Looking to get out and volunteer? Consider the annual Confluence Trash Bash

Events
▪ Arsenal Credit Union Pet Supply Drive — Through March 30. Arsenal Credit Union, 4384 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Please bring new pet supplies, pet food and cleaning products to the lobby of the branch. All proceeds will go to local pet shelters. bit.ly/acupetsupply
▪ Myisha Cherry: ‘UnMuted’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Cherry will sign and discuss her new book, a collection of her lively and timely podcast interviews, offering an accessible resource through which to encounter some of philosophy’s most politically engaged work. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com
▪ Signal Hill Education Association School Board Candidate Forum — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Signal Hill School Community Center, 40 Signal Hill Place, Belleville. Learn about the seven school board candidates. Questions will begin 7 p.m. and end at approximately 8:30 p.m.
▪ 7th Annual St. Louis Folk and Roots Festival — 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21 through Saturday. Locations vary. Thursday: Murder Ballad Ball at The Stage at KDHX, 3524 Washington Ave., St. Louis. Friday: Jesse Lége & Joel Savoy at The Sheldon Ballroom, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. For ticket information and Saturday events, visit TheSheldon.org
▪ Buck-A-Bag Sale — 9 to 11 a.m. Friday. 1050 N. State, Freeburg (formerly Kennedy Carpets). Men’s, women’s, children’s clothing $1 per bag. Toys, shoes, books and other items $1 per bag. 618-539-5070.
▪ Cambridge House Sock Hop — 2 to 4 p.m. Friday. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Includes a dance floor and DJ. Refreshments provided. Free and open to the public. Bring friends. 618-624-9900.
▪ Forever Vintage Market — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville. General admission $5. First Pick Friday (3 to 5 p.m.) admission $10. Portion of proceeds benefit Stray Rescue STL. facebook.com/events/2019880068304717
▪ #GiveWater with Marion Medical Mission — 5 to 9 p.m. (times may vary by locations) Friday. Multiple businesses: Sweet Katie Bee’s Cupcake & Coffee Bar, O’Fallon; Uncle Nick’s Deli, Belleville; Pour @322 Coffee, Belleville; Seven, Belleville; Syberg’s O’Fallon; Tavern on Main, Belleville; 1818 Chophouse, Edwardsville; BEAST Craft BBQ Co., Belleville; Bella Milano, O’Fallon; Bennie’s Pizza Pub, Belleville; Copper Fire, Belleville; Hofbrauhaus St. Louis, Belleville. These businesses are donating 5 percent of proceeds to help build wells for the extreme poor in Africa. TriForce Chiropractic of O’Fallon will be donating 50 percent of the day’s proceeds. 618-997-5365 or mmmwater.org
▪ SIUE Friends of Art 42nd Annual Auction — 7 p.m. Friday. Art West Gallery, Art and Design West building, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Doors open 6 p.m. Auction to offer original artworks donated by faculty, visiting artists, alumni, friends and advanced students. Additional works available in a silent auction. Tickets $7 for general public (available at door) and free for students, auction donors and members of the Friends of Art. Images of artwork to be auctioned and more information available at foasiue.squarespace.com or facebook.com/events/329182501025963
▪ Rummage Sale — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 227 N. Good Haven, Columbia. Bag-a-bargain starts 11:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit the church youth group.
▪ Highland Garden Club Garage Sale — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. American Legion Hall, 1130 New Trenton Road, Highland. Items include household and holiday items, decor, purses, jewelry, small furniture and more. Proceeds to be used for maintenance of projects at Glik Park and Lila’s Garden.
▪ ‘If It Wasn’t for the Women 2019: Reimagining Portraiture and Power’ — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Louis Art Museum, One Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park, St. Louis. Annual celebration of women in the arts as panelists discuss how they reimagine portraiture and depict the power of female subjects in their work. Tickets are free but required. Advance tickets recommended. 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com.
