Come check out your firehouse during Belleville Fire Department open house

Events

▪ SWIC Job Fair — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, April 4. Belleville Campus Varsity Gym, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. All job seekers are welcome and should arrive dressed to impress with plenty of copies of their résumés. More than 120 employers representing a variety of career fields in attendance. Open to the public. swic.edu/career-services

▪ Michael Kinch: ‘The End of the Beginning’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Washington University Vice Chancellor Kinch details the remarkable history of people, science, technology and disease and presents thrilling technologies that hold the promise to ultimately eliminate cancer. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ James and Deborah Fallows: ‘Our Towns’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. The story of the Fallows’ journey across America in a single-engine prop airplane. 314-994-3300.

▪ Mascoutah Friends of the Library Book Sale — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Mascoutah Public Library, 3 W. Church St., Mascoutah. Friday - everything $1, Saturday - everything 50¢, children’s 2 for 25¢, Monday - bag of books $3. Free admission. 618-566-2562.

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, games, puzzles, magazines, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

▪ Arbor Day Tree Giveaway — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Missouri Botanical Garden, Kemper Center for Home Gardening, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Tree saplings distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. One per family while supplies last. Master gardeners and Garden horticultural staff will answer questions and give advice on planting trees. missouribotanicalgarden.org

▪ Creating Keepsakes Scrapbooking Convention — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Shop favorite vendors, new crafting projects and embellishments. Explore new trends and ideas. Classes teaching new techniques and skills. Admission: adults and children ages 10 and older $10 at the door. Two-day pass $13. Age 9 and younger are free. Seniors (65 and older) $7. Active military and K-12 teachers $5 with ID. gatewaycenter.com

▪ Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con 2019 — 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. America’s Center, 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis. Celebrate the best in pop culture. Featuring Jason Momoa, Sean Astin, Ernie Hudson, Chris Kattan and many others. For more information: wizardworld.com/comiccon/st-louis

▪ SIUE Literary Event: Vu Tran and T.J. Jarrett — 4 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Morris University Center, Edwardsville. Award-winning novelist Vu Tran, author of “Dragonfish,” will read in the Cougar Store 4 p.m. Friday. SIUE creative writing faculty members will participate in a flash reading 10:30 a.m. Saturday. T.J. Jarrett will read at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Free and open to the public. 618-514-5004.

▪ Rummage Sale — 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Trinity Services, 973 N. 6th St., Mascoutah. Donations accepted through Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. at the same location. Sale to benefit ALFA Foundation, the Summer Reading Program at the Mascoutah Library and other projects. Sponsored by Mascoutah Tuesday Woman’s Club.

▪ Rummage & Bake Sale — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B. St., Belleville. Brown bag special on Saturday. Sponsored by St. Paul Women’s Guild.

▪ Brewery Collectible Show — 7 a.m. Saturday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. More than 90 vendors, 200 tables. Buy, sell and trade. Cans, trays, bottles, mirrors, steins, coasters, tap handles, tin signs, neons. 7 to 9 a.m. is $20 admission. 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. is free admission. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ Faith Countryside Apartments Indoor Garage Sale — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Countryside Center, 1331 26th St., Highland. Household items, home decor, jewelry, craft supplies, furniture, books, puzzles and more. Funds raised will be used to help pay for special trips, crafts, decorations, holiday dinners, birthday parties for the residents.

▪ Spring Everything Under the Sun Sale — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. St. Teresa School Gymnasium, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Discarded treasures, household items and clothes. A $2 Bag Sale will be held at 12 p.m.

▪ Food Drive & Food Trucks — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Mertz Ford, 100 E. Washington, Millstadt. Non-perishable and monetary donations accepted. No expired donations please. Benefits Millstadt Food Pantry.

▪ Valley View Cemetery Clean-up Day — 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Valley View Cemetery, 1564 Lewis Road, Edwardsville. Meet at the cemetery office at 9:30 a.m. Clean-up starts 10 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. Rain date: April 13. Intention is to clear winter decorations so the grounds can be ready for mowing and ground maintenance. 618-980-9095.

The Belleville Fire Department Engine House #4 will hold an open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities and food will be available throughout the event, which is open to the public. BND file photo

▪ Belleville Fire Department Open House — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Belleville Fire Department Engine House #4, 1125 S. Illinois St., Belleville. Fire simulations and escape training, K-9 demos, food and more. 618-234-2236.

