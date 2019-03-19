Metro-East Living

Althoff grad will appear on “Black-ish.” Her episode could be spun into a new sitcom.

By Todd Eschman

March 19, 2019 11:05 AM

East St. Louis native and Althoff High School graduate Christina Anthony has been cast in an episode of the ABC sitcom “Black-ish.”

The episode could turn into a recurrent role for Anthony as Aunt Denise if the episode can be successfully launched into the second spinoff of Emmy- and Golden-Globe nominated show, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Black-ish, which premiered on ABC in 2014, is centered on Andre and Rainbow Johnson and their middle-class African-American family. It stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross in the central roles. The show has already spun off a second series, “Grown-ish,” which premiered on Jan. 3, 2018, and has been picked up by the Disney owned cable network, Freeform, for a second season.

A second spinoff, which could include Christina Anthony, would look back on the life of a younger Rainbow Johnson, the Hollywood Reporter said in an article published online.

Anthony, 42, is a 1994 graduate of Althoff. She is an actress, writer and an alumna of the famous Second City theater in Chicago, where she co-wrote three original revues that won a number of awards. She has performed at the Goodman Theater, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, New York Stage & Film, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Black Ensemble Theater and more.

On the screen, Anthony has appeared on “Key & Peele,” “Totally Biased,” “ER” and “The Dilemma.” She was the seventh black woman to join Second City in its 54-year history.