▪ Cult of True Womanhood — 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Gateway Arch Visitor Center, Education Classroom, 11 N. 4th St., St. Louis. Ranger Karen Stoeber explores the cultural norms of the mid-1800s as well as the “cult of true womanhood” and highlights several women who stepped out of their expected roles in order to survive during this often tough and dangerous era. gatewayarch.com/events
▪ 4th Annual Frederick Birth Talent Hunt Showcase — 3 p.m. Saturday. Belleville East High School, 2555 West Blvd., Belleville. Showcasing talented high school students from the metro-east/St. Louis area in the area of performing arts. Free admission.
▪ Spiritual Blessing Concert Fundraiser — 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Village of Alorton Charles Coleman Community Center, 4822 McCasland Ave., Alorton. Concert featuring well-known Louisville, Ky., musician and singer Elder Willie Andrew Jr. Menu: barbecue chicken, pork steaks, side dishes, desserts, soft drinks. Ticket $12 at the door. Proceeds benefit The Life Changing Ministries Church. 502-714-4702 or 618-530-6677.
▪ St. Louis Comic Book Show — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Shrewsbury American Legion Post, 7300 Landsdowne Ave., St. Louis. Opportunity to buy, sell, trade collectible comics, cards, toys and action figures. Meet other hobbyists and explore 40 tables of collectibles. Refreshments available. Admission $2. Free parking. 314-544-2812.
▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.
▪ Evan Thomas: ‘First: Sandra Day O’Connor’ — 7 p.m. Monday. St. Louis County LIbrary HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Thomas presents the intimate, inspiring and authoritative biography of Sandra Day O’Connor. 314-944-3300.
▪ American Diabetes Association Alert Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Health Center Lobby, 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Take a free, one-minute type 2 diabetes risk test and learn more about available resources. 618-234-2120 or steliz.org
▪ Medical Marijuana: Snake Oil or Science? — 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 27. Care and Counseling, 12141 Ladue Road, St. Louis. Workshop will explore what “medical marijuana” is, what it promises, and to what extent it delivers on these promises. Session fee: $25. 314-878-4340 or careandcounseling.org/seminars
▪ Jonathan Evison: ‘Lawn Boy’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Evison will sign and discuss the new paperback edition of his novel about social class distinctions, about overcoming cultural discrimination and about standing up for oneself. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com
▪ Healthier Together Summit — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Faith Family Church, 704 N. Green Mount Road, Shiloh. Join the movement and learn how your organization can become a force of change to identify and implement new pathways to improve overall health. Tickets $25-$40. Same day registration $50. Online registrations accepted through March 22 at htsummit.org. facebook.com/events/1022475467944934
▪ Harmony-Emge School District 175 Kindergarten Registration — 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 29. Ellis School, 250 Illini Drive, Belleville. Registration for students who are 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2019. Parents must provide drivers license, occupancy permit and child’s original certified birth certificate. 618-538-6114.
▪ Triad CUSD#2 Kindergarten Registration – Henning Elementary — 5 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Henning Elementary School, 520 US-40, Troy. Parents will complete registration and residence. Information presentations will be held. Childcare provided – reservations in advance are required. 618-667-5401. tcusd2.org
▪ Triad CUSD#2 Kindergarten Registration – Silver Creek Elementary — 5 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Silver Creek Elementary School, 207 N. Dewey St., Troy. Parents will complete registration and residence. Information presentations will be held. Childcare provided – reservations in advance are required. 618-667-5403. tcusd2.org
▪ Triad CUSD#2 Kindergarten Registration – Marine Elementary — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Marine Elementary School, 725 W. Division St., Marine. Parents will complete registration and residence. Information presentations will be held. Childcare provided – reservations in advance are required. 618-667-5404. tcusd2.org
▪ Triad CUSD#2 Kindergarten Registration – St. Jacob Elementary — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28. St. Jacob Elementary School, 305 Jacob st., St. Jacob. Parents will complete registration and residence. Information presentations will be held. Childcare provided – reservations in advance are required. 618-644-2541. tcusd2.org
▪ Live History Performance: ‘Elizabeth Keckley: White Man’s Gold, The Seamstress’ — 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Breese Public Library, 530 N. 3rd St., Breese. Performed by Marlene Rivero, who will focus on Keckley, using her biography as a seamstress, friend and confidante of first lady Mary Todd Lincoln. All ages welcome. Free event. 618-526-7361 or breeselibrary.org
▪ Mothers Memorial 20th Annual Live Auction — 5 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Ladies’ Ministry Apostolic Church, 1648 LaSalle St., Belleville. Admission: $10 per person in advance, $13 at the door, $3 children under 13. Includes dinner. Babysitting available for minimal charge. 618-698-4207 or LadiesMinistry@outlook.com
Food
▪ Senior Services Plus Fish Fry Fridays — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. SSP School House Grill, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton. Fish and shrimp platters, fish sandwiches and side items available. Dine in or carry out. 618-465-3298.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Maryville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Mother of Perpetual Help Parish Hall, 200 N. Lange, Maryville. Fried cod or shrimp, sides, desserts. Eat in or carry out. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus.