▪ Summer Activity Fair — 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Representatives from agencies such as YMCA, O’Fallon Parks & Rec, Sylvan Learning Center and the Metro Rec Plex will be on hand to talk about summer camps and classes for kids. Library will also have information about other local activities and summer events across the river. ofpl.info

▪ Community Health Fair — 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cahokia High School Gym, 800 Range Lane, Cahokia. Free health screenings and consultations. Economic development opportunities to help relieve stress. Numerous vendors in attendance. The first 220 district registered families in attendance will receive a free food supplemental box donated by BUNGE. The box will feed a family of four for an entire day.

▪ Lecture Series with Dr. John L. Curry — 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Saturday, April 13. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville. Two-part lecture series, “400 Years in America: 1619-2019.” 618-277-5671 or facebook.com/events/2294976537451594

▪ 40th Annual Fiddle Contest and Bluegrass Show — 5 p.m. Saturday. KC Hall, 402 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. The Thunder & Lightning Cloggers open show at 5 p.m. Fiddlers contest begins 6 p.m. Full bluegrass and country music show featuring Friends of Bluegrass with special guest singer Lit’l Miss Country, Ruby Pearson, at 8:30 p.m. Contest awards 9:30 p.m. Full dinners, sandwiches, desserts available all evening. Admission: $7 adults, $3.50 children. 618-632-1384.

▪ NWTF 9th Annual Hunting Heritage Banquet — 5 p.m. Saturday. St. John’s Catholic Parish Social Center, 519 Hazel St., Red Bud. Doors open 5 p.m. Dinner served 6:30 p.m. Social hour, dinner, raffles, silent auction, verbal auction. Funds raised are directed through the National Wild Turkey Federation Hunting Heritage Fund to support projects throughout Illinois. 618-615-6024 or 618-282-2275.

▪ Metro East Coin & Currency Club 37th Annual Spring Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville. A wide variety of U.S. and world coins, paper money, tokens, medals, books and collecting supplies. Free hourly door prizes, free attendance, free parking, free appraisals of coins, currency, medals, tokens, gold, silver and jewelry. Open to the public. MetroEastCoinCurrencyClub.com

▪ Madison County Historical Society Speakers Series: ‘5,000 Miles through History: The Ninth Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment in the Civil War’ — 2 p.m. Sunday. Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Program presented by Paul Shetley will include maps, photos, video and reproductions of Civil War period weapons and equipment. Free and open to the public. 618-656-1294.

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Ryan Patrick Smith: ‘The Death Metal Pastorals’ — 7 p.m. Monday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. UMSL alum Smith will celebrate the launch of his debut poetry collection with poet and UMSL MFA director Shane Seely, author of “The First Echo.” Refreshments provided. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ An Evening with Stacey Lynn Brown & Cassie Donish — 9 p.m. Tuesday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Former SIUE professor Brown, author of “The Shallows” and “Cradle Song,” and Wash U alum Donish, author of “The Year of the Femme,” will sign and read from their newest collections. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Gallery Talk: Olivia Lahs-Gonzales & Barbara McDonnell - ‘Old School, New Rules’ — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Sheldon Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Sheldon Art Galleries director Lahs-Gonzales and artist McDonnell discuss the exhibition. Admission free, reservations suggested. 314-533-9900 to reserve. TheSheldon.org

▪ Intervention with High-Conflict Parents — 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 10. Care and Counseling, 12141 Ladue Road, St. Louis. Participants will learn how to structure co-parenting meetings to minimize conflict and maximize effectiveness, strategies to navigate clinical and ethical conflicts of interest with high-conflict families, and the understanding of the roles and ways of working of parenting coordinators, co-parenting coordinators and divorce mediators. Session fee: $25. 314-878-4340 or careandcounseling.org/seminars

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 26. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ Whitaker Jazz Speaks: Ashley Kahn — 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. St. Louis Public Library - Schlafly Branch, 225 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Ashley Kahn takes us on a deep dive into the mind and process of John Coltrane. Presented by Jazz St. Louis. jazzstl.org

▪ Taste of the Area Fundraiser — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Tickets are $25 per person and available at the door. 618-939-3434.

Food

▪ Senior Services Plus Fish Fry Fridays — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. SSP School House Grill, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton. Fish and shrimp platters, fish sandwiches and side items available. Dine in or carry out. 618-465-3298.

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Maryville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Mother of Perpetual Help Parish Hall, 200 N. Lange, Maryville. Fried cod or shrimp, sides, desserts. Eat in or carry out. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus.

▪ St. Agatha Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Parish Hall, 205 S. Market St., New Athens. Cod and shrimp plates. Carry-out. 618-475-3579.

▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carry out.

▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Baked cod, fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, chicken tenders, grilled cheese, spaghetti, sides, desserts, refreshments. Eat in or carry out. 618-539-4720.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

▪ St. Henry’s Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Henry’s Parish Center, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Cod, salmon, shrimp, sides and desserts. Eat in or carry out. Voted third best fish fry in the 2018 BND Readers’ Choice Awards. 618-233-2423.

▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, several side dishes. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 58 Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. 618-539-6095.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Holy Cross Lutheran Church Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 460 Church St., Livingston. Cod tails, Alaskan white fish, catfish or shrimp, side items, dessert and drink. Sandwiches, senior plates and children’s plates available. facebook.com/events/402106707028050

▪ Scottish Rite Lent Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.

▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carryout available. No phone orders.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Homemade Soups & Chili — 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Friedens United Church of Christ, 240 E. Monroe, Hecker. All-you-can-eat soups and chili. Desserts and beverages. Cost: $9 adults, $3 children ages 6-12, 5 and under eat free. Dine in only. 618-473-2214.

▪ Evening in Athens Greek Dinners — 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Sts. Constantine and Helen Green Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Featuring home-baked Greek entrees and pastries. Lenten dishes available. Open to the public. 618-277-0330.

▪ Chili & Soup Lunch — 11 a.m. Sunday. Trinity UCC Biddleborn, 5698 Biddleborn Road, Marissa. Chili, various soups, hot dogs, dessert. Free will offering. Baked items available for sale. Handicapped accessible.

▪ St. Paul UCC Lebanon annual Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul’s Church, 123 E. Dee St., Lebanon. Fried chicken, homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, applesauce, homemade desserts. Cost: $11 adults, $5 ages 2-10, under 2 eat free. Eat in or carry out. 618-537-4991.

▪ St. Teresa, Marydale Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. St. Teresa of Avila Church, 18021 Marydale Road, Carlyle. Featuring homemade dressing and desserts. Quilt raffle. Cost: $11 adults, $5 children. Carryout available.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Notre Dame Academy Bingo — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Augustine’s Gymnasium (Kuhl Hall), 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Start selling bingo cards 6 p.m. Bingo starts 7 p.m. facebook.com/Notre-Dame-Academy-Bingo-152047631501319

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner night. 618-233-3370.

▪ Four Hearts Foundation Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Attendance prizes, 50/50, raffle items, BYO snacks. Cash bar – no outside beverages. Cost: $10 per person, six to eight players per table. Hosted by Dr. Noelle Miles, D.V.M. For reservations: 618-960-4984 or tracy@fourheartsfoundation.org

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

▪ Bowl for Kids’ Sake — 1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13. St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Sign up now to help raise money for kids in Clinton, Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties. Participants will enjoy two free hours of bowling with friends and co-workers. Free pizza, free shoe rental, prizes. Individuals must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges. bbbsil.org/bfks

Club News

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ PFLAG Belleville Chapter Meeting — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Speaker presentation on personal experience as a client participant with past exposure to conversion therapy. Meeting free and open to the public. 618-977-5078 or pflagbelleville.org

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Program: “Prairie State Patriots: Researching Illinois Civil War Ancestors.” Tom Pearson discusses print, microfilm and Internet sources of information on Civil War soldiers. Includes service and pension records, how to find information on soldiers wounded or killed in action. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo & Games — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Hagnauer Township Hall, 206 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:30 p.m. 618-877-1215, 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.

▪ St. Clair Women’s Club: Day of Recollection — 10 a.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Mass with Father Paul.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 12 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and speaker. Guests and new members always welcome.

▪ Collinsville Area Christian Women’s Connection ‘Spring Fashion Show’ Luncheon — 12:15 to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Carla Hall, owner of Mane Attraction & Boutique, will show the latest spring fashions. Treena Wilcoff, a radio host and inspirational speaker, will share her “picture perfect” life. All women invited to attend. Tickets are $17, includes meal, beverage, program and gratuity. Reservations necessary, must be honored or cancelled. 618-344-7967 or 618-345-9548.

▪ Book Club — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Discussion: “Beowulf: A New Verse Translation” by Seamus Heaney. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Belleville Metro East Christian Women’s Club ‘Picture Perfect Music’ Luncheon — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson, Belleville. Featuring a mini concert by Treena Wicoff, singer and songwriter, who will also share her testimony. Cost: $14 per person. Reservations by April 8. 618-567-3959.

▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11. PSOP, Room 204, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Title of Book: “Soul Survivor” by Bruce and Andrea Leininger. Discussion leader: Nancy Joiner.

