Roach. Newcomers always welcome. Complete reading list with dates online at glencarbonlibrary.org. 618-288-1212.
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
▪ Belleville Metro East Christian Women’s Club ‘Dolls in Literature’ Luncheon — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 13. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson, Belleville. Featuring Peggy Smith, who will share the history behind her dolls that were created from literature. Speaker: Patti Gard – “Living Right Side Up in This Upside Down World.” Reservation deadline March 11. 618-567-3959.
Reservations Required
▪ Working with Colored Pencils — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Artist Greta Pastorello will show how to create beautiful images with colored pencils. Great for coloring book enthusiasts. Visit glencarbonlibrary.org to register. 618-288-1212.
▪ Grow Native! Workshop Native by Design: Layered Landscapes — 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, March 22. Lewis & Clark Community College, NO Nelson Campus, LeClaire Room, 600 Troy Road, Edwardsville. Event features landscape architect Thomas Rainer. Learn first-hand about creating biodiverse landscapes and understanding soil health. Register by March 11. grownative.org
▪ College Student Personnel Administration Program Visit Day — 8 a.m. Friday, March 22. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Parking Lot B (meeting place), 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Event includes breakfast, assistantship interviews, campus tour, program information session, student panel and more. Register by March 8. siue.edu/cspa-visit-day
▪ Home Alone Class — 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23. Memorial Hospital East, second floor community conference room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Class to help parents and children physically, mentally, socially and emotionally to assess if they are ready to stay home alone. Cost: $25 per family. Registration required: 314-454-5437.
▪ Scott Spouses’ Club Scholarship Fundraiser Night — 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Knights of Columbus Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. RSVP by March 18. 719-213-5678 or 2ndViceSSClub@gmail.com
▪ Colorectal Cancer Awareness presentation — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 25. Memorial Hospital East, second floor community conference room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Topics include prevention of colorectal cancer, risk factors, screening recommendations, signs and symptoms and treatment options. Registration required: 833-607-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events
▪ Diabetes Prevention Program — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26. Memorial Hospital Orthopedics and Neurosciences Center, Community Conference Room, 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Presenting information on food, exercise and weight control to support overall health. Free program. Reservations required: 833-607-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events
▪ Madison County Urban League 42nd Annual Recognition and Awards Dinner — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Recognizing those who have been instrumental in improving the lives of others through service and dedication to the community and paying tribute to emerging young leaders. Cocktail reception, formal dinner. Master of Ceremonies: Bob Wills. Tickets are $65, or $500 per table of eight. For tickets: 618-463-1906.
▪ Bowl for Kids’ Sake — 1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 30. St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Sign up now to help raise money for kids in Clinton, Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties. Participants will enjoy two free hours of bowling with friends and co-workers. Free pizza, free shoe rental, prizes. Individuals must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges. bbbsil.org/bfks
Theater/Concerts
▪ SWIC Student Film Screening — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7. Southwestern Illinois College LAC Theater, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville.
▪ ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Additional performance dates: March 8-10, 14-17. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. except Sunday matinees, which are at 2 p.m. lookingglassplayhouse.com
▪ McKendree University Concert Choir — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Includes a variety of music of different periods and cultures. There will be a freewill offering. Reception to follow concert.
▪ #TIMESUP: Music for Piano and Strings + World Premiere — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. Pulitzer Prize winner Ellen Taaffe Zwilich’s commanding and feisty Piano Quintet and Florence Price’s soulful and elegant Quartet in G will leave you wanting more from these two extraordinary women. We are thrilled to commission Stephanie Berg again to add to the canon of great contemporary music. Free admission. chamberprojectstl.org/season11
▪ Greenville University Choir — 4 p.m. Sunday. Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Place, St. Louis. Concert is part of the Couts Music Series. Choir under direction of Jeffrey Wilson. Free and open to the public. 314-367-0367 or secondchurch.net
▪ Gallery Talk with Artists Evan and Stacey Smith — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Sheldon Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Free gallery talk in conjunction with the exhibit, “Liminal Spaces,” which runs through April 13. Husband-and-wife team will discuss their work and collaborative process. Admission free, but reservations suggested. 314-533-9900, ext. 37 or plincoln@TheSheldon.com to reserve your seat.
▪ ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13. The Repertory Theatre, 130 Edgar Road, St. Louis. Tickets start at $19. Production runs through April 7. For ticket and performance information, repstl.org/wrong
▪ Whitaker World Music Concerts series: Anoushka Shankar — 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Sitar player and composer Shankar is a singular figure in Indian classical and progressive world music scenes. For tickets and information: 314-534-1111 or TheSheldon.org
▪ Lincoln University Vocal Ensemble — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14. St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 414 N. 14th, East St. Louis.
▪ Cherish the Ladies — 8 p.m. Friday, March 15. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. All-female Celtic group returns with award-winning blend of virtuosic musicianship, captivating vocals and stunning step dancing. For tickets and information: 314-534-1111 or TheSheldon.org
Worth the Drive
▪ Keith O’Brien – ‘Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History’ — 6 p.m. Thursday, March 7. Wings of Hope, 18370 Wings of Hope Blvd., Chesterfield, Mo. O’Brien will discuss and sign his book, which will be available for purchase at the event. Light refreshments served. Event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged. Register at eventbrite.com.
▪ River-to-River Trail Society Guided Hike: Cedar Creek Waterfalls (Johnson County) — 10 a.m. Saturday. Tunnel Hill School (meeting place), Route 45, between Ozark and Vienna, Ill. Intended for people in good health and have done some hiking. Boots or sturdy shoes and walking stick recommended. Bring water and a snack. No dogs.
▪ River-to-River Trail Society Guided Hike: Cemetery Hike at Crab Orchard NWR (Williamson County) — 1 p.m. Saturday. Leader: Dana Mallave-Miller, U.S. Sigh and Wildlife Service. Intended for people in good health and have done some hiking. Boots or sturdy shoes and walking stick recommended. Bring water and a snack. No dogs. Pre-registration required: 630-470-7692.
▪ Piasa Palisades Group - Sierra Club March Speaker series: ‘Outdoor Education: How Kids Benefit’ — 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday. Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Come early around 6 p.m. for dinner and meet speaker Ramona Puskar, education director at the Nature Institute in Godfrey. Puskar will present the importance of outdoor, unstructured play and how outdoor education is one way to give kids these vital experiences. 410-490-5024 or 618-581-8390.