▪ St. Agatha Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Parish Hall, 205 S. Market St., New Athens. Cod and shrimp plates. Carry-out. 618-475-3579.
▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carry out.
▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Baked cod, fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, chicken tenders, grilled cheese, spaghetti, sides, desserts, refreshments. Eat in or carry out. 618-539-4720.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ St. Henry’s Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Henry’s Parish Center, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Cod, salmon, shrimp, sides and desserts. Eat in or carry out. Voted third best fish fry in the 2018 BND Readers’ Choice Awards. 618-233-2423.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 58 Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. 618-539-6095.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Holy Cross Lutheran Church Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 460 Church St., Livingston. Cod tails, Alaskan white fish, catfish or shrimp, side items, dessert and drink. Sandwiches, senior plates and children’s plates available. facebook.com/events/402106707028050
▪ Scottish Rite Lent Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carryout available. No phone orders.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Marine Lions Club All-You-Can-Eat Pancake and Homemade Whole-Hog Pork Sausage Breakfast — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Marine Lion’s Club, 406 E. Division St., Marine. Includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, tea and juice. Cost: $10 adults, $4 children ages 4-12, free kids 3 and under. Carryouts $10.
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken – 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Bunco Party — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21. St. James Parish Center, 405 W. Madison, Millstadt. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Enjoy 50/50 drawing, homemade dessert buffet; everyone wins a prize. Tickets $8 and available at the door. Proceeds benefit Meal on Wheels program in Millstadt, Freeburg and Smithton. 618-476-3731.
▪ Notre Dame Academy Bingo — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Augustine’s Gymnasium (Kuhl Hall), 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Start selling bingo cards 6 p.m. Bingo starts 7 p.m. facebook.com/Notre-Dame-Academy-Bingo-152047631501319
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. 618-476-3731.
▪ St. Clair TNR & Rescue Trivia Night & Silent Auction — 7 p.m. Saturday. Swansea Improvement Center, 301 Service St., Swansea. Doors open 6 p.m. Games, 50/50, attendance prizes, raffle baskets, silent auction. Bring snacks. No outside beverages. Cost: $20 per person, tables of eight. Proceeds to help with daily costs and medical needs of cats and dogs in rescue and TNR. 618-978-2818 or eventbrite.com
▪ Kiwanis Trivia Night — 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Doors open 6 p.m. Cash prizes, 50/50, silent auction. Bring snacks. Cash bar available. Cost: $15 per person, eight players per team. For reservations: 618-616-7842.
▪ Puzzles for the Pantry — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. First Baptist Church Gymnasium, 723 St. Louis Road, Collinsville. Doors open 1 p.m. Teams compete to finish the same jigsaw puzzle in the least amount of time. Snacks/Food allowed. No outside beverages. Drinks available for purchase. Cost: $60 per table/team of two to four persons. Proceeds to benefit Collinsville Food Pantry. To reserve a table, call Barb at 618-910-1646.
▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Harnett St. and Harper Road, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.