Reservations Required

▪ ‘Bees in Your Backyard’ — 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, and Thursday, April 11. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Jim Harper, Charlie Pitts and David Paeth will teach two classes about the bees in your backyard. Fee: $20. For all ages. 618-206-4379 or ofallonparksandrec.com/product/bees-in-your-backyard

▪ Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Class for expectant mothers reviews breastfeeding techniques. Ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. Both parents encouraged to attend. Fee: $10 per couple. Registration required by calling 618-767-3627 or visiting online at mymemorialnetwork.com/events.

▪ Planned Parenthood Luncheon: Irin Carmon — 11:15 a.m. Thursday, April 11. Ritz-Carlton St. Louis, 100 Carondelet Plaza, St. Louis. Planned Parenthood Women’s Leadership Circle present their annual luncheon, featuring keynote speaker Carmon, co-author of “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.” Tickets: $150 per person. bit.ly/2019WLCLuncheon

▪ Grafton Chamber Mississippi Masters Golf Tournament — 1 p.m. Friday, April 12. Lockhaven Golf Club, 10872 Lawrence Keller Drive, Godfrey. Cost: $300 per foursome, includes lunch and drinks. Cash prizes. 618-581-1594 or facebook.com/events/646391032482016

▪ Understanding Birth Class — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Memorial Hospital East, second floor community conference room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Class designed to assist parents-to-be in journey through pregnancy to birth. Cost: $30. To register: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Run for Rae 5K Run/Walk — 9 a.m. Saturday, April 20. Schoendienst Park, 100 E. Park Road, Germantown. Check-in starts 7:30 a.m. Entry fee: $25 through April 5. $30 after April 5. 618-588-3593.

▪ Turning of the Tide Artisan Retreat — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28. Espenschied Chapel, 317 County Road, Mascoutah. Register now for heritage and fine art classes during the second annual Turning of the Tide Artisan Retreat. Choose from silk painting, fiber dying, jewelry making, tapestry weaving, soap making, paper marbling, polymer clay and more. 618-660-6030 or turningofthetide.org

▪ 20th Annual Sunset at the Sheldon — 6:30 p.m. until sunset, Friday, May 3. The Sheldon Ballroom and Observation Deck, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Wine and beer tasting, hearty hors d’oeuvres and desserts, silent auction, live music and more. Reservations are $75 per person and include a $50 tax deduction. Space is limited. 314-533-9900 or TheSheldon.org

▪ Gateway East Trails: 22nd Annual Tour de Stooges — Saturday, May 4. McKendree University, Melvin Price Convocation Center, 701 College Road, Lebanon. The ride is known for clearly marked routes and being well supported, with full SAG support. Rest stops feature freshly baked cookies, other treats and Three Stooges cut-outs for your selfie pleasure. Entrance fee: $35, includes a meal after the event. Register at tourdestooges.org

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dinner Dance — 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Granite City Township Hall, 5060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:15 p.m. Catered meal 1 p.m. Entertainment 1:30 p.m. by Sixties Chics. Dancing 2:30 to 4 p.m. Music by Jerry Cobetto Ensemble. Vendors, 50/50 and more. Tickets: members $13 and non-members $15. Tickets on sale now, must be purchased at a bingo or dance event or from any member. Only 125 tickets available. 618-910-8198 or 618-444-6771.

Orchid Ensemble will perform Saturday, April 6, at SIUE’s Center for Spirituality and Sustainability. For ticket information, visit www.artsandissues.com or call 866-698-4253. Provided

Theater/Concerts

▪ SWIC Chamber Music Recital: Violin and Piano — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4. The Schmidt, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. “Beethoven’s Ninth,” featuring Manuela Kaymakanova on violin and Diana Umali on piano. Free and open to the public. swic.edu/music

▪ McKendree University Theatre Department presents ‘Dead Man’s Cell Phone’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. A man dies in a quiet café. His cell phone continues to ring incessantly until the woman at the next table picks it up – and gets caught up in his troubles. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Contact the Hett box office 12 to 4 p.m. at 618-537-6863.

▪ David Phelps: ‘He’s Alive’ Easter Tour — 7 p.m. Friday. St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 1200 Moreland Drive, Belleville. Doors open 6 p.m. Tickets start at $20. 618-397-5994 or itickets.com

▪ Monroe Actors Stage Company: ‘Is He Dead?’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Historic Capitol Theatre, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. 618-939-7469 or masctheatre.org.