▪ Community Link Glo Bingo — 7 p.m. Friday, March 29. Breese American Legion, 575 N. Main St., Breese. Doors open 6 p.m. Cost: $20 per person in advance, $25 at the door. Includes six bingo cards, glow dabber and glow hat. Additional cards $5. Cash prizes. Cash bar – bring your own snacks. Must be 18 or older to attend. Reservations: 618-526-8800.
▪ Bowl for Kids’ Sake — 1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13. St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Sign up now to help raise money for kids in Clinton, Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties. Participants will enjoy two free hours of bowling with friends and co-workers. Free pizza, free shoe rental, prizes. Individuals must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges. bbbsil.org/bfks
Club News
▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Room 204, Belleville. Title: “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. Discussion leader: Jean Nolan. Open to the public. New members welcome.
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. every Thursday. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.
▪ St. Louis Metro Polka Club Dance — 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Parking next to building. Music by St. Louis Express (Joe Polach). Cost: $7. Sandwiches for purchase. 314-867-7897 or folkfire.org/polka
▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One hour free lesson with paid admission. First-time guests get in free. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com
▪ O’Fallon Women Empowering Women — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. facebook.com/events/251540212394951
▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dance — 7 to 9 p.m. Monday. Hagnauer Township Hall, 2061 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 6 p.m. 618-877-1215, Marty 618-797-6749 or Diana 618-444-6771.
▪ CCWGA Golf for Women — 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Cardinal Creek Golf Club, 1192 Golf Course Road, Scott AFB. The Cardinal Creek Women’s Golf Association meets on Tuesday mornings and has 18 and 9 hole groups. Open to all women. Arrange for Base access if needed by calling 618-744-1400. For league information call Linda at 618-960-6173.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 12 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members always welcome.
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
▪ O’Fallon Woman’s Club 12th Annual Red, White & Blue Breakfast — 6 to 9 a.m. Thursday, March 28. Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 Hills Road, O’Fallon.
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club District V Meeting Registration — 9 a.m. Thursday, March 28. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Guest speaker: Jeanne Carbone from MoBot will discuss Therapeutic Horticulture. 757-751-5965 or 618-407-2471.
Reservations Required
▪ Lindenwood University-Belleville Open House — 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Lindenwood University-Belleville, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. Check-in starts 8 a.m. Open house for prospective undergraduate students, including high school juniors and seniors and transfer students. Register online at lindenwood.edu/belleville/admissions/undergraduate-admissions/open-house/
▪ Color of Spring Workshop — 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. Learn new ideas for your garden. Includes presentation on peonies and rain gardening, other topics. Registration fee is $10. Refreshments included. Register by March 25 at web.extension.illinois.edu/mms or call 618-939-3434.
▪ Youth Flag Rugby Clinic — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Lindenwood Stadium, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. Clinic open to girls and boys in grades 2-8. No cost to attend. Participants must bring athletic shoes, molded cleats if possible, and weather-appropriate athletic attire. To register, contact Assistant Rugby Coach Lee Abbott at jabbott@lindenwood.edu or 865-387-0796.
▪ Brew in the Lou: Brewing History of St. Louis — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 and Tuesday, April 2. Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Ave., St. Louis. Two-session class covers the history of the earliest and long forgotten breweries in St. Louis, their use of caves underneath the city, and how the history of brewing beer has changed the face of the Gateway City. Fee: $40. To register or for more information, 314-862-4859, ext. 24 or stloasis.org
▪ Young Women of Achievement Awards — 7 p.m. Monday, April 8. Bellecourt Manor, 225 E. A St., Belleville. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Tickets $25 each. Tables of eight available for $200. RSVP by March 27. 618-698-1858 or bcempura@gmail.com
Theater/Concerts
▪ Hett Center Film Series: ‘Sita Sings the Blues’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Free admission. No tickets required. thehett.com
▪ Robert Classic French Film Festival — Friday through Sunday. Washington University’s Brown Hall, Centennial Greenway, St. Louis. Celebrate St. Louis’ Gallic heritage and France’s cinematic legacy. Featured films span the decades from the 1930s through the 1990s. Visit cinemastlouis.org/robert-classic-french-film-festival for the film schedule.
▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Franck’s D Minor — 10:30 a.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Gilbert Varga conducts the SLSO in a capricious, energetic and warm performance of Franck’s Symphony in D minor and a certain playful magic with Dukas’ mischievous “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” For tickets and other information, visit slso.org
▪ Concert: Radoslav Lorkovic — 7 p.m. Friday. Espenschied Chapel, 317 N. County Road, Mascoutah. Lorkovic’s influences range from elegant classical and jazz styles to the rawest, most basic blues, country and soul. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door. espenschiedchapel.org
▪ George Portz and the Roots of Bluegrass — 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. Southwestern Illinois College, Main Complex Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by phone at 618-235-2700, ext. 5202, or in person in College Activities, Main Complex Room 1246.
▪ A Season for the Child: ‘Myth, Mystique & Magic’ — 2 p.m. Saturday. Dunham Hall Theater, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Tales of ancient times and far-away lands travel along the spring breeze, looking for a place to land. Performed by StagePlay Learning. Tickets: $7 for adults, $5 for children, in advance or at the door. 314-650-2774.
▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Bull Durham’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.
▪ ‘1944 - D-Day and the Formation of the United Nations’ — 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. The Sheldon Concert all, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Concertmaster David Halen and members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will perform the original version of Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.” Tickets start at $15. TheSheldon.com
▪ Peter Phillips and the Tallis Scholars — 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. Ticket prices are $19, $29 and $42. 314-533-7662 or cathedralconcerts.org
Worth the Drive
▪ Truthseeker’s Homecoming — Thursday, March 21 through Sunday. Marion Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Performances by southern gospel artists all weekend. Festivities include prayer breakfasts, concerts, lunches and more. For detailed schedule and ticket information, visit truthseekershomecoming.com
▪ 11th Annual Confluence Trash Bash — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Hosted by the St. Louis chapter of the National Audubon Society and five other groups, including the Missouri Department of Conservation. Will take place at various locations around North St. Louis and St. Louis County. All are welcome, and no experience required. The hosts say “Be prepared to get wet and muddy.” Advance registration required: https://behrmann.wufoo.com/forms/r1rbtn2v17otk0p/ The application has the locations and addresses. Volunteers can choose from multiple locations as their starting site, after which they will be assigned to specific areas to clean. Check-in and FREE breakfast is 8-8:45am. For locations and other information: facebook.com/events/2223360117937300
▪ River-to-River Trail Society Guided Hike — 10 a.m. Saturday. Rim Rock Parking Lot (meeting place), Karbers Ridge Road (aka Pounds Hollow Road), eight miles east of Route 34 and three miles west of Route 1. Hike will run about six miles and is intended for people in good health that have done some hiking. Boots or sturdy shoes and walking stick recommended. Bring water and a snack. No dogs. 630-470-7692.
▪ Maeystown Spring Art Show — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Downtown Mayestown. Featuring the works of Waterloo native Tim Schreiber, Kelli Hedinger, and the late Fanny Sue Schellhardt, a longtime Waterloo teacher and neighbor of Maeystown. The show will feature works in watercolor, oils, and words and wood. The works will be displayed at the Maeystown Preservation Society Museum, the Corner George Inn Bed and Breakfast and other downtown buildings as needed. Free and open to the public. 618-580-5875 or maeystown.com
▪ SIPA Annual Ostara Ritual — 6 p.m. Saturday. Gaia House Interfaith Center, 913 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Celebration of Ostara, or the spring equinox. Gathering starts 6 p.m. Ritual starts 7 p.m. Potluck will follow. Free and open to the public. 618-924-0263 or http://www.sipagan.com/
▪ Spring Dance featuring Butch’s Polka Kings — 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Hecker Community Center, 230 E. Washington St., Hecker. 618-473-2970.
▪ 30th Annual Spring Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Northfield Center I, 3210 Northfield Drive, Springfield. U.S. and foreign coins, American silver eagles, American gold eagles, gold and silver bullion, ancient and medieval coins and more. Admission: $1 members of C.I.N.A., children 16 and under free. Early bird admission, 7 to 9 a.m., $20. 217-528-7634.