▪ Hawthorne Players present ‘A New Brain’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Florissant Civic Center Theatre, One James J. Eagan Drive, Florissant, Mo. An energetic, sardonic, often comical musical about a composer during a medical emergency. Admission: $20 adults, $18 seniors/students. Group rates available. Additional performances April 12-14. hawthorneplayers.info

▪ Dan Rubright & Friends — 11 a.m. Saturday. The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Energetic show loaded with soaring hooks and surprises for music fans of all ages. Tickets: $12 adults, $5 children. 314-533-9900 or TheSheldon.org

▪ Arts & Issues: Orchid Ensemble — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Center for Spirituality and Sustainability, 81 Circle Drive, Edwardsville. Experience the musical fusion of east and west in an intimate and stunning space. General admission: $35 adults, $30 SIUE staff, faculty, retirees and alumni, $20 for students with valid ID, free for SIUE students with valid ID. 866-698-4253 or artsandissues.com

▪ Heartland Community Chorus – ‘Sing Me to Heaven: A Multicultural Celebration of Our Unity in God’ — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 123 E. Dee St., Lebanon. Tickets: $15 per person. Free admission for ages 16 and under. heartlandcommunitychorus.org

▪ St. Louis Classical Guitar Society Concert Series: Irina Kulikova — 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. Irina Kulikova has traveled the world performing concerts since the age of 12. She brings to St. Louis the rare beauty of her tone and enchanting presence on stage. stlclassicalguitar.org

▪ 36th Annual Performance of Music-Music — 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Central Christian Church, 2020 Johnston Road, Granite City. Admission: $5. Benefit for Granite City Community Care Center Inc., Good Samaritan House, Catholic Charities. Refreshments served after performance. Presented by Church Women United. 618-877-8251.

▪ Heartland Community Chorus – ‘Sing Me to Heaven: A Multicultural Celebration of Our Unity in God’ — 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul Catholic Church, 1412 9th St., Highland. Tickets: $15 per person. Free admission for ages 16 and under. heartlandcommunitychorus.org

▪ Coffee Concert Series: The Gaslight Squares, featuring T.J. Müller — 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, April 10. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. A traditional jazz band playing a dynamic style of ragtime and a variety of jazz and blues. Tickets start at $15. TheSheldon.org

▪ SIUE University Theater presents ‘Daughter’ and ‘Son’ — 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. SIUE Metcalf Theater, 47 Circle Drive, Edwardsville. Award-winning playwright Cassandra Medley delivers her connected one-act plays. Additional performances 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, Thursday, April 11, Friday, April 12, Saturday, April 13, and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Tickets are $15 adults, $12 seniors and may be purchased by calling 618-650-2774 or in person at the box office, Dunham Hall, room 1042 b.

▪ Vinyl Release Party for ‘Here and Now’ by Erin Bode — 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the release of the vinyl edition of Erin Bode’s latest album, “Here and Now,” at this special event in collaboration with Kids Rock Cancer. General admission is $20. For tickets, visit TheSheldon.org

▪ 12th Annual QFest St. Louis — April 28 - May 2. Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. QFest St. Louis uses the art of contemporary gay cinema to spotlight the lives of LGBTQ people and to celebrate queer culture. The event will excite, entertain, and enlighten audiences of all identities. Tickets are now on sale for all shows. General admission $13 or $10 for students and Cinema St. Louis members with valid and current IDs. cinemastlouis.org/qfest

Irina Kulikova will perform Saturday in St. Louis Classical Guitar’s last Great Artist Series performance of the season. For tickets and information, visit www.stlclassicalguitar.org. Provided

Worth the Drive

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays in April. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ 15th Annual Builders Home Show — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. St. Charles Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, St. Charles, Mo. See, learn about and buy the latest home improvement products and services. More than 350 booths and 250 companies. Free admission and parking. stlhomeshow.com

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Guided Hike — 10 a.m. Saturday. Kincaid Lake Trail (Jackson County). Meeting place: Trailhead at north end of Spillway Road, off Route 149, just east of Route 3, about five miles west of Murphysboro. Moderate hike of about 10 miles. Hike is intended for people in good health that have done some hiking. Boots or sturdy shoes and walking stick recommended. Bring water and a snack. No dogs. 708-471-7692.

▪ The Biking Life Motorcycle Swap Meet — 8 a.m. Sunday. The Loading Dock, 401 E. Front St., Grafton. Featuring parts, apparel, painters, leather and accessories. Doors open 8 a.m. for early Bird - $8. General admission 10 a.m. - $5. Children under 14 free. tblmotorcycleswapmeet.com

▪ Jacqui Germain: ‘When the Ghosts Come Ashore’ — 2 p.m. Sunday. Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E. Jefferson, St. Louis. A published poet, activist, freelance writer and contributing Arts and Culture writer with ALIVE, Germain will share her poetry and speak on the role of poetry and activism in St. Louis.